Taiwan: Dozens feared dead after train derails inside tunnel

The accident occurred just north of Hualien county

Dozens of people are feared dead after a train carrying some 350 passengers derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan.

Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation centre says rescuers are struggling to access four carriages inside the tunnel that are "badly damaged".

More than 72 people are injured said Reuters quoting the local transport ministry.

The accident occurred at the start of the annual Tomb Sweeping festival, a typically high traffic period.

"An accident occurred this morning at a tunnel in Hualien," said Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen.

"Emergency rescue mechanisms have been put in place for the sick and injured. Rescuing those trapped is our highest priority now."

Reuters quoting the fire department, said that up to 100 people had been evacuated from four of the train's carriages.

Pictures online have shown people in unaffected carriages walking along train tracks with their belongings.

The Qingming festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day, is usually a time when people visit the graves of friends and family, sprucing up the area and making offerings to their spirits.

People typically travel during this time to pay their respects to the dead.

This is a developing story.