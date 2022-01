Associated Press

A Marine Corps officer takes responsibility for the sinking of an amphibious assault vehicle off the Southern California coast that killed nine service members under his command, but he doesn't deserve to be discharged for any missteps, his attorney told a military panel Tuesday. A Marine Corps attorney countered that Lt. Col. Michael J. Regner's missteps were egregious enough to justify ending his military service six months short of reaching his 20-year mark that would entitle him to full retirement benefits. Regner, who spoke to Marine Corps investigators, is expected to address the three-officer panel during a Board of Inquiry hearing that began Tuesday and is expected to last up to four days.