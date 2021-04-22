Taiwan authorities look into Apple supplier hack

·2 min read
The Apple logo stuck to a glass building
The Apple logo stuck to a glass building

Authorities in Taiwan say they are looking into a ransomware cyber-attack on a major technology firm there.

Quanta Computer is a manufacturer of many flagship Apple products, including its MacBook line.

The hackers, known as Revil, have published stolen blueprints for unreleased products, and are threatening to release more.

Taiwanese officials said they are "taking an initial step to look into and understand" the incident.

It is being handled by the Ministry of Justice's investigation bureau.

On their darknet website, the anonymous hackers are attempting to extort a ransom from Apple directly, writing: "We recommended that Apple buy back available data by 1 May."

It is understood they are asking for tens of millions of pounds.

How close the alleged blueprints will be to any actual future products is not clear. Bloomberg reports that the leaked materials include the schematics for a future MacBook laptop. The Guardian reports that a new Apple Watch is also among them.

Apple has not responded, but Quanta confirmed a cyber-attack had taken place.

In a press release, the company said: "Quanta Computer's information security team has worked with external IT experts in response to cyber-attacks on a small number of Quanta servers.

"We've reported to, and kept seamless communications with, the relevant law enforcement and data protection authorities concerning recent abnormal activities observed. There's no material impact on the company's business operation."

The release of the hacked material came just hours before Apple's major product showcase event on Tuesday.

Revil said the timing was not a coincidence, writing that the data leak was "in order not to wait for the upcoming Apple presentations".

The Taiwanese Investigation Bureau, under the Ministry of Justice, told Nikkei Asia: "We are aware of an alleged cyber-attack involving Quanta and we are taking an initial step to look into and understand the nature of the incident.

"But we have not yet opened a case and launched an official probe."

The Revil group - also known as Sodinokobi - is one of the most prolific and profitable cyber-criminal cartels in the world.

The gang has previously hacked and extorted foreign exchange company Travelex, and New York law firm Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.

Recommended Stories

  • It's 'fair' to call me a private education hypocrite, says Scottish Labour leader

    Anas Sarwar has admitted it is a “fair” to call him a hypocrite after he unveiled plans for an attack on private education despite sending his own children to a fee-paying school. Scottish Labour’s manifesto, published Thursday, calls for the charitable status of private schools to be revoked and for any public sector backing for them to end. The document states that such a policy would serve as “a contribution towards achieving a more socially just and inclusive society”. Mr Sarwar, the party leader, sends his own children to Hutchesons’ Grammar School in Glasgow, which he also attended, and currently charges annual fees of up to £12,924 per pupil. Asked whether he was a “hypocrite and humbug” for sending his own sons to a private school despite his own party presenting them as a force for social injustice, the father-of-three admitted criticism of him was valid. “I'm open about the fair question and the fair criticism that people make around the decision that my wife and I made for our children,” he said. “I want every child to have opportunity and that's why we put our education comeback plan at the heart of this manifesto. “There are different forms of inequality and prejudice that my children will face that other children won’t face, [but] that still means I accept the criticism around the choice I've made for my children's education.” Mr Sarwar also insisted that his support for the Union was “unequivocal” dispute pledging to “double down” on his attempt to win back support from pro-independence voters in the final fortnight of the Holyrood campaign. The manifesto includes a commitment not to support an independence referendum, warning a repeat vote would cause economic instability and “constitutional turmoil”. Mr Sarwar claimed the “political bubble” was wrong to focus on the constitution and that, despite failing to so far make a breakthrough in opinion polls, his plan to appeal across the constitutional divide was working. He was introduced at the manifesto launch by a business owner from Glasgow who said she was a lifelong SNP voter before switching to Labour. “I'll consider each issue on its merits,” Mr Sarwar said about potentially offering support to Nicola Sturgeon's SNP in the next parliament. “But does that mean I'm equivocating on the constitutional position? Absolutely not. I don't support independence, and I don't support a referendum.” Labour rebranded its manifesto a ‘national recovery plan’ and proposes handing every adult £75 to spend on high streets and offering state subsidised holidays in Scotland to boost the ailing tourism industry. The party did not propose immediate increases to income tax, however. It said if there is a need to raise revenues in the next term, rates should rise for those earning £100,000 or more. The better off could also be hit if Labour gets its way on council tax, which the party said should be scrapped and replaced with “a fairer alternative based on property values and ability to pay”.

  • Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant

    A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while serving a search warrant Wednesday, authorities said, spurring an outcry from community members who demanded law enforcement accountability and the immediate release of body camera footage. Authorities wouldn't provide details of the shooting but an eyewitness said that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot while trying to drive away, and that deputies fired at him multiple times. The car skidded out of Brown's yard and eventually hit a tree, said Demetria Williams, who lives on the same street.

  • Columbus police have killed the second-highest number of children of any local law-enforcement agency since 2013, according to police accountability data

    A Columbus police officer fatally shot 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant Tuesday. She was the fifth Black child killed by Columbus police in five years.

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion demolished by new owner

    ‘Symbolic power of destroying house of horrors cannot be overstated,’ says attorney representing around 50 alleged victims of convicted sex offender

  • Swiss authority to probe Credit Suisse over trading losses

    Switzerland’s financial markets authority said Thursday it is looking into possible penalties against Credit Suisse after the top-drawer bank announced “significant losses” linked to a U.S.-based hedge fund. The authority, FINMA, said it will require “various risk-reducing measures” and investigate “possible shortcomings in risk management” at Credit Suisse. The authority said it is appointing an outside agent to look into the issue.

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

    Force releases body camera footage showing moment teenager was killed

  • George Floyd death: Five key moments from the Derek Chauvin trial

    Here are key elements of a trial that gripped the US.

  • Anderson scores 2, Canadiens hold on to beat Oilers 4-3

    Josh Anderson had two goals and the Montreal Canadiens withstood a late push by Edmonton, beating the Oilers 4-3 Wednesday night to split a two-game series. “We can’t wait around any longer, these games are way too important,” Anderson said. Tyler Toffoli and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Montreal (20-15-9).

  • China rebukes Australia for "Cold War mentality" after Belt and Road accords cancelled

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia said on Thursday that it cancelled two accords between Victoria state and China on the Belt and Road Initiative because they were out of line with the federal government's foreign policy, which sees a "free and open Indo Pacific" as a key goal. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman responded by urging Australia to abandon its "Cold War mentality and ideological bias" and "immediately correct its mistakes and change course". The Chinese embassy earlier criticised the move by Foreign Minister Marise Payne to veto two agreements signed by Victoria state as "provocative" and said it would further damage ties.

  • Biden preparing to recognise Armenian genocide, risking backlash from Turkey

    He will be first US president to use word ‘genocide’ to describe killings of Armenians by Ottoman empire during First World War

  • Vanita Gupta: Senate narrowly confirms Biden’s pick for key Justice Department role

    New associate attorney general is first civil rights attorney in role overseeing US law enforcement

  • Earth Day 2021: Liver cancer didn't kill me — environmental pollution did

    My home growing up was a haven for crooks and toxic industries. Companies profited at the expense of citizens' health, including my own.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Nashville

    Looking to be as close as possible to all of the gems Nashville has to offer? This modern farmhouse, located in the heart of Music City, sits as close to Downtown as you can get and within walking distance of Historic Germantown, the North Gulch, and Nashville’s Farmers Market. Get it now! If your dream has always been to stay in an 100-year-old bungalow, look no further than this Nashville Airbnb.

  • Daunte Wright funeral — latest: GoFundMe for family raises $1m as Ma’Khia Bryant shooting details emerge

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • Clippers' Kawhi Leonard out against Portland on Tuesday night and longer

    The sore right foot that sidelined the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard last week will knock him out of Tuesday night's game at Portland and beyond.

  • Derek Chauvin: how has he been charged and when will he be sentenced?

    The 45 year old could spend a maximum of 75 years in prison

  • EU artificial intelligence rules will ban 'unacceptable' use

    An outright ban on some AI systems, such as "social scoring" by governments, is proposed for the EU.