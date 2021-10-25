Taiwan Dollar’s Fortunes Are Changing on Heavy Foreign Outflows

David Finnerty
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Taiwan dollar faces growing headwinds from foreign outflows, after topping Asia’s currency ranking in the first nine months of the year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Robust exports and trade surplus helped the Taiwan dollar overcome the greenback’s strength and outperform Asian currencies in the January to September period. It’s now fallen behind some of its peers as foreigners sold $2.3 billion of local equities this month, up from $440 million in September.

“Equity outflows this month are mainly due to expectation of Federal Reserve’s tapering and a rate rise approaching soon,” said I-kuang Chen, Chairman at First Capital Management in Taipei. “The interest rate will determine where foreign investment will flow and it’s unlikely to flow back to Taiwan.”

Taiwan’s currency slumped to a six-month low earlier this month on equity losses after rallying to a 24-year high in June. That’s after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in late September that the central bank could start scaling back asset purchases in November and rising inflation prompted traders to price in a rate hike as early as mid-2022.

While Taiwan has typically followed the Fed in raising rates, it may need to hold back if domestic growth weakens, which would weigh on the currency. The yield spread between Taiwan’s two-year bonds over similar-tenor Treasuries has widened to the most since March 2020.

Data on Friday is forecast to show the economy grew 4.05% in the third quarter versus 7.43% in the three months ended June, according to a Bloomberg survey.

However, a weaker currency could further boost the nation’s exports after orders climbed to a all-time high in September. It could also mitigate some of the risks stemming from the energy crunch that’s weighing on other manufacturers in the region.

Still, political risks could be a drag on the currency. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen said on Oct. 10 the island is facing “unprecedented challenges” and will defend its sovereignty, pushing back after Chinese leader Xi Jinping declared a day earlier that unification will be achieved.

Royal Bank of Canada sees three factors signaling a correction in the Taiwan dollar in the next three to 12 months. “Relatively lower carry, overvaluation versus most other Asian currencies, and the expected decline in the exports boom as the rest of the world ‘normalizes’,” says Alvin Tan, head of Asia foreign-exchange strategy at Royal Bank of Canada in Hong Hong.

Here are the key Asian economic data due this week:

  • Monday, Oct. 25: Taiwan industrial production, Singapore CPI

  • Tuesday, Oct. 26: South Korea 3Q GDP, Singapore industrial production

  • Wednesday, Oct. 27: Australia 3Q CPI, New Zealand trade balance and business confidence, China industrial profits

  • Thursday, Oct. 28: BOJ policy decision and Japan retail sales, Malaysian trade balance

  • Friday, Oct. 29: Australia 3Q retail sales ex-inflation and PPI, Japan industrial production, New Zealand consumer confidence, South Korea industrial production and business surveys, Taiwan 3Q GDP, Thailand BoP current account balance

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan shaken by 6.5-magnitude quake, woman hurt by rockfall

    An earthquake shook Taiwan's capital, Taipei, on Sunday and caused falling rocks that injured a woman and damaged a car. The 6.5-magnitude quake struck at 1:11 p.m. and was centered near Yilan, a city about 35 kilometers (22 miles) east of Taipei near the northeastern coast, according to the Central Weather Bureau. Buildings in Taipei swayed.

  • Yellen Expects High Inflation Through Mid-2022 Before Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she expects price increases to remain high through the first half of 2022, but rejected criticism that the U.S. risks losing control of inflation.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Rea

  • Russian River Rubber Dam Deflated Due to Impending Storm

    With a major storm expected to hit the Bay Area Sunday, a rubber dam on the Russian River near Forestville was deflated Saturday to prevent damage to the dam from high river flows. John Ramos reports. (10-23-21)

  • Virus surge persists in Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia

    Serbia on Saturday is set to launch partial COVID-19 passes while Croatia and Slovenia reported high daily rates of infections, as countries with low vaccination rates grapple with a persisting virus surge. Serbia has seen thousands of news cases daily for weeks now and recorded more than 50 deaths each day, in the country of 7 million where about half of adults have been fully jabbed and tens of thousands have received booster doses. On Saturday, authorities reported an additional 6,748 new infections in the past 24 hours and 60 fatalities from COVID-19.

  • Turkish lira hits record low after Erdogan seeks expulsions

    The Turkish lira weakened 1.6% to a record low against the dollar in early Asian trade after President Tayyip Erdogan said he had ordered the expulsion of the ambassadors of the United States and nine other Western countries. The currency had already hit record lows last week after the Turkish central bank (CBRT) cut its policy rate by 200 basis points, despite rising inflation, in a shock move derided as reckless by economists and opposition lawmakers. Two bankers attributed the early weakness to Erdogan's comments on Saturday.

  • Russia-led bloc concludes drills near Afghan border to boost Tajik security

    HARB-MAIDON TRAINING GROUND, Tajikistan (Reuters) - A Russia-led military exercise held over six days near the Tajik-Afghan border, designed to demonstrate Moscow stands ready to protect Dushanbe in the event of an incursion from the south, reached its conclusion on Saturday. Tajikistan's relations with the Taliban leadership in Kabul have been strained from the start and reports of troop build-up on both sides of the border have alarmed Moscow, which operates a military base in the former Soviet republic. The exercise, carried out by the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), which also includes Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, involved over 4,000 troops as well as tanks, artillery and assault aircraft.

  • Evergrande, EV unit shares jump after chairman signals business shift

    Shares in China Evergrande Group shot up 4% on Monday after the embattled property developer announced plans to prioritise growth of its electric vehicles business over its core real estate operations. Evergrande, reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, last week appeared to avert a costly default with a last-minute bond coupon payment, buying it another week to wrestle with a looming debt crisis. Evergrande chairman Hui Ka Yan said late on Friday that the company would aim to make its new electric vehicle venture its primary business, instead of property, within 10 years.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lack of Clarity Over First Fed Rate Hike Fueling Upside Momentum

    Until the bulls are comfortable with the timing of the first rate hike, they’re likely to buy the dips while probing the upside for buy stops.

  • Beleaguered Haiti capital brought to brink by fuel shortages

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s capital has been brought to the brink of exhaustion by fuel shortages, after staggering along despite an earthquake, the assassination of the president, gang violence and mass kidnappings. More than two weeks of fuel deliveries interrupted by gang blockades and abductions of fuel truck drivers have driven residents of Port-au-Prince to a desperate search for gasoline and diesel. The fuels are widely used to run generators needed to compensate for the country’s unreliable electrical system.

  • As Haiti reels from crises, U.S. policy decisions are called into question

    Upheaval in Haiti is a product of its fractious politics, and those politics are deeply entwined with U.S. influence.

  • White House touts "progress" after Manchin, Schumer meet with Biden in Delaware

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) huddled with President Biden on Sunday morning in Delaware for a "productive discussion" about a deal on Biden's soft infrastructure reconciliation bill, per a White House readout of the meeting.The latest: "They continued to make progress, will have their staffs work on follow-ups from the meeting, and agreed to stay in close touch with each other and the wide range of members who have worked hard on these negotiatio

  • Turkish president orders removal of U.S. ambassador, 9 other foreign envoys

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday he's declared U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield and nine other foreign envoys personae non gratae after they called for the release of jailed philanthropist Osman Kavala this week, per AP. Why it matters: This would be the biggest rift with the West since Erdoğan came to power 19 years ago if the envoys were forced to leave, Reuters notes. Seven of the ambassadors Erdoğan has threatened to expel represent NATO allies of Turkey. Stay on top of

  • America has become a massive housing construction site

    There’s a housing boom going on in America as low mortgage rates, the accumulation of wealth, and the desire for more space has renters becoming buyers.

  • Investing $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Give You Annual Income of $7,700

    The closer you get to retirement, dividend income will rank higher among your investing objectives. Many dividend stocks won't provide all that much income each year. Investing $100,000 spread across these three dividend stocks could give you added income of close to $7,700 per year.

  • Got $300,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2031 (or Sooner)

    For more than a decade, growth stocks have been in favor on Wall Street. To begin with, dividend stocks have a much better long-term track record than companies that don't pay a dividend. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, found an almost 500% higher annualized return from companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 (9.5% annual return), relative to stocks which didn't pay a dividend over the same four-decade stretch (1.6% annual return).

  • Stimulus Money Could Cause the Stock Market to Plunge 15% by November

    Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer for financial firm Guggenheim, predicts that the stock market could drop 15% by November, according to a report by Business Insider. He blames the...

  • 11 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best high dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American hedge […]

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • It’s no stimulus check, but 17 million Americans are missing out on free money

    Such opportunities are rare, so make sure you get all of the money you're owed.

  • Investing in This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree

    Retiring with a million dollars is a good goal. A larger or smaller sum might work well for you, but for many, if not most, of us, a million dollars will go far. If you apply the flawed-but-still-useful 4% rule to it, withdraw 4% of that million dollars in your first year of retirement, and adjust the withdrawal for inflation in each successive year, the money stands a good chance of supporting you for several decades.