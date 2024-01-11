Taiwan can 'never win' a war against China, its ex-president says

Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou salutes during a ceremony at Tsoying navy base in southern Kaohsiung on March 31, 2015, SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)

Ma Ying-jeou, Taiwan's president for eight years, said the island can't possibly win a war with China.

The island won't even be able to hold off China in time for US forces to arrive, Ma told DW.

His party is campaigning in the upcoming elections on building peace with Beijing.

Ma Ying-jeou, Taiwan's president from 2008 to 2016, said Taipei would be soundly defeated in a direct military conflict with China, a warning he issued on the eve of the island's presidential election.

"No matter how you defend yourself, you can never fight a war with the mainland. You can never win," Ma told Deutsche Welle's Richard Walker and Tsou Tzung-Han in an interview released on Wednesday.

"They're too large, much stronger than us," he added.

Avoiding war with Beijing has been a political rallying cry for Ma, a stalwart of the Kuomintang party seeking to oust the incumbent Democratic Progressive Party at the polls on Saturday.

Under the DPP's governance, Taiwan has been increasingly hawkish toward China. At the same time, Chinese leader Xi Jinping has also vowed to "reunify" Beijing and Taipei — by force, if necessary.

Ma, whose policies have focused on smoothening relations with China, told DW that he partially blamed worsening cross-strait tensions on the DPP.

Walker, DW's chief international editor, asked Ma what he felt about the possibility of Taiwan holding off the People's Liberation Army in time for US forces to arrive.

"That's too optimistic," Ma said, laughing. "You know, the mainland China military is much larger than us."

When asked if he felt military deterrence is "almost impossible," Ma said it is "very difficult," and advocated for non-confrontational diplomacy with Xi.

"We should not put all of our faith in defense," said Ma. The former president and his party have characterized this year's election as a choice between "peace and war."

He received heavy criticism from the DPP in March 2023 for visiting Beijing amid heightened tensions. "We are all Chinese," the former leader said during his visit, echoing Xi's calls for ethnic Chinese worldwide to remember their ancestral roots.

Relations with China — and the prospect of war — have taken center stage in Taiwan's upcoming elections.

The Kuomintang party has campaigned largely on portraying itself as the path to avoiding war with China. Meanwhile, the DPP's candidate, Lai Ching-te, promised to stick with President Tsai Ing-wen's resistance against China.

Tsai's latest years in power were marked by a heightened closeness to the US, with then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taipei in August 2022 and Tsai visiting the US in March 2023.

Both trips angered Beijing, which responded by launching extensive military exercises around Taiwan in a bid to intimidate the island.

Most Taiwanese polls show the DPP's Lai coming out ahead of the Kuomintang's Hou Yu-ih and Ko Wen-je, of the newly established Taiwan People's Party.

Read the original article on Business Insider