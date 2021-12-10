Taiwan loses diplomatic ally Nicaragua to China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has lost Nicaragua as a diplomatic ally after the Central American country said it would officially recognize only China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory.

The Nicaraguan government issued a statement Thursday announcing the change and Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the news Friday morning.

“The Government of the Republic of Nicaragua declares that it recognizes that... in the world there is only one China. The People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory,” the Nicaraguan statement read.

“As of today, Nicaragua breaks its diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have any official contact or relationship,” it added.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “sadness and regret” and said it would immediately recall its diplomatic staff. The move leaves Taiwan with 14 countries globally that recognize it.

China has been poaching Taiwan’s diplomatic allies over the past few years, cutting down on the number of countries that recognize the island as a sovereign nation. China views Taiwan as a part of its territory and is against Taiwan representing itself in global forums or in diplomacy. The democratic island is self-governed but has little diplomatic recognition on the international stage.

The Nicaraguan government is meeting with the Chinese government in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Friday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Nicaragua established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in the 1990s, when President Violeta Chamorro assumed power after defeating Daniel Ortega’s Sandinista regime at the polls. Ortega, who has just been re-elected for a fourth consecutive presidential term, had maintained close ties with Taipei until now.

“Long-standing friendship & successful cooperation benefiting the people of both countries were disregarded by the Ortega government," Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter. "Taiwan remains unbowed & will continue as a force for good in the world."