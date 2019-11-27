Taiwan Host Publishes Best 100 Travel Tips

Hotel booking up to 12% off for travelers from Hong Kong, Macau and Malaysia

TAIPEI, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rich in authentic local culture deeply-fancied by tourists, "Taiwan Hosts" has been honorably covered by the news story of Lonely Planet, an international travel magazine. To invite visitors to wander among charismatic towns and witness the vast expanse of mountain ranges, Tourism Bureau teams up with celebrated travel book agent to collect 100 types of interesting tour and gourmet experience and publish the travel guide of "Taiwan Host Best 100 Travel Tips" in Hong Kong, Macau and Malaysia. A special discount of 12% on hotel booking for travelers on end of December, 2020, from Hong Kong, Macau and Malaysia is also involved and launched to allow more travelers from around the globe to come and experience the heartwarming and cordial services offered by B&B owners.

Taiwan Host Publishes Best100 Travel Tips More

The separate volume of "Taiwan Host Best 100 Travel Tips" rewrites according to self-guided travelers' perspective and divides guesthouse into six major types of regional strap-shaped touring including mountain village, seascape, countryside, township, family and backpacker. Taiwan Hosts travel tips present 100 fun and delicious homestays by linking up the transportation of main and offshore islands and compiling the surrounding popular sightseeing spots through map search, small illustrations which describe the services provided by B&B and travel time of flight and liner. Simple and clear texts allow visitors to organize their itineraries with ease.

It includes all strategies from Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung travel book and issues ten thousand copies in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore. As from today to the end of December, 2020, travelers can enjoy a 12% discount by showing Hong Kong, Macau and Malaysian passport. Come and experience the great value of Taiwanese civilian lodgings, enjoy the hospitable service, learn about the native custom and tradition of Taiwan and create the most fantastic.

In response to the promotion of "fall and winter subsidy program for domestic travel", Taiwan Host initiates the activity of "free experience programs for B&B accommodations". The items of experience program include strolling through historical residence and western-style buildings upon wearing the traditional costume of Kinmen, night-time guided tour in passion fruit lantern fields, farming and fruit picking experience, art and craft of mosaics, cow feeding with grasses at the ranch and etc. For more information please refer to https://twstay.taiwan.net.tw/.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191122/2651752-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191122/2651752-1-b

SOURCE Tourism Bureau