Taiwan drought helps man retrieve phone dropped in lake a year ago

·2 min read

Taiwan's worst drought in 56 years has dried up one of its most iconic lakes - but this has resulted in good news for at least one man.

The man surnamed Chen claims he dropped the mobile phone while paddleboarding in the Sun Moon Lake a year ago .

But last week, a worker contacted him to say the phone had been found - its case covered in dried mud.

Mr Chen who says he could not sleep for excitement, added the phone worked thanks to its waterproof covering.

His story is a rare positive one in the east Asian island, which is facing measures like water rationing due to the severe dry spell.

It has also adversely affected its semiconductor industry which is the largest in the world.

Mr Chen said the worker who returned the phone had told him that the Sun Moon lake was seeing its lowest water levels in "50 to 60 years".

Many social media users have been posting selfies at the popular tourist spot in recent days, where the ground in some parts has dried up so much that the mud has cracked.

In other parts of the lake, grass has grown over, making the area look like the plains instead.

People take photos on the exposed riverbed of Taiwan&quot;s Touqian river, a main water source for Hsinchu Science Park where major semiconductor companies are based, in Hsinchu, Taiwan during an island-wide drought, March 12, 2021.
Selfie-worthy: People went to take pictures on the exposed riverbed of the Touqian river

Taiwan's dry spell comes after not a single typhoon made landfall on the island last year, the first time this has happened in more than half a century.

It has forced officials to implement water rationing measures, affecting more than one million households and businesses in the cities of Taichung, Miaoli and northern Changhua county.

On rationing days, various restrictions are in place, including no-shampoo treatments at hair salons and no car washes at petrol stations.

A man scoops water from a bathtub, where he stores water amid water rationing during an island-wide drought, in Hsinchu, Taiwan March 12, 2021.
This resident stored water in a bathtub amid water rationing measures

People have also gone to take pictures on the exposed riverbed of the Touqian river, a main water source for Hsinchu Science Park where major semiconductor companies are based.

Taiwan's water shortage is expected to impact the water-intensive microchip manufacturing sector, worsening a global shortage of semiconductors that power everything from computers to smartphones.

You may also be interested in...

Recommended Stories

  • John Boehner Says Trump 'Incited That Bloody Insurrection' At The U.S. Capitol

    “I’ll admit I wasn’t prepared for what came after the election," the former House speaker writes in his new memoir.

  • North Korea: Kim Jong-un warns of 'difficult' crisis

    Human rights groups say the country is facing dire food shortages and economic instability.

  • West Virginia pins population growth hopes on income tax cut

    With West Virginia about to lose another congressional seat because of steady population decline, Republican lawmakers are convinced a massive income tax cut is the key to reversing the trend. Although the United States doubled its population over the past seven decades, West Virginia headed in the other direction. Figures from the 2020 U.S. census, expected to be released later this month, are projected to reduce West Virginia's seats in the U.S. House from three to two.

  • Coronavirus in South Asia: Where are numbers going up again?

    Countries in South Asia are seeing rising cases as their vaccination drives continue.

  • Ukraine's president visits Donbass as tension mounts with Russia

    President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was visiting eastern Ukraine on Thursday, following a rise in tension with Russia over a long-running conflict. Kyiv has raised the alarm over a buildup of Russian forces near the border between Ukraine and Russia, and over a rise in violence along the line of contact separating Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donbass region. Russia says the troop movements are defensive and a senior Russian official has said Moscow has no plans to intervene in the conflict in eastern Ukraine that began in 2014.

  • Exclusive: Glue traps which cause 'immense suffering' to animals could be banned

    Glue traps which can cause "immense suffering" could be banned, as the government plans a consultation into their use. The Telegraph understands that ministers are pushing for an imminent consultation, and hope this will lead to a ban, as there is "no justification" for their use. The traps are used to catch rodents, but animals including favourite garden birds and household pets have been known to get stuck to them, becoming injured or even dying. Animal Welfare Minister Lord Goldsmith told The Telegraph: “There are growing calls for a ban on the use of glue traps, which can cause immense suffering to both target and non-target animals. “It is an issue we are looking very closely at as part of our continued drive to maintain the highest animal welfare standards in the world.” Sources at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs added that alternative traps are just as effective for catching unwanted rodents, so there is "no justification" for the use of glue traps. This proposed ban would likely come as part of a raft of animal welfare policies due to be brought to parliament this year to show that the UK can lead on animal welfare after Brexit.

  • Khloe Kardashian: Pressure and ridicule over image 'too much to bear'

    Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian explains why she tried to get an unfiltered photo taken off the web.

  • AP Sources: El Salvador president snubs visiting Biden envoy

    El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele refused to meet with a visiting senior U.S. diplomat this week over what he sees as a pattern of slights from Democrats and the Biden administration, according to two aides of the Central American leader. Bukele’s decision not to meet with Ricardo Zuniga, the Biden administration’s envoy to the so-called Northern Triangle countries of Central America, follows a similar snub he allegedly received from U.S. officials during an unannounced trip to Washington in February. It also comes just days after Bukele’s government awarded $1.2 million lobbying contract to the State Department’s former top career diplomat in a bid to improve ties with the new American president.

  • Graphic: Analysts up Asia's forward 12-month earnings forecasts on recovery hopes

    Refinitiv data shows a rise of 0.6% in March in the forward 12-month earnings estimates of MSCI Asia-Pacific index firms, for the smallest upgrade since June last year. However, he said failing vaccine roll-outs, a tightening in financial conditions due to rising UST yields and a stronger dollar could hit the region's profits this year.

  • Facebook Marketplace seller kills woman buying refrigerator, Pennsylvania cops say

    “She did put up one heck of a fight. This was a violent death that she sustained.”

  • US teens are flocking to a Chinese e-commerce site you’ve never heard of

    Shein has built a fanbase among US teens with the constant deluge of trendy new clothes it releases online and through its app, as well as with its aggressive social-media marketing.

  • 2 women found dead in popular New Jersey restaurant

    The deaths of two women found dead in a popular restaurant are believed to be connected to a death investigation outside a car rental nearby.

  • Palestinian refugees welcome U.S. decision to restart aid

    Palestinian refugees on Thursday welcomed the U.S. announcement that it will renew humanitarian aid, marking a break with the Trump era. President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it will provide $235 million to the Palestinians and restart funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which assists 5.7 million registered Palestinian refugees. It was the clearest sign yet of Biden's apparent intent to repair ties with the Palestinians, who boycotted the Trump White House for most of his tenure, accusing him of pro-Israel bias.

  • The US is prepared to lift sanctions on Iran that are 'inconsistent' with the 2015 nuclear deal

    The US and Iran are involved in indirect talks in Vienna this week as part of an effort to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 36 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 4-2

    Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Thursday night to open a five-game trip. Josh Morrissey, Trevor Lewis, Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp scored for the Jets. Jets captain Blake Wheeler is sidelined indefinitely by head injury.

  • U.S. interior secretary looks to restore Utah monuments slashed by Trump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The president of the Navajo Nation on Thursday urged U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to protect 1.9 million acres of land as the Bears Ears National Monument during her visit to Utah, expanding the site that was slashed in size by former President Donald Trump to open it to mining, grazing and drilling. Jonathan Nez, president of the largest Native American tribe, met with Haaland in Bluff, the gateway to the Utah monument, during her two-day visit to the southwestern state, where she is meeting with tribes and political officials to discuss the potential restoration - or expansion - of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, two national monuments that were drastically downsized by Trump. The visit is the centerpiece of Haaland's first multi-state tour since being confirmed last month as the first Native American cabinet member, holding symbolic power given the importance of the monuments to Southwestern tribes.

  • Bryan Cranston Sells Eco-Friendly Beach House for $5.45 Million Two Weeks After Listing

    The Breaking Bad star completely reimagined the 1940s home

  • Nobody would be talking about independence if it wasn't for me, Salmond claims

    Alex Salmond has declared that his new political party is already a success because he had forced Nicola Sturgeon to make Scottish independence a dominant election issue. The former First Minister said that had it not been for him, nobody would be talking about Scotland leaving the UK and took a series of thinly-veiled swipes at his predecessor for not pursuing secession urgently enough. He also suggested that his Alba Party would see its support surge in future if it wins seats but pro-independence voters decide the SNP has not done enough to deliver on its founding mission.

  • Ads on Facebook with voter fraud conspiracies were running as recently as this week

    Ads on Facebook featuring voter fraud conspiracies from the conservative super PAC Restoration Action was running until Insider contacted Facebook.