Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Taitron Components' (NASDAQ:TAIT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Taitron Components:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$1.6m ÷ (US$15m - US$1.2m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Taitron Components has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 10% generated by the Electronic industry.

roce
roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Taitron Components' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Taitron Components, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Taitron Components Tell Us?

Taitron Components has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 1,688% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

What We Can Learn From Taitron Components' ROCE

To sum it up, Taitron Components is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Taitron Components that we think you should be aware of.

