Taiwan to cut COVID-related quarantine for arrivals to 3 days

A person gets a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test, in Taipei
·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan said on Saturday it would cut mandatory quarantine for all arrivals to three days from seven, its latest relaxation of the rules to try to live with COVID-19 and resume normal life even as it has been dealing with a surge of infections.

Taiwan has kept its quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia have relaxed or lifted them completely, though in May it cut the number of days spent in isolation for arrivals to seven from 10 previously.

Taiwan has reported more than 2.7 million domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant. But with more than 99% of those exhibiting no or mild symptoms, the government has relaxed rather than tightened restrictions in what it calls the "new Taiwan model".

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre said the new, reduced quarantine rule would start from Wednesday.

After leaving quarantine, people will have to continue to monitor their health for a further four days and avoid going out if possible, it added.

The move was made "considering the international and domestic epidemic situation and epidemic prevention and medical capacity, and to promote economic and social activities and necessary international exchanges", the centre said.

All arrivals will still have to have pre-departure negative PCR tests.

The government says the current domestic COVID-19 wave is waning, but has yet to fully re-open its borders.

Taiwanese citizens and foreign residents have never been prohibited from leaving and then re-entering, though have had to quarantine either at home or in hotels.

Before the pandemic, Taiwan was a popular tourist destination for mainly Asian visitors, with Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia the most important markets.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin compares self to Peter the Great, says he is taking back Russian lands

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday compared himself to the country’s first emperor, Peter the Great, in a speech marking the 350th anniversary of the figure’s birth. Putin made the comments while visiting a multimedia exhibit about the 18th-century leader, who led a conquest of the Baltic region while at war with Sweden. Putin remarked…

  • Salvadoran leader rebuffs Blinken effort to bolster summit

    It was the sort of diplomatic rebuff a small country like El Salvador generally can rarely afford to make. In the run-up to this week's Summit of Americas in Los Angeles, senior U.S. officials frantically worked the phones seeking to boost attendance amid threats of a boycott from Mexico's president and other leftist leaders over the exclusion of Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Among those efforts, the State Department sent a message that Secretary of State Antony Blinken wanted to speak with President Nayib Bukele last weekend, a rare show of comity from a Biden administration that for months had been blasting the Central American leader as a power-hungry populist.

  • US official says diplomatic push in Asia paying dividends

    The American diplomatic push aimed at countering China's increasing influence in the Asia-Pacific region appears to be paying dividends, with many nations showing a willingness to partner with the United States, a top State Department official said Friday. U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told The Associated Press it was noteworthy that 13 nations representing 40% of the world's economy had signed on to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that President Joe Biden launched in Japan at the end of May. He said that China at around the same time failed in its attempt to get a group of Pacific islands to endorse a sweeping agreement with Beijing. China had broken from its traditional approach of negotiating one-on-one with countries behind the scenes to send Foreign Minister Wang Yi on an island-hopping trip last month to try and rally 10 Pacific nations behind the agreement, which covered a broad range of areas including security and fisheries.

  • Ukraine: Drivers risk all to bring aid, help civilians flee

    As Russian artillery pummeled the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol in April, one family decided to flee, walking for miles with three young children in tow to a nearby village. “The driver, Zhenya, is a saint,” said Luda Lobanova, 58, after stepping off a minibus in the central Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia in early May along with 8-year-old Ihor, 7-year-old Sofia and 2 1/2-year-old Vlad. On the edge of the conflict zone in Ukraine, which runs along the country’s east and south, volunteer drivers are risking everything to deliver humanitarian aid to Ukrainians behind the front lines, and to get people out.

  • Feds say Peter Navarro lied about being denied call to lawyer after his arrest

    The Justice Department on Thursday pushed back on an assertion from former Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who had claimed he was denied access to an attorney when he was arrested on contempt charges last week.

  • Pandemic's origins obscured by lack of Chinese data - WHO panel

    The World Health Organization said on Thursday its latest investigation into the origins of COVID-19 was inconclusive, largely because data from China is missing, another blow to its years-long effort to determine how the pandemic began. The report from the WHO expert panel said all available data showed the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 probably came from animals, likely bats, a similar conclusion to the U.N. agency's previous work on the topic in 2021 that followed a trip to China. The missing data, especially from China, where the first cases were reported in December 2019, meant it was not possible to identify exactly how the virus was first transmitted to humans.

  • Ukraine reports deaths of 24 more children in Mariupol

    The office of Ukraine's prosecutor general said on Saturday that it has learned about the deaths of 24 more children in Mariupol, the southeastern port that was besieged for weeks before Russian forces captured it in mid-May. In total, the office said that at least 287 children have died since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24th. "During the recording of criminal offences, it has become known that 24 more children died in Mariupol, Donetsk region, as a result of the indiscriminate shelling by the Russian military," the office said on the Telegram messaging app.

  • Defying global surge, China's factory inflation hits 14-month low

    The producer price index (PPI) rose 6.4% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Friday, after an 8.0% rise in April and in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll. The consumer price index (CPI) gained 2.1% from a year earlier in May, in line with April's growth. In a Reuters poll, the CPI was expected to rise 2.2%.

  • 'Jurassic World: Dominion' is up against poor reviews and 'Top Gun' at the box office

    "Jurassic World: Dominion" is receiving the worst reviews in the movie franchise's history, and experts are lowering their box-office predictions.

  • Inside the Mind of the Most Powerful Woman in Europe

    President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is determined to lead the E.U. through yet another crisis.

  • U.S. FDA staff says Moderna COVID vaccine effective and safe for children

    (Reuters) -U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewers on Friday said Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine appears safe and effective for use in children aged 6 months to 17 years old as a committee of scientists will meet next week to vote on whether to recommend the regulator authorize the vaccine in children. The FDA's reviewers said in briefing documents published on Friday evening that the vaccine had generated a similar immune response in the children than that observed in adults in previous trials. "Available data support the effectiveness of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in pediatric age groups from 6 months through 17 years of age," the FDA staff said.

  • Andrew Wiggins' daughter adorably wears t-shirt of dad's Luka Doncic poster

    Wiggins had the perfect t-shirt for his daughter.

  • Arthur Cyr: Asia importance underscored by Biden trip

    For decades, Cold War division defined relationships among nations. Today, economic incentives and related self-interest undermine ideological hostilities.

  • Draymond Green, Steve Kerr have right reaction to fourth-quarter decision

    Draymond Green and Steve Kerr are fueled by competitiveness. It shined brightest when it mattered most, leading to the Warriors' Game 4 win in the NBA Finals.

  • When 3,800 Amazon shoppers rave about a $17 cooling comforter, you need to check it out!

    No, that price isn't a typo.

  • The office buildings that form the bedrock of big cities could be worth $500 billion less because of work from home

    Even as more people return to the office, the market values for office buildings nationwide could fall 28% from 2019 levels over the next decade, according to a new report.

  • Is Bitcoin Mining Still Profitable?

    Recent changes in technology and the creation of professional mining centers have affected profitability for individual miners.

  • Dubs fans in Boston keep their cool – mostly

    At bars and outside the arena it wasn't easy for devoted Warriors fans to keep a low profile. But they tried. Kiet Do reports. (6-10-22)

  • The Mars Perseverance Rover Has Picked Up a Hitchhiker — and NASA Says It's a Long Way From Home

    The "unexpected traveling companion" first hopped a ride on the front left wheel of the rover in February.

  • WHO now says theory that COVID-19 leaked from Chinese lab should be studied more

    Over two years after the coronavirus was first detected in China, and after at least 6.3 million deaths have been counted worldwide from the pandemic, the World Health Organization is recommending in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is required into whether a lab accident may be to blame.