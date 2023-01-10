Taiwan calls on Germany to help maintain 'regional order'

Taiwan President Tsai delivers her New Year speech
20
·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on Germany on Tuesday to help maintain "regional order" during a meeting with senior German lawmakers who are visiting the island on a trip that Beijing has condemned.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has been heartened by support from Western democratic allies in the face of stepped-up Chinese military threats, including war games staged by China near the island in August.

Meeting the lawmakers at the presidential office, Tsai said that in the face of "authoritarian expansionism", democracies must stand together.

"Starting next year, Taiwan's mandatory military service will be extended to one year. This will bolster our defence capabilities and demonstrate our determination to defend our homeland and safeguard democracy," she said, referring to an announcement last month.

"We look forward to Taiwan, Germany and other democratic partners jointly maintaining the regional order and prosperity."

While Germany, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, Berlin is working on a new strategy taking a more sober look at its relations with China and aiming to reduce its dependence on Asia's economic superpower.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the head of Germany's parliamentary defence committee and a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's junior coalition partner Free Democrats (FDP), told Tsai that Germany and Taiwan are friends.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a wake up call for the whole world, Strack-Zimmermann said.

"That's the reason why we come to your country, to your wonderful island, to say (to) the world that we stand close together as democratic states," she added.

China has expressed anger at the trip, with its foreign ministry on Monday alluding to Germany's World War Two past.

"We want to point out that the root cause of the Taiwan issue stems precisely from the law of the jungle, hegemony, colonialism and militarism that were once rampant in the world. China was deeply impacted by that. Germany has a deep and tragic historical lesson in that," Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only the island's 23 million people can decide their future.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Yew Lun Tian in Beijing; Editing by Neil Fullick)

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan pitches democratic alliance to shore up shaky Paraguay ties

    Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday pitched the need to jointly defend democracy against authoritarianism as she sought to shore up shaky ties with Paraguay, and said they were good friends. Paraguay is one of only 14 countries to have formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and Beijing has been stepping up efforts to get those remaining allies to ditch Taipei. Paraguay would cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan and open relations with China if the opposition wins an election in April, its presidential candidate Efrain Alegre told Reuters, hoping to boost economically important soy and beef exports.

  • Taiwan condemns China for latest combat drills near island

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Taiwan condemned China on Monday for holding its second military combat drills around the island in less than a month, with the defence ministry saying it had detected 57 Chinese aircraft. China views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory and has been ramping up military, political and economic pressure to assert those claims. The Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said its forces held "joint combat readiness patrols and actual combat drills" in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, focused on land strikes and sea assaults.

  • With new China travel restriction in place, Asian Americans urge nuanced caution

    Following the Biden administration’s implementation of a new Covid-19-related travel requirement for passengers flying in from China, Asian American advocates

  • China 'wolf warrior' diplomatic spokesperson Zhao moves to new role

    Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian, who gained prominence as one of China's most outspoken "wolf warrior" diplomats, has been transferred to its department that manages land and sea borders, according to the ministry's website. Zhao, 50, is now deputy head of the ministry's Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, the website showed on Monday. Zhao became a ministry spokesperson in 2020 after stints in China's embassy in Pakistan, where he built a large following on Twitter as well as on Chinese social media for his frequent and often combative posts, many targeted at the United States.

  • Nearly 90% of people in one of China's most populous provinces infected with COVID: report

    Almost 90% of residents in China's Henan province, the third most populous in China, were infected with COVID-19 as of Jan. 6, according to a Chinese official.

  • Astronomers Find the Edge of Our Galaxy

    In the quest to find the outer limits of our galaxy, astronomers have discovered over 200 stars that form the Milky Way’s edge, the most distant of which is over one million light-years away—nearly halfway to the Andromeda galaxy.

  • China Has Set It Sights on Cornering Another Green Energy Market: Hydrogen

    (Bloomberg) -- A decade ago, China used low prices to dominate solar manufacturing, wiping out Western competitors just as worldwide demand for panels started to soar. The US and Europe are determined not to let the same thing happen with hydrogen.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak

  • How Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich fell from grace after Putin's invasion of Ukraine

    Roman Abramovich transferred assets worth more than $4 billion to his seven children only three weeks before the start of the war in Ukraine.

  • Scholz says Berlin will not go it alone as pressure mounts to supply Kyiv tanks

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday he remained convinced of the need to coordinate weapons deliveries to Ukraine with allies as pressure mounts on Berlin to send Kyiv its Leopard 2 battle tanks. Germany announced last week it would provide Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles to help repel Russian forces.

  • Belarus (Sort of) Legalizes Piracy in the Wake of U.S. Sanctions

    Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko legalized piracy in the country without requiring the consent of the rights holder last week. The law states it will include computer programs, audiovisual work, musical works, and film, cinema, and entertainment organizations.

  • Meta's Oversight Board tells company to allow 'death to Khamenei' posts

    Meta's Oversight Board on Monday overturned the company's decision to remove a Facebook post that used the slogan "death to Khamenei" to criticize the Iranian leader, saying it did not violate a rule barring violent threats. The board, which is funded by Meta but operates independently, said in a ruling that the phrase is often used to mean "down with Khamenei" in referring to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has been leading a violent crackdown on nationwide protests in recent months. It also urged the company to develop better ways of factoring such context into its content policies and outline clearly when rhetorical threats against heads of state were permitted.

  • Armed Forces gradually liberating Ukraine on Kreminna front

    The Armed Forces of Ukraine are moving forward on the Svatove and Kreminna fronts, they are gradually liberating the territory towards the city of Kreminna. Source: Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast and on Telegram Details: Haidai states that the occupiers are constantly transferring new reserves there [on Svatove and Kreminna fronts - ed.

  • "They wanna send me to Kherson, its a hellhole" Defence Intelligence publishes intercepted call from occupier fleeing Ukraine

    Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has published an intercepted call from an occupier who is trying to resign and go back to Russia because his command is planning to deploy him near the city of Kherson. Source: press service of Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Quote: "I don't know.

  • Taiwan's defense ministry says dozens of Chinese military aircraft entered air space near island

    Taiwan's defense ministry said on Sunday that 57 Chinese military aircraft and four ships were detected near the island amid increased tensions.

  • Mexico says 3,586 soldiers involved in operation to capture El Chapo's son Ovidio Guzman

    Mexico has revealed that 3,586 soldiers were used in the operation last week surrounding the capture of Ovidio Guzman, the son of jailed drug cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán

  • Ukrainians honor dead fighter at outdoor funeral in capital

    Ukrainian soldiers, family and mourners gathered in frigid weather in Kyiv on Sunday to pay tribute to a soldier killed fighting against Russian forces in Bakhmut, the strategic city under siege on the eastern front. An open casket, outdoor service was held in Kyiv's Independence Square for Maj. Oleh Yurchenko who was killed in Bakhmut on Jan. 2.

  • University of Sydney's Johnston on China's Reopening

    Lauren Johnston, Associate Professor at the University of Sydney's China Studies Centre, discusses China's reopening and demographic shifts. She speaks with David Ingles from the sidelines of the "UBS Greater China Conference" on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Rain may not let up in California until next week

    The rain has been relentless in California. And more is on the way. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.

  • 49ers, Buccaneers will play for NFC championship, Donte Whitner predicts

    The 49ers have a ways to go before returning to the NFC Championship Game, but Donte Whitner already is predicting a rematch between Brock Purdy and the GOAT.

  • U.S. Considers Banning or Restricting Gas Stoves

    The federal government may consider a ban on gas stoves thanks to mounting concerns about the health impacts of the appliances, Bloomberg reported Monday.