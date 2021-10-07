Taiwan will ensure regional peace, president tells French senators

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan will continue to play its role as a member of the international community and ensure regional peace and stability, President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting delegation of French senators on Thursday amid escalating tensions with China.

The four senators, lead by former defence minister Alain Richard, arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday, despite the strong objections of China which views the island as its own territory and is always angered by visits of foreign officials.

The visit by the senators comes after four straight days, beginning last Friday, of massed Chinese air force missions into Taiwan's air defence zone, moves met with concern by Washington and its allies.

Speaking to the senators at the presidential office, Tsai thanked France for its concern about the situation in the Taiwan Strait and support for its international participation.

"We will continue to fulfil our responsibilities as members of the international community to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. We also hope to make more contributions to the world along with France," she added.

Richard, head of the French Senate's Taiwan Friendship Group, was the country's defence minister from 1997 to 2002 under President Jacques Chirac. Richard has visited Taiwan twice before, in 2015 and 2018.

Tsai said Taiwan was "very moved" Richard decided to come, despite what she described as "pressure" - a reference to China.

In March, the Chinese embassy in Paris warned against lawmakers meeting Taiwanese officials, prompting a rebuff from the French foreign ministry, which said French senators are free to meet whomever they wish when they travel.

Tsai did not directly mention the recent Chinese air force activities.

The senators are not the only senior foreign visitors in Taiwan at the moment.

Later on Thursday, Tsai will meet the visiting former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott.

Neither France nor Australia have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, like most countries.

Taiwan has been keen to bolster its ties with other democracies as China steps up its pressure campaign, trying to force the island to accept Chinese sovereignty.

Taiwan's government has denounced China's moves, and says it will defend the island's freedom and democracy, and that only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard)

    Military tensions with China are at their worst in more than 40 years, Taiwan's defence minister said on Wednesday, promoting a new arms spending package to lawmakers days after record numbers of Chinese aircraft flew into the island's air defence zone. Tensions have hit a new high between Taipei and Beijing, which claims the democratic island as its own territory, and Chinese military aircraft have repeatedly flown through Taiwan's air defence identification zone, though no shots have been fired and the planes have stayed away from mainland Taiwan. Over a four day period beginning last Friday, Taiwan reported close to 150 Chinese air force aircraft https://tmsnrt.rs/3ld6TyI entered its air defence zone, part of a pattern of what Taipei calls Beijing's continued harassment of the island.