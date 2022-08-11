Taiwan fishing community casting for fresh markets after China ban

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ann Wang and I-Hwa Cheng
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Chen Sheng
    Qin Dynasty rebel

By Ann Wang and I-Hwa Cheng

PINGTUNG, Taiwan (Reuters) - Even before last week's visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, fish farmer Chen Sheng-You was on the lookout for new business, with trade curbs cutting him off from his major source of revenue - China.

Amid simmering tension between China and self-ruled Taiwan,

Beijing suspended purchases of grouper fish, Chen's main product, in June after repeatedly detecting banned chemicals.

But the geopolitical storm that followed Pelosi's visit on Aug. 2 is likely to put the livelihoods of Chen and other farmers and fishermen in the island's southern Pingtung county at further risk.

"Our job is to do fish farming," Chen told Reuters. "We only hope that once the fish grow bigger, we will sell them."

"Because of political issues and our government not having a communication channel, the Chinese government is blocking our economy," he said.

Beijing extended its ban on Taiwan's seafood a day after Pelosi's arrival, blocking shipments of chilled white striped hairtail and frozen horse mackerel, saying it had found traces of the coronavirus on the packaging of some products.

The bans were widely seen as retaliation against Taiwan for allowing the visit, which prompted China to launch unprecedented military exercises around the island. China described Pelosi's visit as a provocation that undermines its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims and says only its 23.5 million people can decide their future.

"I personally don't think it helped Taiwan whatsoever," Chen said of Pelosi's visit. "It creates some economic loss for the Taiwanese people instead. I don't know why she came."

China also banned imports of sand - used to make concrete - and suspended shipments from 35 Taiwanese exporters of biscuits and pastries.

In the first half of this year, China's imports from Taiwan reached a value of $122.5 billion, up 7.3% from a year earlier, Chinese customs data showed. Taiwan's sales of fish and other aquatic invertebrates to China amounted to 399 million yuan ($59 million).

According to Goldman Sachs, food exports to China accounted for just 0.4% of China-bound Taiwan exports, which are dominated by high-tech products, and sanctions have mostly affected farmers and fishermen.

Taiwan's fishermen have been looking for other options. Zheng Rui-Long, the owner of a fish processing factory in Pingtung, told Reuters he was trying to supply fish for bento boxes for Taiwan's railway network.

"Fishermen here indeed are worried that they don't know where to sell groupers," he said.

"People need to live. We don't understand too much about politics but we only need a kind and peaceful relationship between China and Taiwan and also to co-exist."

(Writing by David Stanway; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Why are women being arrested for having abortions in the UK?

    As reports emerge of women facing imprisonment for having abortions in the UK, Olivia Petter examines why they are being punished for something that is their constitutional right

  • Taiwan residents largely calm in the face of Chinese anger

    Many people on self-ruled Taiwan look upon China's unprecedented military exercises with calm resignation, doubting that war is imminent and if anything, feeling pride in their democratic island's determination to defend itself. China, reacting to a visit to Taiwan last week by Nancy Pelosi, the U.S. House speaker, has sent ships and aircraft across an unofficial buffer between Taiwan and China's coast and missiles over its capital, Taipei, and into waters surrounding the island since Thursday. But Rosa Chang, proudly watching her son take part in Taiwan military exercises that included dozens of howitzers firing shells into the Taiwan Strait off Pingtung, in the island's far south, said China's behaviour was "childish".

  • What to know as Taiwan accuses China of practicing for an invasion

    Taiwan says China's ongoing war games reveal Beijing's broader intentions to control the region.

  • After two months of lockdown, a Shanghai resident escaped to a tropical island. Now another lockdown means he can’t leave: ‘This is an unsustainable way to live’

    China's premier beach getaway was a safe haven from COVID. Until now.

  • Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022

    Answers and solutions for puzzles ranging from crosswords to Sudoku that were published in USA TODAY Network's local newspapers

  • Gold Slips in Asia With Traders Digesting Cooling US Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged lower in Asia as investors digested the impact of cooler inflation in the US on the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening path.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanBullion ini

  • Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

    “Y’all cannot tell me that companies are struggling when you’re not hiring anyone,” she said

  • Pelosi Says US Can’t Let China Establish ‘New Normal’ on Taiwan

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the US couldn’t let China establish a “new normal” around Taiwan, hours after Beijing announced plans for regular military patrols near the democratically governed island. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK

  • World’s Least-Loved Megabank Loses Last Analyst Buy Rating

    (Bloomberg) -- Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the world’s least popular megabank among analysts, has lost its last remaining bull.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanThe country’s biggest lender, whi

  • Fed's Mary Daly says it's too early to 'declare victory' over inflation - FT

    Daly's remarks comes as U.S. consumer prices remained unchanged in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline, delivering the first notable sign of relief for weary Americans who have watched inflation climb over the past two years. In an interview with the Financial Times, Daly did not rule out a third consecutive 0.75% point interest rate rise at the central bank's next policy meeting in September, however, she said that a half-percentage point rate rise was her “baseline”. "There's good news on the month-to-month data that consumers and business are getting some relief, but inflation remains far too high and not near our price stability goal," the newspaper quoted Daly as saying during the interview conducted on Wednesday.

  • 6 people, including 2 children, shot on violent night in Clinton

    Clinton Police said Tuesday that two arrests have been made in connection with a July drive-by shooting that injured six people.

  • Hal Brands on potential of future conflict with China

    Host Michael Morell talks with Johns Hopkins China scholar Hal Brands about China and the risk of conflict between the U.S. and China in the coming years.

  • GOP tempers expectations for Senate majority

    Republicans are looking to manage expectations when it comes to winning back the Senate majority in November as Democrats rack up key legislative wins and some GOP candidates stumble. National Republican Senatorial Campaign (NRSC) Committee Chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Sunday acknowledged that it’s “going to be a hard year.” “We have 21 Republicans up,…

  • 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' storms into Comic-Con with 'serious' dwarves, epic trailer

    "Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power" producers and cast tried to sell the series to a crowd of super fans at San Diego Comic-Con.

  • Chinese court rejects TV intern's #MeToo case appeal

    BEIJING (Reuters) -A Beijing court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by a plaintiff in a high-profile Chinese sexual harassment case involving a well-known host of state broadcaster CCTV, a decision likely to deal a blow to China's #MeToo movement. Zhou Xiaoxuan, 29, accused one of CCTV's premier entertainment show hosts, Zhu Jun, of groping and forcibly kissing her in 2014 when she was an intern working for him, allegations he denies. Zhou’s accusations, posted on social media in 2018, quickly went viral and she sued Zhu for damages that year.

  • Serena Williams Went to Tiger Woods to Ask If She Should Retire: 'I Needed His Advice'

    "He said, 'Serena, what if you just gave it two weeks? ... You just go out on the court every day for two weeks and give it your all and see what happens,' " Williams wrote in Vogue

  • Clinton Land Development

    New retail development planned for Clinton

  • Biden arrives in South Carolina for beach vacation

    Finally over his coronavirus infection, President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to spend most of the next week on Kiawah Island, an oceanfront golf resort he has visited in the past. He was greeted by hundreds of people, mostly supporters, who lined the street with American flags and other signs, including some that were critical. Kiawah's Ocean Course was the site of Phil Mickelson's 2021 victory in the PGA Championship and the U.S. team's 1991 win over Europe in the Ryder Cup.

  • Halle Berry Shows Off Toned Butt and Legs in New Swimsuit Selfie

    Actress Halle Berry, 54, showed off her toned back and legs in a new swimsuit photo. The actress is known for her hardcore workouts and following a keto diet.

  • Biden begins summer vacation with family in South Carolina

    President Joe Biden arrived in South Carolina on Wednesday to begin what is expected to be at least a seven-day vacation with members of his family. The first couple was planning to be in Kiawah Island, noted for its private beach and golf resort, through Tuesday, according to Federal Aviation Administration advisories. The White House did not respond to requests to provide details on Biden's vacation schedule, activities or when he planned to return to Washington.