TAITRA Holds Webinar to Promote Healthcare Cooperation between Taiwan and Thailand

TAIWAN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a sponsorship from the Taiwan Ministry of Health and Welfare, on October 29, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) organized the webinar "Taiwan-Thailand Join Hands in Healthcare Cooperation" at the Taipei World Trade Center. The purpose of holding this webinar by TAITRA was mainly to promote a healthcare cooperation between Taiwan and Thailand.

During the pandemic, Thailand's early adoption of face masks, combined with a robust health care system has successfully prevented the runaway transmission of the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Taiwan has successfully contained the pandemic through advance deployment and transparent measures, gaining widespread international recognition. TAITRA believes that this webinar has offered not only a good opportunity to share with each other's experience and expertise in fighting against the COVID-19, but also mutual benefit from medical fields such as craniofacial surgery, smart hospital, cancer treatment, automated breast ultrasound, diagnostic kits, pulse healthcare system, and medical devices commercialization catalyst platform.

Mrs. Babs Chang, Deputy Executive Director of Service Industry Promotion Center of TAITRA, made in her opening remarks that Taiwan has excellent public health and medical resources, and through today's webinar, entrepreneurs from both Taiwan and Thailand can cooperate with each other. The event consists of two panel sessions, of which the first panel attendees included National Taiwan University Hospital, Changhua Christian Hospital, TaiHao Medical Inc., Biotegy Corporation Ltd., and Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and the second panel attendees included National Cheng Kung University Hospital, Taipei Medical University, SANE Health Enterprise Co., Ltd., Taiwan Advance Biopharmaceutical Inc. During the discussion, all panelists have shared with their valuable experience and specific expertise and made constructive suggestions.

Additionally, TAITRA has organized a series of online activities to promote the healthcare industry. During November 4-6, TAITRA will have another online event "Taiwan Expo in Thailand." For more information, please contact the Bangkok Taiwan Trade Center.

