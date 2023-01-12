Taiwan chipmaker TSMC says quarterly profit up 78%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) logo brands the headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. TSMC, the biggest contract manufacturer of processor chips for smartphones and other products, said Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, its quarterly profit rose 78% over a year earlier but forecast weak demand this year. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the biggest contract manufacturer of processor chips for smartphones and other products, said Thursday its quarterly profit rose 78% over a year earlier but forecast weak demand this year.

Revenue for the final quarter of 2022 rose 42.8% over a year earlier to 625.5 billion New Taiwan dollars ($20.6 billion), the company announced. Profit was 295.9 billion New Taiwan dollars ($9.7 billion).

TSMC, headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, makes processor chips for brands including Apple Inc. and Qualcomm Inc. Many of their products are assembled by factories in China, which has exposed TSMC to the possible impact of U.S.-Chinese tension over technology and security.

Fourth quarter sales suffered from “demand softness” as global economies weakened, TSCM's chief financial officer, Wendell Huang, said in a statement. Huang said the company expects further sales weakness during the first quarter of 2023.

Chipmakers are benefiting for demand for next-generation telecoms, high-performance computing and chips for use in products from cars to medical devices.

TSMC announced plans last year to invest $100 billion over the next three years in manufacturing and research and development.

Most semiconductors used in smartphones, medical equipment, computers and other products are made in Taiwan, South Korea and China.

That has prompted concern among American officials about reliance on supplies that might be disrupted by conflict between China and Taiwan. They are lobbying TSMC and other chipmakers to set up factories in the United States.

President Joe Biden last month visited a TSMC semiconductor production facility that is under construction in Phoenix. The company has announced plans to invest $40 billion in Arizona.

TSMC announced plans last year to build its first chip factory in Japan. The company and Sony Corp. later said they would jointly invest $7 billion in the facility.

TSMC also operates a chip factory in Camas, Washington, and design centers in San Jose, California, and Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

  • Micro-preemie born 'on the edge of viability' in Texas celebrates 1st birthday: 'Quite the survivor'

    Micro-preemie Amandi Omokore-Allen celebrated his first birthday on Jan. 10, 2023, after he spent more than five months in the NICU in Austin, Texas. Here's his amazing story.

  • Second batch of classified Biden documents found

    The original cache is under review by US prosecutors, in a political embarrassment for the White House.

  • Attorney: Ex-officer who killed Lyoya shouldn't face trial

    A former Michigan police officer who shot a Black motorist in the back of the head during a struggle over a Taser should not have to stand trial, the defendant's attorneys argued as they urged a judge to dismiss the case. Ex-Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya. On Monday, Schurr's attorneys filed a motion seeking to toss out a ruling that a jury trial should be held in the case, news outlets reported.

  • Chip Giant TSMC Plans to Cut Spending to Offset Falling Near-Term Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is bracing for weaker-than-expected sales by reducing spending, deepening concerns the technology industry’s slump is yet to bottom.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Bid

  • Drew Barrymore says parents are 'coddling' children these days, she used to feel like a 'failure' in parenting

    Drew Barrymore opened up about feeling like a "failure" during the early stages of parenthood and noted parents are "coddling" their kids in a new interview.

  • Explainer: Why the U.S. is overhauling its marines on Japan's Okinawa

    The United States plans to shake up its marine force on Japan's Okinawa islands as Tokyo undertakes its biggest military build up since World War Two that will double defence spending over five years to deter China from attacking Taiwan or nearby Japanese islands. Japan and the United States want to reinforce the islands separating the East China Sea from the Western Pacific because they are close to Taiwan and form part of what military planners refer to as the 'First Island Chain' extending down to Indonesia, that hems in China's forces.

  • This Dividend Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap in 5 Years: Is It Time to Buy in the Bear Market?

    This high-yield dividend stock has enormous upside potential, particularly at today's low pricing.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks; Sees More Than 50% Upside Ahead

    Last year was brutal for most investors, there’s just no way around that. The S&P 500 index fell 19% through the year, battered by a series of headwinds including stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s switch to monetary tightening, supply chains that just wouldn’t unsnarl, China’s long-lasting lockdown policies, Russia’s war in Ukraine… the list was long. But losses on this scale bring opportunities with them, in the form of lower share prices. The stock analysts at Morgan Stanley hav

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth-focused money manager is making moves, with her ETFs already beating the market again in 2023 after terrible returns the two previous years.

  • Mormon Church’s 15 Biggest Stock Positions

    In this article, we will take a look at Mormon Church’s 15 biggest stock positions. To see more such companies, go directly to Mormon Church’s 5 Biggest Stock Positions. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or the Mormon Church, has over $40 billion worth of stocks positions as of the end of the […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down More Than 80% That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Macroeconomic challenges have reshaped the way the market is thinking about growth stocks. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is the world's leading provider of protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The company ended the third quarter with 1,908 customers generating more than $100,000 in annualized sales, up from 451 in the third quarter of 2019 and good for a compound annual growth rate of 61% over the last two years.

  • 2 Growth Stocks You May Regret not Buying Right Now

    At their beaten-down valuations, these stocks have the potential to deliver some impressive returns.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Union Pacific In 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    While railroads may seem old-fashioned, they're still an integral part of the U.S. economy. The largest publicly traded railroad company is Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) although Berkshire Hathaway owns its primary competitor, BNSF. Since 2010 (and many other periods as well), Union Pacific has been an outstanding stock.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 400% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • Report: Rivian executives depart from company

    During a turbulent time for electric vehicle startup Rivian, numerous executives departed from the company.

  • Why did natural gas in Southern California get so expensive?

    Utilities in San Diego and Los Angeles say energy bills are skyrocketing because the cost for a unit of gas is up sharply. “We are not profiting off of the commodity,” the San Diego utility said. But why aren’t those conditions aren’t repeating across the country?

  • 3 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

    Just imagine yourself sleeping tranquilly -- not even worried about the stock market's performance. Buying Dividend Kings is a great way to start because these companies have a long track record of increasing payouts. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a strong and steady player that makes a great addition to your portfolio -- for its dividend payments and earnings track record.

  • Salesforce Loses Another Security Leader in Executive Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- A second Salesforce Inc. cybersecurity executive has left the company within the span of a few months, another shake-up in the top ranks of the software maker that is struggling with slowing revenue growth.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingMexican Pres

  • WWE stock falls after Saudi investment fund sale rumors denied

    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stock fell on Wednesday after briefly spiking amid a report that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) fund was buying the company.

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.