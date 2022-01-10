Taiwan, Canada to start talks on investment agreement

·1 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan and Canada have agreed to start talks on an investment protection agreement, both governments said on Monday, part of the Chinese-claimed island's efforts to boost ties with fellow democracies in the face of growing pressure from Beijing.

Taiwan has been angling for trade deals with what it views as like-minded partners such as the United States and the European Union.

While a member of the World Trade Organization, Taiwan's only has free trade agreements with two major economies, Singapore and New Zealand, and China has pressured countries not to engage directly with the government in Taipei.

Taiwan's cabinet said chief trade negotiator John Deng had met virtually with Canada's International Trade Minister, Mary Ng, and the two agreed to start "exploratory discussions" on a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Arrangement, or FIPA.

The cabinet statement said the move was "an important milestone" in strengthening economic and trade relations.

The Canadian government, which like most countries has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, said in its statement that Ng "highlighted Taiwan is a key trade and investment partner as Canada broadens its trade links and deepens its economic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region".

The direct meeting between the two government ministers could anger China, which has stepped up efforts to isolate Taiwan as Beijing asserts its sovereignty claims.

China views democratically-governed Taiwan as part of its territory with no right to state-to-state ties, a view Taiwan's government strongly rejects.

Canada is also a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP, which both Taiwan and China have applied to join.

(Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin says Kazakhstan saved from foreign-backed uprising

    Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Monday that Russia saved Kazakhstan from what he called a "foreign-backed invasion," according to reports.Putin told the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CTSO) of six ex-Soviet states that the alliance had managed to "prevent the undermining of the foundations of the state" and "the complete degradation of the internal situation in Kazakhstan," Reuters reported.He added that the CSTO blocked "...

  • Charlotte developer, a man of ‘deep faith,’ earned Bronze Star in Vietnam then led YMCA

    Steele Dewey survived a helicopter crash in the NC mountains before becoming a recognized business leader and community volunteer.

  • Germany urges Malaysian owner to help save ailing shipyard

    The German government on Monday called on Malaysia-based Genting Group to contribute financially to the rescue of a shipyard it bought five years ago in northern Germany. The shipyard, MV Werften, filed for bankruptcy protection Monday after getting into financial difficulties over the construction of a massive cruise liner, German news agency dpa reported. Germany has said it is willing to discuss providing considerable state aid to the shipyard to prevent it from going under, which would mean a loss of 1,900 jobs in the economically depressed northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

  • Lithuania paid a Guantánamo Bay detainee $113,000 for letting the CIA torture him in a black site there

    A man was kept in CIA black sites before he was brought to Guantánamo. Lithuania paid him compensation for being tortured in the country.

  • Beijing government fines 7-Eleven more than $7,000 for listing Taiwan as a country

    The Beijing municipal government fined 7-Eleven more than $7,000 because on its website the company listed the island of Taiwan as a country and displayed maps and borders that China called false.The Beijing branch of 7-Eleven was fined after it "wrongly presented Taiwan province as an independent country" on its website, according to Hong Kong outlet South China Morning Post. The municipal government also said the company did not mark borders...

  • Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services

    Ambulances in Kansas speed toward hospitals then suddenly change direction because hospitals are full. Employee shortages in New York City cause delays in trash and subway services and diminish the ranks of firefighters and emergency workers. Airport officials shut down security checkpoints at the biggest terminal in Phoenix and schools across the nation struggle to find teachers for their classrooms.

  • Beijing accuses US of inciting Lithuania over Taiwan

    Beijing on Monday accused Washington of inciting Lithuania to “contain China" in a feud over the status of self-ruled Taiwan after U.S. officials expressed support for the European Union-member country in the face of Chinese economic pressure. Lithuania is the latest flashpoint in China's campaign to pressure companies and foreign governments to adopt its positions on Taiwan, Tibet and other sensitive issues. “The United States has instigated the Lithuanian authorities to undermine the ‘one-China principle’,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin.

  • Letters to the editor for Sunday, January 9, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • As the U.S. and Russia talk, Ukraine braces for another invasion

    A Ukrainian commander battling Russian-backed rebels tells CBS News they're "ready for battle," as Putin's posturing brings echoes of the Cold War.

  • Russian intervention in Kazakh civil unrest viewed as potentially shifting Putin calculus on Ukraine

    ‘I think it will deter [Russia's] ability to wage a major conflict in Ukraine,’ says House Republican Mark Green of Tennessee.

  • Sec. Blinken gives Russia two choices ahead of talks in Geneva: 'Massive consequences'

    Talks in Geneva will focus on security concerns over Ukraine after Russia amassed around 90,000 troops on the nation's borders.

  • Trump spent January 6 anniversary watching Biden and Pelosi on cable news and he was enraged, report says

    Former President Donald Trump spent January 6, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida, watching President Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi on TV, Newsweek said.

  • Swing State Trumpers Forged Letters to National Archives in Harebrained Scheme to Overturn Election

    The groups sent fake certificates of ascertainment declaring Trump the winner

  • Arizona Senate President Karen Fann's failings are worse than the woeful Cyber Ninjas'

    The incompetence of the Cyber Ninjas is not only matched, but exceeded, by Karen Fann, the Republican Arizona Senate president who hired them.

  • China hopes to expand East African rail network and develop ports

    China is proposing a grand infrastructure plan for the Horn of Africa that would involve expanding the two major railroads and developing ports on the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. Under the proposals, announced during last week's visit by China's foreign minister Wang Yi, the Mombasa-Nairobi Railway in Kenya will be extended to Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, and eventually to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Meanwhile the line linking the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa with Djibouti would be exte

  • In much of the West, the walls are closing in on anti-vaxxers

    Republican governors in the United States may be championing the cause of the vaccine resistant and suing to stop mandates imposed by the Biden administration. But elsewhere in the West, the jab-less are increasingly becoming personae non gratae. The omicron variant is exacting some of the highest infection rates of the pandemic, and the growing frustration of the vaccinated majority in the West against its unvaccinated minority is reaching a crescendo in some countries. Studies suggest omicron

  • Sri Lanka seeks Chinese debt restructuring amid crisis

    The president of debt-ridden Sri Lanka on Sunday asked China for the restructuring of its loans and access to preferential credit for imports of essential goods, as the island nation struggles in the throes of its worst economic crisis, partly due to Beijing-financed projects that don’t generate revenue. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa told visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that it would be "a great relief to the country if attention could be paid on restructuring the debt repayments as a solution to the economic crisis that has arisen in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement from his office. Rajapaksa asked Wang for a concessionary credit facility for imports so that industries can run without disruption, the statement said.

  • Fox News Host Has Some Blunt Talk For Trump: 'You Have To Learn To Lose'

    Brian Kilmeade also dismissed Trump's complaints of election fraud.

  • NATO says it will not appease Russia with 'second class' allies as meeting looms

    NATO’s secretary general rejected any option to establish "second-class" alliances ahead of the meeting with Russia next week as the Kremlin continues its military aggression along the Ukrainian border.

  • China offers Kazakhstan security support, opposes 'external forces'

    China is willing to increase "law enforcement and security" cooperation with neighbouring Kazakhstan and help oppose interference by "external forces", China's foreign minister said on Monday, after violent protests in the Central Asian country. Wang Yi, who is also a state councillor, made the comments in a call to Kazakhstan's foreign minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.