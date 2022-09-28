Taiwan couple feeds all their wedding guests with $800 worth of Costco food

A Taiwanese couple’s outdoor wedding banquet that was supplied solely with Costco food has gone viral on social media.

The bride posted photos of their wedding feast to Facebook group Costco好市多商品經驗老實說 (Costco Honestly Speaking about Commodity Experience) on Monday, showcasing their entire banquet supplied with items from big-box retailer Costco.

The couple reportedly spent 25,000 TWD (approximately $787) on their wedding banquet at Costco. With the help of their friends, they bought products such as bottles, jars, and metal pails to serve drinks and various foods, including croissants, hams and cakes, to create the bride’s “dream wedding banquet.”

The bride’s Facebook post has garnered over 40,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments, with Taiwanese netizens amazed and inspired by the couple’s creativity and resourcefulness.

“Oh my God! You’re so talented! I also had an outdoor wedding and the cost of catering was really shocking,” one Facebook user shared.

“This is a high-end outdoor wedding banquet,” another user wrote.

Featured Image via 緯柯 (KO Pei-wei)

