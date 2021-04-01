Taiwan chip maker TSMC to invest $100B to grow capacity

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2005, file photo the logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is displayed during a third quarter press conference in Taipei, Taiwan. Major Taiwan computer chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plans to invest $100 billion in the next three years in expanding its manufacturing capacity and supporting research and development, the company said Thursday. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Major Taiwan computer chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. plans to invest $100 billion in the next three years in expanding its manufacturing capacity and supporting research and development, the company said Thursday.

The world’s biggest contract producer of semiconductors, TSMC said it anticipates faster growth thanks to long-term trends like the introduction of next-generation telecommunications and high-performance computing. The coronavirus pandemic, meanwhile is revving up demand for electronic devices as the world relies increasingly on digitalization.

“TSMC is working closely with our customers to address their needs in a sustainable manner," the company said in an emailed statement. It did not give further details about planned investments.

TSMC makes processor chips for major brands like Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. Surging demand pushed its revenue 18% higher in January-February from a year earlier, it reported earlier.

Intel, South Korea's Samsung Electronics and other chip makers also have been boosting investments to meet rising demand and joust for market share in advanced semiconductors.

Most semiconductors used in smartphones, medical equipment, computers and other products are made in Taiwan, South Korea and China.

Last week, Intel announced plans to pour $20 billion into expanding production, building two new factories in Arizona. The company is building up its foundry business but lags behind TSMC in developing a next-generation chip-making process.

TSMC operates a semiconductor wafer fabrication facility in Camas, Washington, and design centers in San Jose, California, and Austin, Texas.

It has announced plans to invest $3.5 billion in a second U.S. manufacturing site, in North Phoenix, Arizona, as concern grows over heavy American reliance on sources in Asia for high-tech components.

  • Top chipmakers spend big to end silicon shortage

    The world's top chipmakers are spending big to tackle a global shortage of semiconductors. Just days ago U.S. giant Intel said it would invest $20 billion to expand its advanced manufacturing capacity. Now Thursday (April 1) brings news of an even bigger plan. Taiwan's TSMC says it will invest $100 billion over three years to boost output at its plants. The firm is the world largest contract manufacturer of chips, supplying brands like Apple. Its new investment come as firms around the world reel from a lack of silicon. Strong demand for gadgets from consumers stuck at home is among the factors. The shortage has forced carmakers to cut output, and is now biting makers of phones, laptops and even home appliances like fridges. TSMC says this is a good time to invest. Besides the current shortage, it says factors like the shift to 5G phone networks should ensure that demand stays strong. TSMC shares rose around 2.5 percent on Thursday following the news.

  • TSMC to invest $100 billion over 3 years to meet chip demand

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Contract chipmaker TSMC said on Thursday it plans to invest $100 billion over the next three years to increase capacity at its plants, days after Intel Corp announced a $20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip making capacity. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, whose customers include Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc, had already flagged a plan to spend of between $25 billion-$28 billion this year, to develop and produce advanced chips. "We are entering a period of higher growth as the multiyear megatrends of 5G and high-performance computing are expected to fuel strong demand for our semiconductor technologies in the next several years," TSMC said in a statement to Reuters.

  • Taiwan Semi Is Throwing Billions at the Chip Shortage

    Infrastructure plan faces tough road ahead, airlines ready for summer travel recovery, get ready for an upbeat jobs report, and other news to start your day.

  • Intel Announces New Plan To Capture Market Share

    Intel Corporation (INTC), one of the largest chipmakers in the world, has lagged its peers over the last few years in the development of advanced transistor processors. Intel’s rival, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), has already introduced 7nm chips to the market and plans to bring 3nm chips by 2022 through its business relationship with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), which is already using 5nm chips. Intel is yet to bring 7nm chips to the market, and this delay led Apple, Inc. (AAPL) to ditch Intel as a supplier of processors for MacBook products late last year. Pat Gelsinger, the newly appointed Intel CEO joined the company on Feb. 15 and introduced a strategic plan on March 23 to expand the manufacturing capabilities of the company to bring advanced chips to the market. This is a step in the right direction. Details Of The New Plan Intel is planning to invest $20 billion in 2 new manufacturing facilities in Arizona to expand its foundry services segment. Fabless chipmakers, or semiconductor companies that design and sell hardware and semiconductor chips without manufacturing the silicon wafers used in their products, outsource the fabrication process to a foundry. Intel’s new plants are trying to capture this business opportunity and according to the recent announcement, Intel will treat the foundry business as a standalone unit to avoid cannibalization. Separately, the company confirmed its plans to outsource some of its manufacturing needs to third-party chipmakers, which could turn out to be a catalyst for growth in the future. AMD has already seen success with this strategy. Many Wall Street analysts have been questioning Intel’s decision to manufacture all products internally, which has proved to be inefficient in the last few years. Using a blended production strategy might help Intel bring advanced chips to the market more efficiently, which in turn, will boost revenue growth. The Outlook Is Promising And The Valuation Is Cheap The growth in the adoption of cloud computing services accelerated as a result of the virus-induced recession that led to secular growth in the work from home movement. This presents Intel with a good opportunity to grow its earnings. Data centers are under pressure to improve the efficiency of their servers to cater to the strong demand for cloud computing, and this can only be achieved by using advanced chips. Intel, as one of the leading chipmakers in the world, is well-positioned to benefit from this macroeconomic development. Intel’s strong presence in the personal computer chip market will also be a catalyst for growth. According to data from Gartner Research, worldwide PC shipments clocked in at 275 million units in 2020, growing 4.8% year-on-year. This was the highest annual growth rate seen since 2010, and the increased adoption of remote working played an important role in the growth of PC sales last year. Many large-scale employers including Twitter, Inc. (TWTR), Snap Inc. (SNAP), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) have introduced plans to allow remote working in the long run, which is likely to keep PC sales at an elevated level in the next couple of years. This is good news for Intel. Despite all these positive developments, Intel continues to trade at a forward earnings multiple of 14.28 compared to the sector average of 31.62. This suggests that Intel is relatively undervalued, and the failure of the company to introduce technologically advanced processors in the last few years is the probable cause of cheap valuation metrics. However, a positive turn-around is possible if the company is able to execute its new plan effectively. Wall Street’s Take Analysts reacted to the latest announcement by Intel with mixed feelings. According to Barron’s, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya has cast doubt over Intel’s ability to match or exceed the manufacturing capabilities of industry leaders such as Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor. Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis is wary of the lack of clarity regarding the upcoming products that would be released by Intel, and he remains cautious of the significant capital outlays the company will have to incur to develop the announced manufacturing plants in Arizona. Wall Street analysts have an average analyst price target of $66.34 per share for Intel based on 14 Buy, 11 Hold and 8 Sell recommendations. This implies modest upside potential of around 4% from the current market price. (See Intel stock analysis on TipRanks) Takeaway Intel’s new CEO is focused on improving the efficiency of the manufacturing process. Lack of efficiency has kept the company from capturing market share in the lucrative semiconductor industry over the last few years. If executed correctly, the newly announced plan could trigger a growth phase, which should lead to an expansion in valuation multiples. Shares seem relatively undervalued, but the investment thesis for Intel is dependent on the success of this new plan. Disclosure: Dilantha De Silva did not have any positions in any of the stocks mentioned in this article at the time of publication. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

