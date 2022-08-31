Taiwan fires live rounds at unidentified drones near outlying islands

Frances Mao - BBC News
·2 min read
An outlying island of Kinmen
Kinmen is a group of islands just kilometres away from mainland China

Taiwan has fired warning shots at three unidentified drones that flew near its outlying islands.

It is not clear who was flying the drones, but all three were seen flying back towards the Chinese mainland, said Taiwan's defence ministry.

It comes as Taipei has over the past weeks complained of Chinese drones flying close to Taiwan-controlled islets near the Chinese coast.

It is the first time warning shots have been fired at such drones.

The Kinmen Defense Command said three civilian drones were spotted on Tuesday evening in Dadan, Erdan and Shiyu - three Kinmen County islets that are just a few kilometres away from the Chinese city of Xiamen.

It added that it fired warning flares, before eventually firing a live round at a returning drone. The drones eventually headed towards Xiamen.

There was no immediate response from China, though Beijing had earlier dismissed complaints from Taiwan about repeated harassment by Chinese drones.

"Chinese drones flying over China's territory, what's there to be surprised at?" said foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Monday.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry expressed anger at his comments, saying "uninvited people are called thieves".

Earlier last week, Taiwan unveiled a record defence budget - proposing an increased budget of T$586.3bn ($19bn; £16bn).

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen had earlier said Taiwan would take "appropriate" measures against what she called grey zone tactics, adding they would not "provoke disputes, and we will exercise self-restraint, but it does not mean that we will not counter".

In mid-August, leaked drone footage of Taiwanese soldiers throwing rocks at the machines in a bid to drive them back, was widely circulated online. The video stoked widespread ridicule and mockery on Chinese social media.

Tensions between Taiwan and China remain at a near all-time high after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-governing island in early August.

China carried out its biggest-ever military exercises in the seas around Taiwan following the visit.

China saw the visit as a challenge to its claims of sovereignty over Taiwan, which sees itself as distinct.

China and Taiwan: The basics

  • Why do China and Taiwan have poor relations? China sees the self-ruled island as a part of its territory and insists it should be unified with the mainland, by force if necessary

  • How is Taiwan governed? The island has its own constitution, democratically elected leaders, and about 300,000 active troops in its armed forces

  • Who recognises Taiwan? Only a few countries recognise Taiwan. Most recognise the Chinese government in Beijing instead. The US has no official ties with Taiwan but does have a law which requires it to provide the island with the means to defend itself

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan shoots at Chinese drone after president warns of 'strong countermeasures'

    PENGHU, Taiwan (Reuters) -Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone which buzzed an offshore islet on Tuesday shortly after President Tsai Ing-wen said she had ordered Taiwan's military to take "strong countermeasures" against what she termed Chinese provocations. It was the first time such warning shots have been fired during a period of heightened tensions between China and Taiwan. Beijing views the island as its own territory, while Taiwan strongly disputes China's sovereignty claims.

  • What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' and how effective is it?

    Former defense official James Anderson argued that the U.S. must drop its policy of ambiguity regarding Taiwan to maximize the effectiveness of its asymmetric strategy.

  • Japan plans to develop longer-range missiles to counter China, Russia

    Japan will develop and mass produce a cruise missile and a high-velocity ballistic missile, it said on Wednesday, as it seeks the ability to strike more distant targets as part of a military expansion aimed at meeting threats from China and Russia. The procurement plan unveiled in the Ministry of Defence's annual budget request represents a clear departure from a decades-long range limit imposed on Japan's constitutionally constrained Self Defence Forces, that meant they could only field missiles with ranges of a few hundred kilometres.

  • Nepal seeks to pause recruitment of Gurkhas into Indian army under 'Agnipath' plan

    Nepal has asked India to halt its recruitment of Gurkhas into the Indian army under a new scheme for shorter military contracts until it was clear what would happen to them when they retired, an aide to the prime minister said on Monday. An agreement between London, New Delhi and Kathmandu after India's independence from colonial rule in 1947 allowed India and Britain to continue to recruit Gurkhas, who have served in the British army since 1815 under a deal struck with the British East India Company.

  • U.S., Japanese and South Korean national security counterparts to meet this week

    "After the trilateral meeting, Mr. Sullivan will visit the United States Indo-Pacific Command to discuss our alliances in defense of the free and open Indo-Pacific," National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement. Two U.S. Navy warships sailed through international waters in the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the first such operation since a visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi enraged China, which regards the island as its territory.

  • Taiwan Content Raises Its Game as Festival VR Section Becomes Venice Immersive

    Taiwan’s ambition to impress has not dwindled despite its being the center of geopolitical struggle following Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit. The island is still generating large amounts of content on the technological cutting edge. It returns to the Venice Film Festival with a slate of productions ranging from the restored version of the late Edward […]

  • Graham predicts ‘riots in streets’ if Trump is prosecuted over classified records

    Republican South Carolina senator cites 'the ‘Clinton debacle’ and claims the FBI failed to investigate Hunter Biden

  • US withdrawal from Afghanistan 'weakened' NATO prior to Putin's invasion: experts

    The U.S. withdrawal forced NATO allies to abandon the country, which may have prompted Putin to believe the alliance had "no backbone" for another military conflict.

  • 2 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over

    Rising interest rates have knocked down these two companies, but they should be strong rebound candidates.

  • Papua New Guinea wants security treaty with Australia - defence minister Marles

    Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles said on Wednesday Papua New Guinea had proposed a security treaty between both countries amid increasing tensions in the Pacific islands after China struck a security pact with neighbouring Solomon Islands. PNG Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko also told ABC Television he had discussed a security treaty with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong during her visit to Port Moresby on Tuesday, while Wong told ABC the discussions were in a "very early stage."

  • Taliban on the cusp of securing wheat, gas, and oil deal with Russia, officials say

    A challenge for both sides has been figuring out how to transfer funds for the supplies, due to sanctions on banks in both Afghanistan and Russia.

  • Prosecutor Generals office names probable cause of explosion in Olenivka: thermobaric ammunition explosion

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 30 AUGUST, 2022, 11:48 The Office of the Prosecutor General believes that flamethrower ammunition could have exploded in the prison camp in occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed.

  • IAEA chief taking team to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

    International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday he was en route to inspect Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which has been targeted by fresh shelling over the past day, according to its operator. The Zaporizhzhia plant -- Europe's largest atomic facility -- has been occupied by Russian troops since the start of the war. Moscow and Kyiv are trading blame for shelling around the complex of six Soviet-designed nuclear reactors in the city of Energodar, in southern Ukraine. Last week the plant was briefly cut off from the national grid for the first time in its four-decade history owing to Russian shelling of the last working power line, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Over the weekend, Ukrainian nuclear agency Energoatom, which operates the plant, warned of the risk of a radiation leak. Nevertheless, "during the last day, the Russian military continued to fire at Energodar and the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant", the agency said on Monday morning. Ten people were injured, including four plant workers, and as of 10:00 am (0700 GMT) the plant "operates with the risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards", Energoatom said on Telegram. "The occupiers, preparing for the arrival of the IAEA mission, increased pressure on the personnel of the plant to prevent them from disclosing evidence of the occupiers' crimes at the plant and its use as a military base," it added. - Long-awaited visit - The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has for months been asking to visit the site, warning of "the very real risk of a nuclear disaster". On Monday Grossi said "the day has come" and that an IAEA support and assistance mission is "now on its way". On Twitter the IAEA director general said the team from the UN nuclear watchdog would arrive at the power plant "later this week". In a photograph accompanying his tweet, Grossi posed with a team of 13 people wearing caps and sleeveless jackets bearing the IAEA logo. The United Nations has called for an end to all military activity in the area surrounding the complex. Ukraine initially feared an IAEA visit would legitimise the Russian occupation of the site before finally supporting the idea of a mission. The G7 industrial powers on Monday demanded access "without impediment" for the IAEA team. They must be allowed to "engage directly, and without interference, with the Ukrainian personnel responsible for operating these facilities", the G7 Non-Proliferation Directors Group said in a statement. But Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said in Stockholm: "This mission will be the hardest in the history of the IAEA, given the active combat activities undertaken by the Russian federation on the ground and also the very blatant way that Russia is trying to legitimise its presence". Last week the advisor to the Ukrainian energy minister said she was sceptical the team would even reach the plant. Advisor Lana Zerkal told Ukraine's Radio NV that Russia was "artificially creating all the conditions so that the mission will not reach the site", despite formally agreeing to the inspection. Ukraine was the site of the world's worst nuclear catastrophe in 1986, when a reactor at the northern Chernobyl plant exploded and spewed radiation into the atmosphere. Experts say any leak at Zaporizhzhia would more likely be on the scale of the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan. Energoatom warned on Monday that any leak would scatter radiation over swathes of southern Ukraine and south-western regions of Russia. - Counter-accusations - Kyiv suspects Moscow intends to divert power from the Zaporizhzhia plant to the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014. But Russia insists Ukraine is responsible for shelling around the complex. Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that Ukrainian forces had "shelled the territory of the station three times" from the town of Marganets across the Dnipro River. The ministry accused Kyiv of "nuclear terrorism" and said shells had landed near areas storing fresh nuclear fuel and radioactive waste. Radiation levels at the plant "remain normal", it said. But residents in the Ukraine-held areas around the plant are being equipped with iodine pills to reduce the medical risk of radiation in the event of a disaster. bur-jts/hmw/gil

  • Ukraine steps up strikes on Russian targets

    Ukraine has stepped up strikes on Russian targets across Kherson in southern Ukraine in a push to recapture occupied territory.

  • Palau VP delegation quarantined in Taiwan after 2 get virus

    Palau's vice president and her eight-member delegation have been quarantined in Taiwan after two of them tested positive for the coronavirus. Palau is one of the 14 countries still maintaining formal relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its own and has relentlessly sought to isolate internationally by depriving it of diplomatic partners. Vice President J. Uduch Sengebau Senior arrived for an official five-day visit on Saturday and was due to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen.

  • Wisconsin borrowers will owe taxes on forgiven student loans and the Marquette poll turns 10

    Welcome to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's daily news briefing

  • Harvard Polling Expert Reveals How Democrats Could Keep Control Of The House

    One often-overlooked set of voters could turn the tide.

  • Russia won’t be able to hold sham referendums in occupied territories, says Luhansk governor

    Invading Russian forces will not be able to hold sham referendums in the temporarily occupied territories, Luhansk Regional Governor Serhiy Hayday told Ukrainian national television on Aug. 28.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Stroll Hand in Hand as Italian Honeymoon Continues

    Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been vacationing in Italy following after their wedding celebration at their home in Riceboro, Georgia earlier this month

  • Security Service of Ukraine identifies 3 Russian occupiers who tortured residents of Kyiv region

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 30 AUGUST 2022, 14:41 The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has identified 3 soldiers of the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 35th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, who tortured and tried to kill a civilian during the temporary occupation of Kyiv Oblast.