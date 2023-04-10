Taiwan condemns China's “combat readiness patrols"
Taiwan’s defense ministry condemned China for conducting military exercises in the waters around Taiwan. (April 10)
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan stressed on Monday the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait during a meeting of senior Japanese and Chinese officials after Beijing held three days of war games around the island. The talks, to discuss maritime concerns over disputed waters in the East China Sea, came as China was ending simulated strikes in reaction to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Tokyo also called on China to stop coastguard ships entering Japanese waters, adding that it was deeply concerned about Beijing's military activity near Japanese waters and its coordination with Russia.
The Chinese military announced the start of three-day “combat readiness patrols” as a warning to those who want Taiwan’s de facto independence permanent.
China simulated "sealing off" Taiwan during a third day of wargames around the self-ruled island on Monday, as the United States deployed a naval destroyer into Beijing-claimed waters in a show of force. After two days of exercises that included simulating targeted strikes on Taiwan and encirclement of the island, the Chinese military said the wargames also included "sealing" it off.
Military experts say the exercises serve as both psychological warfare and an opportunity for Chinese troops to practice sealing off Taiwan.
Beijing's military simulates further attacks after President Tsai met US House Speaker McCarthy.
A pre-trial investigation of a Berdyansk secondary school director who collaborated with the occupiers has been completed and the woman has been charged with high treason, Ukraine’s national police reported on its site on April 8.
BEIJING (Reuters) -China firmly opposes a visit by India's home minister to Arunachal Pradesh and views his activities in the area as violating Beijing's territorial sovereignty, a foreign ministry spokesperson told a news briefing on Monday. China has renamed some places in what India regards as its eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as part of its territory.
Indonesia will propose a free trade agreement for some minerals shipped to the United States so that companies in the electric vehicle battery supply chain operating in the country can benefit from U.S. tax credits, a senior minister said on Monday. Washington has issued a new guidance for EV tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), requiring a certain value of battery components to be produced or assembled in North America or a free trade partner. The rules are aimed at weaning the United States off dependence on China for the development of its EV battery supply chain.
White House advisers are set to make final decisions on launching Biden’s re-election bid, even as the would-be candidate is feeling little urgency to formally declare his 2024 plans.
Ons Jabeur used quick thinking, a bit of creativity and some luck to turn the tide on the way to her Charleston Open championship Sunday. Jabeur, ranked fifth in the world, saw opponent Belinda Bencic's shot from the net coming straight at her. Bencic put her next shot to Jabeur's left and she responded with a winning backhand at the right sideline to tie the opening set at 5-all on the way to a 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory.
U.S. officials think classified documents about Ukraine's war effort that appeared on-line are likely real and were leaked, but may have been altered before posting.
China's payment & clearing industry association warned on Monday against using Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar artificial intelligence tools due to "risks such as cross-border data leaks." "Payment industry staff must comply with laws and rules when using tools such as ChatGPT, and should not upload confidential information related to the country and the finance industry," the Payment & Clearing Association of China said in a statement on Monday. The association is governed by the China's central bank.
HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's SenseTime unveiled on Monday a slew of new artificial intelligence-powered products including a chatbot and image generator, joining a global race ignited by the popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT. Xu Li, CEO and co-founder of one of China's largest AI firms, showed a live demonstration of the chatbot they called "SenseChat" writing an email and telling a story about a cat catching a fish when prompted by questions, as well as scripting computer codes. The products were based off the latest version of the company's SenseNova big model, which they have been developing over the past five years, SenseTime's other co-founder Wang Xiaogang said.
“What you saw by that one judge in that one court in that one state — that's not America,” Xavier Becerra said.
The new plant will strengthen the electric-vehicle company's operations in China, and CEO Elon Musk says the facility will supplement the output of its Megapack factory in California.