Taiwan raises COVID alert islandwide, but gets vaccine boost

  • Surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in Taipei
  • Surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in Taipei
  • Surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in Taipei
  • Surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in Taipei
1 / 4

Taiwan raises COVID alert islandwide, but gets vaccine boost

Surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in Taipei
·2 min read

(Adds dropped letter in headline)

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan raised its COVID-19 alert level for the whole island on Wednesday as domestic cases continued to rise, but will get 400,000 more AstraZeneca Plc COVID-19 vaccine doses from the COVAX global sharing programme.

Taiwan has reported more than 1,000 new infections during the past week or so, leading to new curbs in the capital, Taipei, and shocking a population that had become accustomed to life carrying on almost normally.

Announcing another 267 local infections, up from 240 on Tuesday, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said that although the across Taiwan.

There was no need to order a full lockdown for now, and people should not worry too much, he added.

"At present medical capacity is sufficient, so please don't worry," Chen added.

The new curbs for Taiwan restrict personal gatherings and close entertainment venues, steps already in effect in Taipei since the weekend.

In a boost for Taiwan's fight against the pandemic, Chen said more than 410,000 vaccine doses from COVAX would arrive Wednesday afternoon, which he described as "very valuable" and would be prioritised for front-line health care workers.

It has only received a little more than 300,000 doses to date, all from AstraZeneca. More than two-thirds of those have been distributed.

Taiwan has said it expected to get more than 1 million AstraZeneca shots via COVAX in total.

Taiwan has ordered 20 million doses, mostly from AstraZeneca but also from Moderna Inc, though global shortages have curtailed supplies.

In a statement on Wednesday, Taiwan's Centres for Disease Control said after a virtual workshop on vaccines on Tuesday with the top U.S., British, Japanese and Australian diplomats in Taipei that vaccines must be fairly distributed.

"Fair access to effective vaccines is the ultimate means to curb the global COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to more effective and sufficient vaccine development and marketing, and call on all countries to work together to end the COVID-19 pandemic," it said.

Taiwan is mobilising its diplomats to try to speed up access to more vaccines, and is in talks with the United States for a share of the COVID-19 shots President Joe Biden plans to send abroad.

Brent Christensen, the de facto U.S. ambassador to Taiwan, said at the same event that "talking about COVID-19 vaccines can be a sensitive subject", according to a copy of his remarks published by his office.

"We recognise that each country and region is at different stages in their COVID-19 vaccination programmes," the remarks said. "Unfortunately, many still face difficulties gaining access to vaccines."

Taiwan has reported 2,533 cases since the pandemic began, including 14 deaths.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan mobilises diplomats to seek out COVID-19 shots

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is mobilising its diplomatic corps to secure a speedier delivery of COVID-19 vaccines - a quest that has become more urgent since a sudden rise in domestic cases on an island that has vaccinated less than 1% of its population. Taiwan has reported more than 700 new domestic infections during the past week, leading to new curbs in the capital, Taipei, and shocking a population that had become accustomed to life carrying on almost normally with the pandemic well under control. Taiwan, a major semiconductor manufacturing hub, has only received about 300,000 shots so far for its more than 23 million people, all AstraZeneca Plc vaccines, and those are rapidly running out.

  • Taiwan's TSMC to work in separate teams to minimise COVID-19 risk

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Monday that from May 19 it will start to operate in separate teams to minimise the risk of COVID-19 infections, after a spike in domestic cases in Taiwan. The island has recorded more than 700 infections in the past week, a shock for residents used to Taiwan's relative safety, and the government has tightened curbs in the capital Taipei to try and prevent the numbers rising further. TSMC, the world's largest contract chip-maker, said it had tightened its own rules in respond to the government's raised warning level.

  • COVID: Singapore to advise use of face masks with good filtration capability

    The Ministry of Health will issue new guidelines on the use of face masks with acceptable bacterial filtration capacity, in partnership with Enterprise Singapore.

  • Panam Sports offers 4,000 Covid jabs for Olympics

    The Pan American Sports Organization announced on Tuesday it is offering 4,000 Covid-19 vaccinations to athletes and officials heading to the Tokyo Olympics later this year.

  • Vaccine bus goes on tour to help protect underserved Miami kids from COVID

    A Haitian woman in a blue head wrap and floral print dress approached Maria Ferraris seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. But Ferraris couldn’t understand her. Shrugging, she said: “No English? OK, that’s fine,” and found someone nearby to translate to Haitian Creole.

  • 'Disappointing beyond measure': New Jersey police officer charged with running meth lab from his home

    Christopher Walls, 50, faces several charges related to manufacturing and operating a methamphetamine production facility.

  • Adam Levine Says He Helps Curate Wife Behati Prinsloo's Impressive Sneaker Collection

    The Maroon 5 front man dropped over $11,000 on sneakers for himself and his family during a trip to SoleStage in Los Angeles for a new episode of Complex's series Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma

  • Taiwan sees limited COVID-19 impact on economy, chip sector

    Taiwan sees a limited impact on its economy and its key semiconductor industry from its COVID-19 outbreak and is well prepared to ensure chip fabs can operate as normal, officials said on Tuesday. Tech-heavyweight Taiwan is experiencing an unusual spike in domestic cases after months of keeping the pandemic well under control, and has closed schools across the island and tightened curbs in the capital, Taipei. National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin told reporters that as long as the outbreak can be brought under control by the end of June then there would only be a 0.16 percentage point hit to gross domestic product.

  • Lam defends freezing of publisher's assets as safety measure

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday defended the freezing of pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai's assets as a necessary move under the city's new national security law to protect the safety of all Chinese people. Lam told reporters the move was authorized under the sweeping law that was imposed on the city by Beijing last year and empowered authorities to “freeze suspicious assets involved that would undermine national security." “It means the Hong Kong government is very serious and rigorous when dealing with national security matters, because it involves something that endangers national security, not just the safety of Hong Kong society, but also the safety of 1.4 billion Chinese people,” Lam said.

  • Soldiers disinfect station amid Taiwan COVID surge

    Taiwan has reported almost 1,000 new domestic infections during the past week, leading to new curbs in the capital Taipei, triggering panic buying at supermarkets. The latest measures shocked a population that had become accustomed to life carrying on almost normally with the pandemic well under control.

  • Arrest warrant issued for man in Confederate monument theft

    Police in Alabama have issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection with the bizarre theft of a Confederate monument that was taken from an Alabama cemetery and found in Louisiana. Selma police charged Jason Warnick with theft in connection with the mysterious disappearance of the chair-shaped monument, Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said Monday. Warnick was already facing charges of possession of stolen property after police said the monument ended up in his New Orleans tattoo shop.

  • Why Warriors are confident they can beat Lakers in play-in game

    Despite taking on the defending NBA champs, the Warriors believe in their chances to win the play-in game Wednesday in LA.

  • Federer loses comeback match to Andujar at Geneva Open

    Roger Federer lost his comeback match after two months away, falling to Pablo Andujar 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 Tuesday in the second round of the Geneva Open.

  • Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 94 more resident deaths, highest in over a month

    Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 2,805 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 97 new deaths. Of those who died, 94 were residents, the highest death increase since March.

  • RHOBH Sneak Peek: Garcelle Beauvais Confronts Lisa Rinna About How She Treated Denise Richards

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for season 11 Wednesday on Bravo

  • Canada’s COVID-19 border rules are not to blame: Travel didn't cause third wave, Premier Doug Ford ‘deflecting again’, critics say

    The federal government and Doug Ford's Ontario government continue to battle over COVID-19 border rules.

  • Emma Stone on Accepting Oscar from Childhood Crush Leonardo DiCaprio: 'Most Surreal Moment'

    "I was walking to Leo and I was like, ‘This is officially the most surreal moment of my life,' " the Cruella star said of accepting her Oscar from the actor in 2017

  • The Latest: Taiwan tightens restrictions as cases rise

    Taiwan recorded 267 new cases Wednesday and raised COVID-19 restrictions for the entire island. Up until now, indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 had been banned in the capital Taipei and neighboring New Taipei city. Taiwan is facing its worst outbreak yet with more than 1,000 confirmed cases since last week.

  • 'A city beneath a city': Israel says 'nine miles of Hamas tunnels' smashed in overnight air strikes on Gaza

    The Israeli military said air strikes destroyed nine miles of militant tunnels under Gaza early on Monday, claiming that it has taken out 60 miles of the underground network in the past week. Israel said 54 aircraft took part in an operation targeting an elaborate tunnel system it describes at the “Metro” used by militants to move safely and avoid surveillance. War planes struck 35 other targets, it said, including nine homes belonging to high-level commanders in Hamas, the militant group that has run the besieged enclave since seizing power in 2007. Israel describes the tunnel network as an underground city that is enabling Hamas to fight a “war of attrition”. "You're talking about hundreds of kilometres of tunnels used for various operations, they are used to move commanders and troops underground, they used to move munitions, rocket, fuel, food, everything,” an Israeli military official said. "This is a war of attrition, the IDF can go with this forever, and they [Hamas] can go on sadly also for a very long time," the official said, using the acronym for the Israel Defence Forces.

  • Apple AirPods Pro are back in stock at Amazon — and they're marked down to just $197

    If you’ve been waiting for a sale on Apple's most popular — and Amazon's No. 1 bestselling — earbuds, your patience is about to pay off.