Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact

U.S. President Joe Biden, right, disembarks from Air Force One on his arrival at Yokota Air Base, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Fussa, on the outskirt of Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Jake Sullivan
    American government official

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a list of nations on Monday who will be joining a long anticipated Indo-Pacific trade pact, but Taiwan won't be among them.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that Taiwan isn't among the governments signed up for the launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a trade pact that's meant to allow the U.S. to work more closely with key Asian economies on issues including supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and anticorruption. The U.S. president is slated to highlight the launch of the framework as he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday.

Inclusion of the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own, would have irked Beijing.

"We are looking to deepen our economic partnership with Taiwan including on high technology issues, including on semiconductor supply," Sullivan said. “But we’re pursuing that in the first instance on a bilateral basis."

The framework is meant to establish Biden’s economic strategy for the region. Matthew Goodman, the senior vice president for economics at Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, suggested that some Pacific signatories will be disappointed because the pact is not expected to include provisions for greater access to the U.S. market.

“I think a lot of partners are going to look at that list and say: That’s a good list of issues. I’m happy to be involved," said Goodman, a former director for international economics on the National Security Council during President Barack Obama's administration. "But, you know, are we going to get any tangible benefits out of participating in this framework?”

Beijing, in anticipation of the launch of the pact, has criticized the U.S. effort.

“We hope they will build an open and inclusive circle of friends in Asia-Pacific, rather than an exclusive cliques, and do more for peace and development, rather than creating turmoil and chaos in the region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Japan welcomes new US Indo-Pacific economic initiative

    Japan welcomes a new U.S. economic initiative for the Indo-Pacific that President Joe Biden is expected to roll out during a visit to Tokyo next week because it demonstrates American commitment to a regional economic order that is not just about market access, an official said Friday. Biden is proposing the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, or IPEF, as an alternative to the Trans-Pacific Partnership which the United States dropped out of in 2017 under former President Donald Trump. Japan played a key role in bringing together the other 11 members of that pact, now known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Heads for Record 8-Week Losing Streak

    The latest moves in crypto markets in context for May 20,2022.

  • Biden in Japan to launch regional economic plan to counter Beijing

    TOKYO (Reuters) -President Joe Biden arrived in Japan on Sunday to launch a plan for greater U.S. economic engagement with the Indo-Pacific, facing criticism even before the programme is announced that it will offer scant benefit to countries in the region. On the second leg of his first Asia trip as president, Biden is to meet with leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the "Quad," another cornerstone of his strategy to push back against China's expanding influence. Biden meet with Japanese business leaders, including the president of Toyota Motor Corp, at the ambassador's residence in Tokyo shortly after arriving, said a person familiar with the matter.

  • China's threat looms over President Biden's five-day trip to Asia

    Ahead of President Biden's trip to Asia, China said the U.S. would jeopardize its relationship with the country if officials were to speak out on the independent sovereignty of Taiwan. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Nancy Chen chat with Amy Celico, a principal at Dentons Global Advisors - Albright Stonebridge Group, about this threat and its implications.

  • U.S. looking to deepen economic partnership with Taiwan, Sullivan says

    The United States is looking to deepen its economic partnership with Taiwan, including on high-tech issues, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday, en route to Japan with President Joe Biden. During his first trip to Japan since taking office, Biden will participate in a summit of the "Quad" grouping of countries, meeting with leaders of Japan, India and Australia.

  • Tesla Forecast – Stock Price Vulnerable to Collapse Over Twitter Uncertainty

    According to our analysis, if prices drop below $680, they could begin to plummet.

  • Baby-formula industry was primed for disaster long before key factory closed down

    Government-granted monopolies, supply-chain problems, and profit-maximizing behavior contributed to shortages of vital food for infants.

  • Waves of online abuse buffeted then–newly appointed director of Homeland Security disinformation panel

    Conservative pundits, Twitter users and TV show hosts delivered a relentless campaign full of sexist attacks and misleading statements against Nina Jankowicz.

  • Russia says it fulfilled obligations on Eurobond coupons in full

    The prospect of a Russia sovereign default is in the spotlight again with a deadline for a U.S. licence allowing Moscow to make payments expiring on May 25 and $100 million in interest payments due shortly after. The finance ministry said it channelled $71.25 million on coupon payout for dollar-denominated Eurobonds maturing in 2026 and 26.5 million euros ($28 million) on papers due in 2036. It was unclear it the depository would be able to channel the funds itself so they could reach foreign holders of Russian Eurobonds.

  • Russia to bulk up military on western borders amid NATO moves, Ukraine war

    Russia's defense ministry on Friday said it will bulk up its military by creating 12 new units along its western borders.

  • Letters to the Editor: What Biden got wrong about white supremacist violence

    After Buffalo, President Biden called white supremacist violence a poison on the soul of America. Sadly, it's a poison that's always been with us.

  • China Eastern Arlines says Boeing 737 MAX not ready for return in China

    As Covid restrictions pinch domestic travel in China, hopes for an imminent return there of Wichita's most important plane are waning.

  • As Russia intensifies push for Donbas, Ukraine rules out ceasefire

    KYIV/OSLO (Reuters) -Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or concessions to Moscow on Saturday as Russia intensified an offensive in the eastern Donbas region and stopped providing gas to Finland. After ending weeks of resistance by the last Ukrainian fighters in the strategic southeastern city of Mariupol, Russia is waging what appears to be a major offensive in Luhansk, one of two provinces in Donbas. Russian-backed separatists already controlled swathes of territory in Luhansk and the neighbouring Donetsk province before the Feb. 24 invasion, but Moscow wants to seize the last remaining Ukrainian-held territory in Donbas.

  • Filtration in Mariupol can no longer be avoided: Russians put up checkpoints on dirt roads

    ALONA MAZURENKO - SATURDAY, 21 MAY 2022, 18:04 The adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, said that the occupiers are putting up new checkpoints on dirt roads which could have bypassed Russian "filtration".

  • The world's top hackers are competing to break into a Tesla. The winner gets $600,000 and keeps the car.

    Hackers have gathered for the anniversary of the Pwn2Own competition which gives out huge prizes for anyone who can crack into big name technology.

  • Kirby to lead Biden's national security communications team

    President Joe Biden on Friday named Pentagon press secretary John Kirby to be the new National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications. Kirby "will coordinate interagency efforts to explain United States policy and will serve as a senior administration voice on related matters," the White House said in a statement. Biden said, "John understands the complexities of U.S. foreign and defense policy, and he will ably represent the Administration on important national security issues.”

  • Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude

    China added some downward pressure to oil prices this week when it clearly signaled its intent to buy more Russian oil, oil that the EU is determined to ditch

  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ’s Final Season—Here’s Everything We Know

    A This Is Us fan favorite will return for the final season, and we couldn't be more intrigued.

  • Biden says first shipments of baby formula flying in from Europe this weekend

    Biden said on Twitter the initial military cargo plane flights under "Operation Fly Formula" meant that "up to 1.5 million bottles of safe Nestlé infant formula will be coming to U.S. shelves as soon as possible." A Feb. 17 recall by top baby formula maker Abbott Laboratories during an investigation by the Food and Drug Administration has created one of the most urgent food shortages in recent history for U.S. families.

  • Texas race tests abortion's resonance with Democratic voters

    By the time Dr. Hector Gonzalez arrived in Laredo, Texas, in 2001, the last abortion clinic had already closed. “Definitely it was, ‘No abortion,'" said Gonzalez, the city's former public health director. With the U.S. Supreme Court poised to potentially overturn abortion rights in a ruling this summer, the runoff is being closely watched for clues about whether the issue will animate Democratic voters.