The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces Change to Annual Meeting of Stockholders

BOSTON, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. announced today, that in light of the public health crisis associated with COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of The Taiwan Fund, Inc., originally scheduled to be held at the offices of Clifford Chance U.S. LLP, 2001 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20006, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EDT will now take place in a conference call format at that date and time.

For those who were initially planning to attend the stockholder meeting in person and wish to attend the conference call, please email The Taiwan Fund at attendameeting@astfinancial.com and provide us with your full name and address in order to receive the conference call dial-in information. Please use the e-mail subject line "Taiwan Fund Annual Meeting," and include in your email your full name along with your request for the conference line number. That number will be sent back to you, allowing you to attend the meeting. The Fund thanks its stockholders for their understanding.

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-877-217-9502.

