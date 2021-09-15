Taiwan lands fighters on highway as annual drills reach peak

A Taiwanese flag flaps in the wind in Taoyuan
·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese fighter jets landed on a makeshift runway on a highway strip on Wednesday overseen by President Tsai Ing-wen as annual drills reached their peak, skills that would be needed in the event China attacks and targets Taiwan's vulnerable air bases.

China has been ramping up its military pressure against the island it claims as "sacred" Chinese territory, hoping to force the democratically elected government to accept Beijing's sovereignty, including with repeated exercises near Taiwan.

Tsai, re-elected by a landslide last year on a pledge to stand up to China, has made modernising Taiwan's mainly U.S.-equipped military a priority, turning it into a "porcupine", both highly mobile and hard to attack.

Three fighters - an F-16, French-made Mirage and a Ching-kuo Indigenous Defence Fighter - plus an E-2 Hawkeye early warning aircraft landed in rural southern Pingtung county on a highway strip specially designed to be straight and flat for rapid conversion from a road into a runway.

Taiwan has five emergency highway runways across the island which can be pressed into service in the event a Chinese attack takes out air force bases, meaning the air force will still be able to operate.

The majority of Taiwan's air bases are on its flat west coast, facing China, and would likely come under almost immediate heavy missile and aerial bombardment in case of war.

Taiwan's mountainous east coast is home to two other air bases, with hangers hewn deep into the rock, providing much more solid protection.

The week-long Han Kuang drills are taking place around Taiwan, with other exercises to practise repelling a Chinese invasion, protecting critical infrastructure and night operations, though the highway drills are the most dramatic.

Taiwan's air force scrambles on an almost daily basis to intercept Chinese aircraft that fly into the island's air defence zone, mostly close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands at the top part of the South China Sea.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese ships did not enter territorial waters, Coast Guard says

    The Coast Guard observed multiple Chinese naval ships operating in the United States’s exclusive economic zone off the Alaskan coast.

  • Chinese ambassador to the UK banned from Parliament

    The Chinese ambassador to the UK has been banned from Parliament after an invitation for him to visit the House of Commons sparked outrage among MPs and peers placed under sanctions by China.

  • Deadlines for troops to be vaccinated against COVID announced

    The four U.S. military branches have set deadlines for when service members need to be vaccinated against COVID-19, after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's announcement last month that the Pentagon is mandating the shot for troops.Driving the news: The U.S. Army has imposed a Dec. 15 deadline for all active-duty service members and a June 30 deadline for National Guard service members, the Army said in a press release Tuesday. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Yuchi Pastor calls on President Biden to formally apologize to Native communities for harms inflicted

    TULSA, Okla.—Negiel Bigpond is a Yuchi elder, an Evangelical pastor, an Indian boarding school survivor and an activist. Since 2003, he’s worked with Sam Brownback—the former U.S. Senator, Kansas Governor and present U.S. Ambassador for Religious Freedom—to pursue a formal apology from the mouth of the United States president for atrocities committed against Native Americans.

  • Feds: Los Angeles bomb technicians caused major explosion

    Los Angeles police bomb technicians made major miscalculations in June when they detonated illegal fireworks improperly and caused a massive explosion that rocked a city neighborhood and injured 27 people in June, according to a report by federal investigators. The 51-page report from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, released Tuesday, ruled out other possible causes, such as an equipment defect, for the June 30 blast in South Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department also issued its own 53-page after-action report.

  • Israeli firm unveils armed autonomous vehicle to patrol battlegrounds

    An Israeli aerospace and aviation manufacturer has unveiled an armed autonomous vehicle that can be utilized for military purposes.

  • Beijing court rules against woman in China #MeToo case

    The Haidian People's Court said in a judgment released late Tuesday night that Zhou Xiaoxuan, who had become the face of the country's #MeToo movement, did not meet the burden of proof in claiming that Zhu Jun, her superior at her place of work, sexually harassed her. Zhou was a former intern at Chinese state broadcaster CCTV and went public with accusations against Zhu, a prominent CCTV host, in 2018 as dozens of women began to speak out about their past experiences of being harassed or assaulted. Since then, the movement has been largely shut down by authorities as activists found their online posts censored and faced pressure from authorities when trying to hold protests, but Zhou has continued to speak out.

  • China develops machines that can track data sent abroad by cars

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China, the world's biggest vehicle market where regulators are implementing new rules on data protection, is developing machines that will be able to track data sent abroad by cars, a government-backed agency said on Tuesday. Automakers in China are required to store data generated by vehicles locally and need to get regulatory approval when they need to export critical data abroad. U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc is under scrutiny in China over its storage and handling of customer data.

  • Chinese students hit by US visa rejections amid tension

    After a semester online, Wang Ziwei looked forward to meeting classmates who are returning to campus at Washington University in St. Louis. Wang is among at least 500 students the Chinese government says have been rejected under a policy issued by then-President Donald Trump to block Beijing from obtaining U.S. technology with possible military uses. Students argue it is applied too broadly and fume at what they say is an accusation they are spies.

  • SpaceX, Blue Origin awarded NASA contracts to develop moon lander concepts for future Artemis missions

    NASA has awarded a combined $146 million in contracts to five companies, including SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics, to develop lander concepts as part of the agency’s Artemis program. The awards include $26.5 million to Blue Origin; $40.8 million to Dynetics; $35.2 million to Lockheed Martin; $34.8 million to Northrop Grumman; and $9.4 million to SpaceX.

  • Hey, remember China?

    At the height of former President Donald Trump’s trade war with China in 2019, I wrote about the hydra-headed controversies that were turning Sino-American flashpoints into an epochal fight for geopolitical dominance.

  • The CIA reportedly carried out secretive evacuation missions in Afghanistan

    The CIA reportedly carried out secretive evacuation missions in Afghanistan

  • Mexico may consider southern states for semiconductor production

    As Mexico aims to boost its manufacturing of semiconductors, it may build production facilities in its southern states, where much-needed water is available, according to Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier. At the so-called High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) between the United States and Mexico, held in Washington last week for the first time in several years, the neighboring nations agreed to make shared supply chains, especially for semiconductors, more competitive. The agreement comes as an ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has forced North American automakers to suspend production, and officials warn the problem is getting worse.

  • Pelosi says she's "deeply concerned" about alleged torture of aid worker in Saudi Arabia

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday she's "deeply concerned" over allegations that an aid worker in Saudi Arabia has been tortured while in detention.Driving the news: Pelosi's call comes ahead of an appeal hearing in Red Crescent Society worker Abdulrahman al-Sadhan's criminal case, due to be held Monday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHe was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by a 20-year travel ban, per an

  • Iran's nuclear negotiator replaced by hardliner

    Iran's outgoing nuclear negotiator has been replaced as deputy foreign minister for political affairs by an ultra-hardliner, potentially further complicating efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.The state of play: It's not yet clear whether the new deputy foreign minister, Ali Bagheri, will play as central a role in nuclear negotiations as his predecessor, Abbas Araghchi. Araghchi was Iran's chief nuclear negotiator since 2013, played a key role in reaching the 2015 deal and comes from the mo

  • Alabama Guard member at Texas border tries to traffic cocaine at Whataburger, feds say

    The Alabama National Guard member drove a Border Patrol vehicle to pick up drugs, authorities said.

  • Taliban says Afghan women can continue college, but not alongside men and only in Islamic dress

    Taliban says Afghan women can continue college, but not alongside men and only in Islamic dress

  • Youngest son of Osama bin Laden feels only 'shame' and 'horror' for father's actions

    The youngest son of Osama bin Laden said he is ashamed and horrified by his father's actions on Sept. 11, 2001.

  • First foreign commercial flight lands in Kabul since Taliban takeover

    The first international commercial flight since the Taliban took over Afghanistan landed in Kabul on Monday.

  • China's booming electric car market prompts lithium producer and battery assembler to raise funds for expansion

    One of the world's largest producers of lithium, as well as its biggest customer in the assembly of lithium-ion battery packs, have announced separate fundraising plans to expand their production amid soaring worldwide demand for the renewable energy source in the booming electric car industry. Tianqi Lithium Corporation, based in the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, was given the go-ahead by its seven-member board to offer 20 per cent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering