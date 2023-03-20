Taiwan financial regulator says will oversee crypto currencies

Huang Tien-mu, chairman of Taiwan's FSC, attends an interview in Taipei
Reuters
·1 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission will be the main overseer of crypto currencies on the island, the head of the regulator said on Monday.

Huang Tien-mu told lawmakers in parliament that the Financial Supervisory Commission will initially be responsible for the supervision of payments and transactions, but will not cover NFTs, or "non-fungible tokens".

Huang said he will discuss the details with other government departments as well as "self-discipline norms" with relevant industries.

Details will be announced after consultations with the cabinet, he added.

(Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • UN to deliver diagnosis, prescription for climate crisis

    The United Nations was poised to release a capstone report Monday distilling nearly a decade of published science on the impacts and trajectory of global warming, and the tools available to prevent climate catastrophe.Since the last IPCC synthesis report in 2014, science has determined that devastating impacts are happening more quickly and at lower levels of warming than previously understood.

  • Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Full Year 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

    Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( AMS:CCEP ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: €17.3b (up 26% from...

  • Digital literacy: Can the republic 'survive an algorithm?'

    Shawn Lee, a high school social studies teacher in Seattle, wants to see lessons on internet akin to a kind of 21st century driver's education, an essential for modern life. Lee's efforts are part of a growing movement of educators and misinformation researchers working to offset an explosion of online misinformation about everything from presidential politics to pandemics. “It’s not teaching what to think, but how to think,” said Julie Smith, an expert on media literacy who teaches at Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri.

  • A foldable iPhone may be able to shut itself to protect the screen if it's dropped, Apple patent application shows

    The patent application for a "self-retracting display device," dated March 16, suggests Apple is still thinking a foldable smartphone.

  • Asian stocks sink after Credit Suisse takeover

    Asian stock markets fell Monday after Swiss authorities arranged the takeover of troubled Credit Suisse amid fears of a global banking crisis ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting to decide on more possible interest rate hikes. Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sydney declined. Swiss authorities on Sunday announced UBS would acquire its smaller rival as regulators try to ease fears about banks following the collapse of two U.S. lenders.

  • Trump silent on abortion as '24 campaign pushes forward

    No elected Republican has done more to restrict abortion rights in the U.S. than Donald Trump. Far more than his GOP rivals, Trump is sidestepping the issue just nine months after he and his party celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to strip away women's constitutional right to abortion. Moments after he stepped off his plane just outside Davenport, Trump repeatedly refused to say whether he would support a federal law restricting abortion in every state, a move that anti-abortion activists are demanding of the GOP's presidential contenders.

  • Trump ally to appear before NYC grand jury eyeing charges

    A lawyer allied with Donald Trump is expected to testify Monday before a New York grand jury, giving the former president an indirect opportunity to make a case that he shouldn't face criminal charges over hush money paid during his 2016 campaign. Robert Costello was asked to appear by the Manhattan district attorney's office after he said he had information raising questions about the credibility of Michael Cohen, a key witness in the investigation, according to a person familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss secret legal proceedings.

  • Tech war: China's flagship CPU designer Loongson puts on a brave face amid US sanctions

    A Chinese chip designer, whose mission has been to reduce the country's reliance on Intel and AMD, is trying to develop its own general-purpose graphic processing unit (GPU) despite being added to a US trade blacklist. Loongson Technology Corp, whose founder Hu Weiwu used to cite Mao Zedong to express his aspirations, is evaluating the advanced 7-nanometre process from a number of foundries to manufacture its future chips, according to a response from the company this week to investor questions.

  • March Madness 2023: Ole Miss knocks off No. 1 Stanford; scores, recaps for NCAA women's tournament Day 3

    The round of 32 starts Sunday with three No. 1 seeds (along with three No. 2 seeds and two No. 3 seeds).

  • How AI could upend the world even more than electricity or the internet

    The rise of artificial general intelligence -- now seen as inevitable in Silicon Valley -- will bring change that is "orders of magnitude" greater than anything the world has yet seen, observers say.This is the first time we're able to create intelligence itself and increase its amount in the universe," he told AFP. Change, as a result, will be "orders of magnitude greater than every other technological change we've ever had in history."

  • Top weekend tech deals: 1-day iPad sale, $20 Echo Dot, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Roomba, more

    There are some very impressive tech deals this weekend and we’re going to share our picks for the top 10 best ones. Plus, we’ll add … The post Top weekend tech deals: 1-day iPad sale, $20 Echo Dot, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Roomba, more appeared first on BGR.

  • Why the Microsoft Office-ization of AI makes sense

    There’s a lot of mystery and glamour surrounding the future of artificial intelligence, which suddenly looks to be gaining capabilities at an incredible pace. Yet the nonstop product announcements now coming from Big Tech have largely been centered around quotidian office tasks like making spreadsheets or managing Gmail or creating PowerPoint slides.

  • 'One charge lasts me days': This entry-level iPad just dropped to $389, today only

    Wait, what? Though stocked with a faster processor, better camera and more storage, this popular tablet just got a rare discount.

  • Audi Q4 E-Tron software update unplugs and adds a brace of features

    The software v3.2 update for the Audi Q4 E-Tron will enable OTA updates in the future and make charging more efficient.

  • CEO explains how a 'leapfrog in technology' can help companies catering to the blind community

    Be My Eyes CEO Mike Buckley highlights the opportunity artificial intelligence presents to businesses, noting his own company has adopted new Chat GPT-4 tech to better help customers.

  • Discord's themes are locked behind its $10 per month Nitro subscription

    Discord has introduced Themes — one of its most requested features — with 16 pre-made options to choose from.

  • Never miss a call again even when your phone's in another room

    Connecting your Apple or Android smartphone to your bluetooth speaker assures that you will not miss a call nor notification from that device.

  • Is Facebook listening to you?

    Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson reveals the concern among many people that Facebook might be listening in to their conversations and the steps one can take to feel safe.

  • Jasco Products delivers smart home devices from a smart warehouse in Oklahoma City

    "Nobody knows" that Jasco Products makes and delivers smart home devices, consumer electronics and Internet-of-Things things in Oklahoma City.

  • How Many Countries Have Banned TikTok?

    Although it might seem like the U.S. is the only country worried over Chinese ownership of TikTok, concerns about the ByteDance-owned app have quickly spread across the world. In just a few months, more than half a dozen countries have adopted full or partial bans of TikTok on government devices, putting even more pressure on the popular app to completely cut ties with its parent company in China.