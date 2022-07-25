Taiwan holds drills amid Pelosi visit concern, China tension

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th president of the United States since 2021

BEIJING (AP) — Taiwan’s capital staged air raid drills Monday and its military mobilized for routine defense exercises, coinciding with concerns over a forceful Chinese response to a possible visit to the island by U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

While there was no direct link between China’s renewed threats and Taiwan’s defensive moves, they underscore the possibility of a renewed crisis in the Taiwan Strait, considered a potential hotspot for conflict that could envelop the entire region.

Air raid sirens were sounded in the capital Taipei and the military was holding its annual multi-day Han Kuang drills, including joint air and sea exercises and the mobilization of tanks and troops.

In Taipei, police directed people to shelters when a siren went off shortly after lunchtime. Streets emptied and shops closed.

“In recent years, Chinese military planes have frequently harassed Taiwan, and the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out in February this year," Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je told reporters, referencing concerns that a similar conflict could break out in East Asia. “All these things make us understand the importance of being vigilant in times of peace and we need to be prepared if there is war.”

Pelosi has not confirmed when, or even if, she will visit, but President Joe Biden last week told reporters that U.S. military officials believed such a trip was “not a good idea.” Administration officials are believed to be critical of a possible trip, both for the problematic timing and the lack of coordination with the White House.

China's authoritarian ruling Communist Party considers democratic, self-ruling Taiwan its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary, and regularly advertises that threat by staging military exercises and flying warplanes into Taiwan's air defense identification zone or across the center line of the 180-kilometer (100-mile) -wide Taiwan Strait.

Beijing says those actions are aimed at deterring advocates of the island’s formal independence and foreign allies — principally the U.S. — from interfering, more than 70 years after the sides split amid civil war. Surveys routinely show that Taiwan's 23 million people reject China's assertions that the island is a Chinese province that has strayed and must be brought under Beijing's control.

Pelosi, long a sharp critic of Beijing, is second in line to the White House. She is viewed as a Biden proxy by China, which demands members of Congress follow the commitments made by previous administrations.

Taiwan is among the few issues that enjoys broad bipartisan support among lawmakers and within the administration, with Biden stating earlier this year that the U.S. would defend Taiwan if it came under attack.

U.S. law requires Washington provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself and treat all threats to the island as matters of “grave concern," but remains ambiguous on whether it would commit forces in response to an attack from China.

Though the sides lack formal diplomatic ties, the U.S. is Taiwan's chief provider of outside defense assistance and political support, in a reflection of its desire to limit China's growing influence and maintain a robust American presence in the Western Pacific.

During a visit to Indonesia on Sunday, U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years.

Milley's Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng, told him in a call earlier this month that Beijing had “no room for compromise” on issues such as Taiwan.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Beijing had repeatedly expressed its “solemn position" over a potential visit by Pelosi, who would be the highest-ranking U.S. elected official to visit Taiwan since 1997.

“We are fully prepared," Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing. “If the U.S. is bent on going its own way, China will take firm and strong measures to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

China has not said what specific actions it would take, although speculation has centered on a new round of threatening military exercises or even an attempt to prevent Pelosi's plane from landing by declaring a no-fly zone over Taiwan.

“If the U.S. is determined to make (a visit) happen, they know China will take unprecedented tough measures and the U.S. must make military preparations," said Shi Yinhong, an international relations expert at Beijing’s Renmin University.

“Expect huffing and puffing, maybe some fire-breathing, military posturing, and perhaps economic punishment of Taiwan," said Michael Mazza, a defense and China expert at the American Enterprise Institute.

The timing of a Pelosi visit, which could happen sometime in early August, is especially sensitive, hinging on multiple factors. Among them is the anniversary of the founding of the People's Liberation Army — the military branch of the ruling Communist Party — which falls on Aug. 1, a date used to stoke nationalism and rally the troops.

Chinese leaders are also under pressure from hardline nationalist forces within the party ranks.

That harkens back to the Taiwan Strait crisis of 1995 and 1996, when China held exercises and launched missiles into waters north and south of the island in response to a U.S. visit by the island's then-president Lee Teng-hui. The U.S. responded by dispatching two aircraft carrier battle groups to the area, a move that helped spur China's massive military upgrading in the years since that has radically changed the balance of power in Asia.

Xi is meanwhile seeking a third five-year term as party leader at a congress later this year and needs to show he is in charge amid a slowing economy and a public backlash against his “zero-COVID" policy.

Overall, the situation appears to be more serious than in 1995-96, said Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

“If the Chinese want to demonstrate resolve they have many ways to do so," Glaser said.

China doesn't want to create a “crisis for crisis' sake," but could try to use the possibility of a Pelosi visit to advance its agenda, said Oriana Skylar Mastro, an expert on Chinese military affairs and foreign policy at Stanford University.

China might take the opportunity to test out capabilities through a large-scale amphibious exercise, which it would justify as a response to an “aggressive move" by the U.S., Mastro said.

“So I think they’ll use it as an opportunity to make advances that could be problematic, but (which) they wanted to do anyway regardless of the Pelosi visit," she said.

___

Associated Press writer Huizhong Wu and videographer Johnson Lai contributed to this report from Taipei, Taiwan.

Recommended Stories

  • China heightens warning to U.S. over possible House Speaker Pelosi visit to Taiwan -FT

    The report cited six people familiar with the Chinese warnings as saying they were significantly stronger than the threats that Beijing has made in the past when it was unhappy with U.S. actions or policy on Taiwan, which is claimed by China. The private rhetoric suggested a possible military response, the Financial Times cited several people familiar with the situation as saying. China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Sunday.

  • Thailand probing potential losses for users of crypto platform Zipmex

    Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it was working with law enforcement to look into potential losses among the public after the crypto exchange Zipmex temporarily suspended withdrawals last week. The SEC said in a statement it was asking impacted users of Zipmex to submit information via an online forum on how they had been affected by the problems at the platform. The Southeast Asia-focused crypto exchange, which operates in Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Australia, suspended withdrawals last Wednesday.

  • Indonesia's Widodo to meet Xi on rare China trip before G20

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo is heading to Beijing for a rare visit by a foreign leader under China’s strict COVID-19 protocols

  • Russia FM visits Egypt, part of Africa trip amid Ukraine war

    Russia's top diplomat was in Cairo for talks Sunday with Egyptian officials as his country seeks to break the diplomatic isolation and sanctions by the West over its invasion of Ukraine. Sergey Lavrov landed in Cairo late on Saturday, the first leg of his Africa trip that will also include stops in Ethiopia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to Russia’s state-run RT television network. On Sunday, he first held talks with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, then his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shukry.

  • Trump and DeSantis fight for the heart of the GOP in Florida

    A growing legion of conservatives see Ron DeSantis as what’s next in the party.

  • AP PHOTOS: The character and the spectacle of Comic-Con

    Comic-Con is back in person, and back in character. The spectacle was everywhere in and around the San Diego Convention Center amid the crowd of tens of thousands of fans at the first full-attendance version of the pop culture phenomenon since 2019.

  • John Oliver Returns to Brutally Roast Josh Hawley Over Jan. 6 Fleeing Video

    HBOFollowing a month-long absence—and two Emmy nominations—John Oliver returned to the desk of Last Week Tonight on Sunday to excoriate the grifters and clowns of the week.When we last saw him, Oliver was going after Democratic leadership for their lackluster response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reciting a poem and one House representative doing yoga in his office.This week’s edition saw Oliver take on Josh Hawley, the ineffectual GOP Missouri sen

  • Buttigieg says he doesn't get why some House Republicans voted against gay marriage bill and tells Senate to 'vote yes and move on'

    After GOP Sen. Marco Rubio called the vote on codifying gay marriage a "stupid waste of time," Buttigieg told senators to "vote yes and move on."

  • Elon Musk denies affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife

    The technology multi-billionaire's comments came in response to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

  • China's population expected to start to shrink before 2025

    China's population has slowed significantly and is expected to start to shrink ahead of 2025, the state backed Global Times reported, citing a senior health official. The number of births in central Hunan province fell below 500,000 for the first time in nearly 60 years, the Global Times said. Only China's southern Guangdong province has had more than 1 million new births, it said.

  • China adds science laboratory to its orbiting space station

    China added a laboratory to its permanent orbiting space station Monday as it moves toward completing the structure in coming months. The Wentian laboratory was launched from the Wenchang space base on the tropical island province of Hainan on Sunday with a large crowd of amateur photographers and space enthusiasts watching. After 13 hours of flight, it successfully docked with the Tianhe living area of the Tiangong space station at 3:13 a.m. Monday (1913 GMT), according to the China Manned Space Agency.

  • Exclusive-Sherman, Kennedy to visit Solomons, where fathers fought and U.S. now vies with China

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy plan next month to visit the Solomon Islands, where their fathers fought in World War Two and the United States is in a modern-day battle for influence with strategic rival China. Sherman and her delegation will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal during her Aug. 6-8 visit and meet with senior officials "to highlight the enduring relationship between the United States and Solomon Islands" and plans to open a U.S. embassy in the capital, Honiara, a senior State Department official told Reuters on Sunday.

  • China Getting ‘Seriously Prepared’ for Pelosi Visit to Taiwan

    (Bloomberg) -- China said it was getting “seriously prepared” for the possibility that Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan in the coming weeks, underscoring the risk of a showdown between Washington and Beijing over a trip by the US House speaker. Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Property Crisis Burns Middle Class Stuck With

  • A Fort Worth man was accused of murder in shooting of an ‘angry’ man. A jury disagreed

    The defense said Daniel Hammack shot a homeless man in self-defense.

  • Filipinos protest ahead of Marcos' first State of the Nation Address

    STORY: Protesters paraded a variety of banners demanding for the new administration to tackle issues such as rising unemployment, inflation, and independent foreign policy among others, while many also voiced anger at the autocratic rule of his father, Marcos Sr, from 1965 to 1986 and demanded the protection of people's rights and freedoms.“We citizens do not forget the legacy of human rights violations and corruption of the Marcos dictatorship, especially now that Marcos Jr. will give his first State of the Nation address. That cannot be erased and the Marcoses need to be held accountable for all of their sins against the nation," said activist Renato Reyes Jr.Young protester Maria Faustino said the government has been "red tagging", or blacklisting youth as "terrorists" as they are among the most vocal in expressing their opposition. Faustino said she was fighting for more safe spaces for youth, as well as academic freedom.Marcos Jr. will deliver his first State of the Nation Address later on Monday, where he is expected to touch upon the country’s economic recovery program, pandemic response, and the return of face-to-face school sessions among other issues.

  • Let Newberg's intolerance be a warning for Oregon: It can happen here

    There are kids of color and queer kids in Newberg feeling betrayed and rejected by adults.

  • Jazz Beatles Covers: The Best Jazz Tributes To Liverpool’s Fab Four

    A tribute to the breadth and depth of The Beatles’ work, there is no shortage of Beatles jazz music taking the group’s songs into new territory.

  • China Issues Private Warnings to US on Pelosi’s Taiwan Trip: FT

    (Bloomberg) -- China issued strong private warnings to the US government about a planned trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which included a possible military response, the Financial Times reported.Most Read from BloombergVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripRussian Odesa Missile Strike Tests Ukraine Grain Export DealTesla’s Bitcoin Dump Leaves Accounting Mystery in Its WakeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtWHO Chief Overrules Panel to

  • China has become more dangerous to the U.S. and its allies, Gen. Milley says

    The Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the last five years, the top U.S. military officer said Sunday.

  • Facing headwinds and history, Marcos to make policy speech

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his first State of the Nation address Monday with momentum from his landslide election victory, but he's hamstrung by history as an ousted dictator’s son and daunting economic headwinds. More than 20,000 policemen, anti-riot contingents and troops were deployed in Metropolitan Manila, where a gun ban has been imposed, to secure the late-afternoon ceremony before a joint session of Congress at the House of Representatives. About 5,000 flag-waving protesters were allowed to march until noon along a key road away from Congress.