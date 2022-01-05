Taiwan air force stages drill to intercept Chinese planes amid tensions

12 F-16V fighter jets perform an elephant walk during an annual New Year's drill in Chiayi
Fabian Hamacher and Ann Wang
·2 min read

By Fabian Hamacher and Ann Wang

CHIAYI, Taiwan (Reuters) - Taiwan air force jets screamed into the sky on Wednesday in a drill simulating a war scenario, showing its combat readiness amid heightened military tensions with China, which claims the island as its own.

Before takeoff, flight crews at a base in the southern city of Chiayi - home to U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets that are frequently scrambled to intercept Chinese warplanes - rushed to ready aircraft as an alarm sounded.

The exercises were part of a three-day drill to show Taiwan's battle readiness ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday at the end of this month.

Tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait have been rising in the past few years, with Taiwan complaining of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratic island.

Chinese military aircraft frequently fly into the southwestern part of its air defence identification zone (ADIZ), airspace around the island that Taiwan monitors and patrols.

"With the very high frequency of Communist planes entering our ADIZ, pilots from our wing are very experienced and have dealt with almost all types of their aircraft," Major Yen Hsiang-sheng told reporters, recalling a mission in which he was dispatched to intercept Chinese J-16 fighters late last year.

China has not ruled out using force to bring Taiwan under its control.

Taiwan has termed China's activities as "grey zone" warfare, designed to both wear out Taiwan's forces by making them repeatedly scramble, and also to test its responses.

In a new year message for China last week, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said military conflict is not the answer. Beijing responded with a stern warning that if Taiwan crossed any red line it would lead to "profound catastrophe".

(Reporting by Fabian Hamacher and Ann Wang; Writing by Yimou Lee; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Olaf Scholz accused of appeasing Vladimir Putin by ‘seeking to reset relations’ with Russia

    Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, faced allegations of “appeasement” and betraying his own coalition partners following reports he is seeking a meeting with Vladimir Putin to “reset” relations with the Kremlin.

  • Australia, Japan to sign 'historic' defense, security pact

    Australia and Japan will sign a treaty on Thursday to increase defense and security cooperation in a move that has been hailed as “historic” but which might anger China. Prime ministers Scott Morrison of Australia and Fumio Kishida of Japan will meet in a virtual summit to sign the agreement, which Morrison said “will underpin greater and more complex practical engagement between the Australian Defense Force and the Japanese Self-Defense Forces."

  • An F-35A stealth fighter made a belly landing in South Korea after the jet's gear malfunctioned

    South Korean military officials told local media that the pilot walked away from the incident unharmed.

  • In snowy trenches, Ukrainian soldiers vow to stand firm against Russia

    This is the frontline of Ukraine's eight-year war against Russian-backed forces in the Donbass region https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/how-rebel-held-regions-eastern-ukraine-have-grown-closer-russia-2021-12-15. Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/why-is-russias-putin-so-focused-ukraine-2021-12-15 have alarmed Kyiv and its Western allies in recent weeks. The soldiers say they are ready for any escalation from Russia.

  • Taiwan buys 20,000 bottles of Lithuania rum destined for China

    Taiwan later urged locals to buy rum, posting recipes for rum-infused cocktails.

  • Navy captain becomes 1st woman to command US nuclear carrier

    The USS Abraham Lincoln deployed this week from San Diego under the command of Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier in U.S. Navy history. Bauernschmidt, who previously served as the Abraham Lincoln's executive officer from 2016 to 2019, took over command from Capt. Walt Slaughter during a ceremony last August, CBS 8 in San Diego reported. The carrier deployed Monday from Naval Air Station North Island as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group.

  • US Navy aircraft carrier deploys for the first time under the command of a female captain

    The carrier also set sail with the first Marine Corps F-35C stealth-fighter squadron on board, making it the second carrier to deploy with these jets.

  • Kim Jong Il, inventor of the burrito? North Korean state media makes strange claim

    North Korean state media has claimed Kim Jong-Il invented “wheat wraps,” which closely resemble burritos. In a propaganda video from Pen News, a street food stand outside the Kumsong Food Factory in Pyongyang was shown selling “wheat wraps” to people, including children and soldiers. It is unclear who in North Korea has access to the burrito-adjacent “wheat wraps.”

  • 14,000 Chinese Game Companies Have Gone Out Of Business Due To Regulation Freeze

    China’s freeze on video game licenses continues. South China Morning Post notes that the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) has not released a list of newly approved titles since July 2021. Because of this, state-run newspaper Securities Daily reports, approximately 14,000 small game studios and video game connection companies, including those involved in merchandising or publishing, have gone under. Typically, the NPPA approves around 80 to 100 games a month, so the lack of an

  • Australia, Japan to sign historic defense treaty

    Australia and Japan will sign a treaty on Thursday to increase defense and security cooperation in a move that has been hailed as “historic” but which might anger China.

  • Ex-Marine discharged for criticizing botched Afghanistan exit, Stuart Scheller, says he has one major regret

    Former Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr. who was discharged after blasting top military brass for the botched Afghanistan withdrawal told Fox News he has one major regret — but would still do it over again.

  • San Francisco man pistol-whipped during daylight robbery on New Year's Eve

    A 52-year-old Asian man was pistol-whipped and robbed of his belongings while walking in San Francisco on New Year’s Eve. The incident reportedly occurred beside Anchovy Bar on O'Farrell Street between Fillmore and Steiner Streets on Friday afternoon, SFist reported, citing a Twitter report by ABC7’s Dion Lim and a video posted by Asian Crime Report’s Twitter account. This 52-y/o was pistol-whipped & robbed of his phone, wallet & Rolex by 2 men on O'Farrell between Steiner & Fillmore Friday.

  • Palestinian prisoner ends hunger strike in deal with Israel

    A Palestinian prisoner who has been on hunger strike for over 140 days to protest being imprisoned without charge agreed Tuesday to end his fast after reaching a deal with Israel to be released next month, his lawyer said. Hisham Abu Hawash, a 40-year-old father of five and a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group, is among several Palestinians who have gone on hunger strike to protest being held under “administrative detention,” a controversial measure Israel says is needed for security.

  • China reports major drop in virus cases in locked-down Xi'an

    China on Wednesday reported a major drop in local COVID-19 infections in the northern city of Xi’an, which has been under a tight lockdown for the past two weeks that has tested the city's ability to provide supplies for those confined to their homes. With the Beijing Olympics beginning Feb. 4, China is doubling down on measures to prevent any new outbreak that could affect proceedings. People are being told to travel in and out of Beijing only if they absolutely need to and hotels have largely stopped taking new reservations.

  • The folding wing tips on Boeing's massive new 777X are a first in commercial aviation. Here's why the plane needs them.

    The never-before-seen technology has several advantages, but the idea stemmed from airport-gate space limitations and the 777X's huge wingspan.

  • Tesla Fights California Law That Could Make Solar Energy Costs Soar

    In an announcement issued in late December, and reported by CNBC last Friday, electric vehicle and solar roof manufacturer Tesla has asked employees to fight a new California proposal that could make...

  • Uyghurs in Turkey file criminal complaint against Chinese officials

    Nineteen people from China's Uyghur Muslim ethnic group filed a criminal complaint with a Turkish prosecutor on Tuesday against Chinese officials, accusing them of committing genocide, torture, rape and crimes against humanity. Lawyer Gulden Sonmez said it was necessary because international bodies had not acted against Chinese authorities, who have been accused of facilitating forced labour by detaining around a million Uyghurs and other primarily Muslim minorities in camps since 2016.

  • Bill Belichick reacts to Antonio Brown incident, details Patriots' mental health philosophy

    Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offered insight into how his team handles mental health issues in the wake of Antonio Brown's sudden exit from the Bucs on Sunday.

  • Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants Turkey's president to stop bringing up the brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

    Khashoggi was killed in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with MBS next month.

  • Biden tries to rally COVID-weary nation: 'We're all tired and frustrated'

    Ahead of a meeting with his pandemic response team on Tuesday, President Biden acknowledged that the coronavirus he had promised to vanquish remains very much unvanquished.