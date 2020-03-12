Taiwan has only 47 coronavirus cases. Its response to the crisis shows that swift action and widespread healthcare can prevent an outbreak.

Parents wait for their children outside an elementary school in New Taipei City's Xindian district on March 3.

Though the island state is only 81 miles from mainland China, Taiwan has managed to stem what could have been a crisis.

The country leveraged its public-health infrastructure and affordable healthcare to keep its population safe and healthy compared with nearby countries.

Countries struggling to manage their COVID-19 epidemics can learn something from Taipei's swift, multifaceted response to the virus, experts say.

Only 81 miles from mainland China, the island state of Taiwan and its nearly 24 million residents faced a dire threat as the novel coronavirus broke out in Wuhan, China, late last year.

But instead of fueling pandemonium, the country has taken control of the situation. Taiwan has only 47 confirmed cases and a single death from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and more than 40% of infected people have recovered. The government in Taipei has implemented 124 safety protocols, a testament to its quick, vast, and well-considered battle against COVID-19. China, by comparison, has about 81,000 confirmed cases.

"The policies and actions go beyond border control," Jason Wang, a Stanford University pediatrics professor and policy-analysis expert, told Stanford Health Policy earlier this month, "because they recognized that that wasn't enough."

How did Taiwan manage to stem a health crisis that originated in nearby China and has seen 127,000 infections and nearly 5,000 deaths around the globe?

In an article published last week in the Journal of the American Medical Association, Wang credited the government's early and swift action: It took advantage of public-health infrastructure and data analytics, affordable healthcare, and extensive educational outreach.

Taiwan quickly implemented extensive screening for people traveling from Wuhan

On December 31, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization that China had several cases of pneumonia. That day, the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control began monitoring passengers who arrived in the country from Wuhan. Government officials boarded flights from Wuhan as soon as they landed, monitoring passengers for symptoms.

Less than a week later, the government began monitoring people who had traveled from Wuhan since December 20.

"Suspected cases were screened for 26 viruses, including SARS and MERS," the Stanford Health Policy report said. "Passengers displaying symptoms were quarantined at home and assessed whether medical attention at a hospital was necessary."

People in Taipei view lanterns on display for Lunar New Year in February. More

In mid-January, Taiwan sent a team of experts on a fact-finding mission to China — with permission, even though Taiwanese-Chinese relations are less than stellar.

"They didn't let us see what they didn't want us to see, but our experts sensed the situation was not optimistic," Kolas Yotaka, a Taiwanese government representative, told NBC News.

Then the government ramped up safety and health protocols even further.

By late January, Taipei had established a Central Epidemic Command Center, centralizing policy measures to protect public health. On January 26, Taiwan became the first country to ban flights from Wuhan.

People pray at the popular Longshan Temple in Taipei on Thursday. More

Around the same time, the government banned the export of face masks and ensured they were affordable by capping prices at about $0.17 each.

By late February, Taipei had distributed nearly 6.5 million masks to primary and secondary schools, as well as after-school institutions, plus 84,000 liters of hand sanitizer and 25,000 forehead thermometers.