Taiwan builds 'nerd immunity' to resist Chinese disinformation campaigns

In the battle to counter the modern-day scourge of weaponised online disinformation, Taiwan has locked on to a winning strategy – “nerd immunity”.

Building public awareness and “inoculating” the 23-million-strong population to fake news from China has been one of the chief goals of Audrey Tang, Taiwan’s ground-breaking digital minister.

Sitting just 80 miles from China, Taiwan has been on the frontlines not only of the coronavirus pandemic but an “infodemic” of online disinformation. But the bombardment of Chinese state-sponsored influence has also made it a world leader in identifying and tackling disinformation.

“When the majority of the population have this exposure and this inoculation, this builds nerd immunity,” Ms Tang, one of the world’s top open source software developers, told the Sunday Telegraph in an interview last week.

“It’s the Taiwan model. Just like we fight the coronavirus with no lockdown, we fight the infodemic with no takedown,” said the former hacker who, in 2016, made history as Taiwan’s youngest ever, and first transgender, minister at 35.

Taipei, Taiwan's capital, has long been the focus of Chinese disinformation campaigns - Bloomberg More

In her first term as an expert adviser to President Tsai Ing-wen, Ms Tang, who has a reported IQ of 180, was a driving force in strengthening the national counter-disinformation strategy and a strong advocate of a new school curriculum to teach children how to identify and combat false claims online.

She has been praised during the pandemic for her use of artificial intelligence in disease prevention, working with software engineers to create a real-time map of local face mask supplies and an alert system that pinpointed risky locations visited by possibly Covid-19 infected cruise passengers.

In February, the worlds of coronavirus and disinformation collided when false claims circulated that the material used to make face masks was the same found in toilet paper, sparking a round of panic buying.

The government acted swiftly to contain the claims by circulating a humourous meme of Taiwan’s premier shaking his bottom, alongside an explanation of the different source materials for toilet paper and masks.

“Our premier wiggling his buttocks a little bit..says that the rumour that medical masks ramping up will hurt the tissue paper production is not true,” said a laughing Ms Tang.

“People, once they laugh about it, cannot get outraged when they see this conspiracy theory,” she said. “This serves as a memetic vaccine, while this will have an R value of under one, in which case it will stop the spread. Indeed, the panic-buying stopped within a couple of days.”

The incident was a classic example of a counter-disinformation strategy described by Ms Tang as fighting “rumour with humour.”

Audrey Tang is one of Taiwan's most popular ministers - Billy H.C Kwok/Polaris/eyevine More