Taiwan defence minister says tensions with China are the worst in four decades

FILE PHOTO: Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng speaks to lawmakers at the parliament in Taipei,
·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Military tensions with China are at their worst in more than 40 years, Taiwan's defence minister said on Wednesday, days after record numbers of Chinese aircraft flew into the island's air defence zone.

Tensions have hit a new high between Taipei and Beijing, which claims the democratic island as its own territory, and Chinese military aircraft have repeatedly flown through Taiwan's air defence identification zone.

Over a four day period beginning last Friday, Taiwan reported close to 150 Chinese air force aircraft entered its air defence zone, part of a pattern of what Taipei calls Beijing's continued harassment of the island.

Asked by a lawmaker on the current military tensions with China at the parliament, Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said the situation was "the most serious" in more than 40 years since he joined the military, adding there was a risk of a "misfire" across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

"For me as a military man, the urgency is right in front of me," he told a parliamentary committee reviewing a special military spending https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwans-special-defence-budget-go-mostly-anti-ship-capabilities-2021-10-05 of T$240 billion ($8.6 billion) for home-made weapons including missiles and warships.

China says Taiwan should be taken by force if necessary. Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its freedoms and democracy, blaming China for the tensions.

Chiu said China already has the ability to invade Taiwan and it will be capable of mounting a "full scale" invasion by 2025.

"By 2025, China will bring the cost and attrition to its lowest. It has the capacity now, but it will not start a war easily, having to take many other things into consideration."

The United States, Taiwan's main military supplier, has confirmed its "rock-solid" commitment to Taiwan and also criticised China. Beijing blames Washington's policies of supporting Taiwan with arms sales and sending warships through the Taiwan Strait for raising tensions.

Taiwan's special military spending over the next five years will go mostly toward naval weapons including anti-ship weapons such as land-based missile systems.

Taiwan reported one Chinese air force aircraft entered its air defence zone on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden: China agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement

    "I've spoken with Xi about Taiwan. We agree ... we'll abide by the Taiwan agreement," he said. "We made it clear that I don't think he should be doing anything other than abiding by the agreement."Biden appeared to be referring to Washington's long-standing "one-China policy" under which it officially recognizes Beijing rather than Taipei, and the Taiwan Relations Act, which makes clear that the U.S. decision to establish diplomatic ties with Beijing instead of Taiwan rests upon the expectation that the future of Taiwan will be determined by peaceful means.The comments to reporters at the White House -- made after Biden's return from a trip to Michigan touting a spending package - come amid escalations in the Taiwan-China relationship.China claims Taiwan as its own territory, which should be taken by force if necessary. Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its freedoms and democracy, blaming China for the tensions.Taiwan has reported 148 Chinese air force planes in the southern and southwestern part of its air defense zone over a four-day period beginning on Friday, the same day China marked a key patriotic holiday, National Day.The United States urged China on Sunday to stop its military activities near Taiwan.

  • Biden says he and China's Xi agree to abide by Taiwan agreement

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he has spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and they agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement, as tensions have ratcheted up between Taipei and Beijing. Biden appeared to be referring to Washington's long-standing "one-China policy" under which it officially recognizes Beijing rather than Taipei, and the Taiwan Relations Act, which makes clear that the U.S. decision to establish diplomatic ties with Beijing instead of Taiwan rests upon the expectation that the future of Taiwan will be determined by peaceful means.

  • Taiwan president warns of 'catastrophic' consequences if it falls to China

    Taiwan falling to China would trigger "catastrophic" consequences for peace in Asia, President Tsai Ing-wen wrote in a piece for Foreign Affairs published on Tuesday, and if threatened Taiwan will do whatever it takes to defend itself. Taiwan, which is claimed by China as its sovereign territory, has faced a massive stepping https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-reports-surge-chinese-aircraft-defence-zone-2021-10-04 up of pressure from Beijing since Friday, with 148 Chinese air force aircraft flying into Taiwan's air defence zone over a four-day period. China has blamed the United States, Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, for the rise in tensions, while Taiwan has called China the "chief culprit" in the current situation.

  • Taiwan "very concerned" that China will "launch a war" to take over

    Taiwan, a strategic U.S. ally claimed by Beijing as sovereign territory, says 145 Chinese military planes have violated its air defense zone in four days.

  • French senators to visit Taiwan amid soaring China tensions

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -A group of French senators including a former defence minister will visit Taiwan this week, the island's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, with the visit coming at a time of soaring tensions between Taipei and Beijing and despite China's opposition. Their trip comes after China flew almost 150 warplanes https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-says-needs-be-alert-chinas-military-activities-2021-10-05 into Taiwan's air defence zone over a four-day period beginning Oct. 1, China's National Day holiday. China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory and is always angered by any trips to the island by foreign officials.

  • China mounts largest incursion yet near Taiwan, blames U.S. for tensions

    China blamed the United States on Monday for increased tensions over Taiwan, as the island fingered Beijing as the "chief culprit" after reporting the largest ever incursion by China's air force into its air defence zone at 56 aircraft. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratically governed island, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands. But since Friday, when China marked its national day, the country has embarked upon a massive ramping up of its missions, with almost 150 aircraft flying into the defence zone over the space of four days.

  • Record number of China planes enter Taiwan air defence zone

    It is the fourth day in a row that China has flown its military planes towards Taiwan.

  • Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin: Allegations of safety issues at company

    Former employees pen an open letter saying the company is rife with sexism and lax on safety.

  • France and Spain Call for EU to Act on Surging Gas Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- France, Spain and three other European countries called on the bloc to take urgent action to cushion the blow of skyrocketing gas prices -- and investigate their cause.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryFinance ministers of France, Spain, Greece, Czech Republic and Roman

  • Taiwan says needs to be on alert to China

    Taiwan said Tuesday it needs to be on alert for China's military activities.That was the stark warning from the territory's Premier Su Tseng-chang.He spoke a day after Beijing dispatched a record number of fighter jets and bombers to Taiwan."Taiwan definitely needs to be on alert, China is increasingly over the top. The world has also seen China's repeated violations of regional peace and pressure on Taiwan, so democratic countries have repeatedly issued warnings that our countrymen have to be self-reliant.Since Friday, Taiwan has reported nearly 150 Chinese air force planes in the southern and southwestern part of its air defense zone.Taipei calls the repeated nearby military activities 'grey zone' warfare - designed to both wear out Taiwan's forces and also test their responses.The show of might from Beijing coincided with a key patriotic holiday - China's National Day.China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the possible use of force to achieve unification.The island, which broke away from the mainland in 1949, rejects Beijing's claims and has its own democratically elected government.It also has the support of the U.S. which has condemned China's recent military actions as destabilizing.Japan has also weighed in, saying it was watching the situation closely and hoped China and Taiwan could resolve their differences through talks.Taiwan has lived under the threat of invasion since the defeated Republic of China government fled to the island after losing a civil war with the Communists.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo's injury could open door for start of Trey Lance era for San Francisco 49ers

    If Jimmy Garoppolo can't play, the San Francisco 49ers will have to turn to rookie QB Trey Lance against the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.

  • U.S. administers nearly 397 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures were up from the 395,934,825 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 5.71 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Evergrande Isn’t the Only Troubled Chinese Real Estate Company. Another One Just Defaulted.

    Luxury real estate developer Fantasia Holdings failed to make a $206 million bond payment on Monday.

  • ‘No Time to Die’ Director Cary Fukunaga on Why James Bond Movies Will Never Come Out Day-and-Date

    The filmmaker told IndieWire that he worried the pandemic would lead to a very different result for his James Bond entry.

  • Trump falls off Forbes 400 wealthiest Americans for first time in 25 years

    Former President Donald Trump failed to make the Forbes list of 400 richest Americans for the first time in 25 years.

  • Coca-Cola is so desperate for freight space it’s importing ingredients on coal ships

    The soda company is so desperate for freight space it's ditching container shipping and reverting to a logistics strategy most companies started to abandon in the 1960s.

  • Bill would charge Idaho public officials with crime for aiding Biden vaccine mandate

    “We won’t help”: Republican lawmakers come up with draft legislation regarding possible federal COVID-19 vaccination rules.

  • Mazda MX-30 plug-in hybrid will likely have less electric range than the EV

    With just 100 miles of range, the 2022 Mazda MX-30 has somewhat limited appeal if it's your only car and you have long commutes or do relatively frequent road trips. Speaking with Mazda engineers, it turns out that the company has squeezed as many batteries as it can into the MX-30 electric.

  • 'A Tale of Two Omars': Omar Sharif Jr. bravely tackles trauma and coming out in uneven memoir

    Omar Sharif Jr.'s memoir grips you for sure and will indeed help someone grappling with their sexuality. But its concept proves too massive.

  • J&J files for COVID-19 vaccine booster authorization

    Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it had submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine in people aged 18 and older.