Taiwan July export orders leap again, COVID variants a concern

Shipping containers are seen at Keelung port, northern Taiwan,
·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders grew more than expected in July and the government said the outlook for the island's tech goods remains strong on demand for high-end chips, though it warned the spread of COVID-19 variants may further disrupt global supply chains.

Taiwan's export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, jumped 21.4% from a year earlier to $55.3 billion in July, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Friday.

That was the 17th month of expansion, and the pace was faster than the median forecast of a rise of 20.85% in a Reuters poll.

The ministry attributed the performance to demand for 5G telecom equipment and semiconductors.

Demand for electronics like laptops to support the "home economy" also remained strong, with the COVID-19 pandemic still restricting the movement of millions around the world, theministry added.

In June, export orders surged 31.1% from a year earlier to$53.73 billion.

Taiwan companies such as Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) are major suppliers to Apple Inc and other global tech firms.

The ministry warned of uncertainty over the spread of COVID-19 variants around the world, saying that tighter anti-virus measures in some countries were impacting supply chains.

However, it saw upside in countries speeding up COVID-19 vaccinations, plus continued strong demand for 5G and the auto sector, which has been badly affected by a shortage of chips.

It expects export orders in August to rise between 20.9% and 24.2% from a year earlier.

Orders from the United States jumped 16.5% in July from a year earlier, a slower rate of expansion compared with the 24% logged in June, while orders from China were up 20.1%, versus a gain of 36.7% the previous month.

Orders from Europe rose 14.3%, while those from Japan were up 27.6%.

(Reporting by Roger Tung and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan's consumer price falls narrow on global commodity inflation

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's core consumer prices narrowed their annual pace of falls for three straight months in July, a sign global commodities inflation was offsetting some of the deflationary pressure from a pandemic-induced spending slump. But analysts expect consumer inflation to stay well below levels seen in the United States and Europe, as Japan's decision on Tuesday to extend state of emergency curbs into mid-September is seen dealing a blow to already weak household spending. "Cost-push inflation is driving up goods prices, while service prices remain weak due to the pandemic's impact," said Toru Suehiro, an economist at Daiwa Securities.

  • Jackson Hole, eurozone PMIs, Korean rates decision

    The U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium, a chance of a South Korean rate hike and a series of business surveys out of Europe top the main economic events to be covered by Reuters bureaus next week. Next week features the end-of-summer event that every economist has been waiting for: the Fed's annual get together in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Returning as an in-person gala held against the backdrop of the towering Grand Teton Mountains after last year's pandemic-induced online affair, the event features a keynote speech from the head of the Fed.

  • Oil rises but set for 5% weekly drop as Delta variant spreads

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied on Friday, clambering away from three-month lows, but they were still on track for a weekly loss of more than 5% as new lockdowns in countries facing surging cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant dampened the outlook for fuel demand. Broader investor risk aversion also weighed on oil with the U.S. dollar jumping to a nine-month high on signs the U.S. Federal Reserve is considering reducing stimulus this year. "The spread of the Delta variant amid moderating economic growth and the prospects of tighter monetary policy are creating short-term ripples in the commodity market," ANZ commodity analysts said in a note.

  • NYPD: Unvaccinated officers must wear masks or face discipline

    Unvaccinated officers at the New York Police Department will be required to wear masks on duty or face disciplinary action, the New York Post reports.Why it matters: Public and private entities are increasingly considering reinstating mask mandates amid a surge in Delta cases. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last month that all city employees, including law enforcement, must get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Detai

  • Evergrande Pledges to Fix Debt After Rare China Rebuke

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group pledged to fix its debt problems following a rare public rebuke from regulators as the developer struggles to stave off a liquidity crisis.Evergrande said it will do its best to maintain stable operations, resolve debt risks, and keep stability in housing and financial markets. The People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission earlier told the group to address its debt woes and refrain from spreading “untrue” information. T

  • Chip Crisis Threatens to Cut Auto Output by 7.1 Million Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- The global shortage of semiconductors will cut worldwide auto production by as many as 7.1 million vehicles this year, and pandemic-related supply disruptions will hobble the industry well into next year, IHS Markit said.The lack of chips won’t stabilize until the second quarter of next year, with recovery coming in the second half, IHS said in a report Thursday. The grim outlook is further proof that the chip crisis is far from over. And the research firm’s forecast doesn’t inclu

  • Google is right to cut remote workers' pay. The alternative is inequity and an overpaid nomadic class.

    Short-term, cutting the pay of workers who relocate to cheaper cities is actually the right thing to do. (I've hired people on four continents.)

  • The infrastructure bill shows why Congress must stop enabling bad behavior by cities and states

    States and cities are kicking the can down the road on trillions of dollars’ worth of fiscal obligations. Only Congress can impose discipline.

  • The elite SAS went back to their World War II roots on a daring 1980s mission to protect the British fleet

    "Pebble Island presented us with an opportunity to test our combat mettle. It was a basic but brilliant operation," a retired SAS officer told Insider.

  • Missouri lawmaker’s unvaccinated husband dies from Covid

    Republican running for congressional seat expresses sadness after refusing doses

  • Fed worries delta variant could prolong shortages and keep inflation high into 2022

    The biggest surge in U.S. inflation in 13 years could stretch into 2022 owing to persistent shortages of labor and materials, especially if the delta coronavirus strain delays the full reopening of the economy. That's one of the big takeaways from the Federal Reserve's last big meeting.

  • Oil Posts Longest Losing Streak in 18 Months After Fed Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for the sixth day in a row to the lowest level since May after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled it was set to start tapering asset purchases within months.West Texas Intermediate futures ended the session down 2.7%, dipping below $64 a barrel amid a broader commodity selloff as the prospect of reduced stimulus shook markets. The delta virus variant for air travel is denting demand, with enthusiasm for air travel waning in the both the U.S. and Japan. Asia’s

  • 21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session

    Gainers Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares rose 86.5% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after dropping 12% on Wednesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics recently reported its financial results for the three months ended June 30th , 2021 and issued a business update. Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) rose 32% to $0.87 in pre-market trading. Eros STX Global shares jumped around 28% on Wednesday following a Deadline report titled 'Eros STX And Amazon Prime Video Expand Output De

  • 'Bracing for the worst' in Florida's COVID-19 hot zone

    As quickly as one COVID patient is discharged, another waits for a bed in northeast Florida, the hot zone of the state's latest surge. Baptist has over 500 COVID patients, more than twice the number they had at the peak of Florida's July 2020 surge, and the onslaught isn't letting up. Hospital officials are anxiously monitoring 10 forecast models, converting empty spaces, adding over 100 beds and “bracing for the worst,” said Dr. Timothy Groover, the hospitals' interim chief medical officer.

  • Canada housing coming off the boil, but still on the burner: Reuters poll

    Canada's house prices will come off the boil next year, rising only modestly after a mini-boom in the middle of the pandemic, according to a Reuters poll of property market analysts who still expect affordability to worsen in the coming years. Strong prospects for the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates as early as next year from record lows have analysts convinced the market isn't necessarily cooling yet, but the worst of the heat is starting to disperse. "The dramatic fall in interest rates created a sense of urgency to get into the market, so in many ways people borrowed activity from the future, and now it seems the future has arrived," said Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets.

  • China Takes Next Step in Taming Big Tech With Personal Data Law

    (Bloomberg) -- China has passed legislation setting out tougher rules for how companies handle user data, a move pushing forward its campaign to curb big tech’s influence.The legislature of the Asian nation approved the Personal Information Protection Law, the China Central Television said in a report on Friday morning.Details of the new legislation were not immediately released but earlier drafts required firms to get user consent to collect, use and share information, and to provide a way for

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy After Strong Earnings, Guidance?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • 'Unprecedented' rain falls for first time at summit of Greenland's ice sheet

    Since recording began in 1950, rainfall had never been seen at the country's highest point until this past week.

  • Shipwreck Camp Delivers a Treasure Trove of Science

    The students pile into inflatable rafts at the rocky shore of Kelleys Island, one of a series of islands off the coast of Lake Erie in Ohio. Joining them in the raft is a contraption made of PVC pipe and propellers holding an underwater camera. If the two dozen teens achieve their ultimate goal of […]

  • Easy Money Fuels Inflation and World-Beating Stocks in India

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of India is helping to fan a world-beating share market rally with record-low interest rates and huge injections of liquidity -- even as inflation threatens to break back out of its target range.Investors are betting the easy money won’t end anytime soon, with central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das keeping a lid on dissent as he nurses the economy back from its pandemic lows.Overseas funds have poured $7.2 billion into the nation’s equities this year and net inflow