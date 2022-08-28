Taiwan opposition defends 'brave' China outreach after controversial visit

Eric Chu speaks to the media after winning chairmanship of Taiwan's main opposition KMT party, in Taipei
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Blanchard
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

By Ben Blanchard

TAOYUAN, Taiwan (Reuters) - The head of Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang (KMT) defended its "brave" outreach to Beijing on Sunday after a senior official visited China on a trip condemned by Taipei's government and which upset even some party members.

China's military drills near the democratically governed island this month in response to a visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were widely condemned in Taiwan, including by the KMT.

But the KMT's decision to send its deputy chairman Andrew Hsia to China on what the party said was a pre-arranged visit to the Taiwanese business community there shortly after the exercises began caused a storm of controversy.

Late Saturday after he returned, Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council said Hsia was wrong to go and that opposition parties should recognise that China is "the instigator of the destruction of peace in the Taiwan Strait".

Speaking at the party's annual conference in Taoyuan, outside of Taipei, its chairman Eric Chu said that Hsia and others are "very brave and determined", and it was important to keep lines of communication open to prevent conflict.

"We know that there will be different opinions and a backlash, but the KMT must insist on doing the right thing," he said.

"What's more, if the two sides are in serious antagonism, no one can escape the risk of war."

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi, a senior KMT member who had called the merits of visiting China at this moment "debatable", declined to answer reporters' questions about Hsia at the congress.

Hsia, now in government-mandated quarantine, met senior officials while in China, including a deputy head of its Taiwan Affairs Office.

Taiwan is gearing up for mayoral and city councillor elections on Nov. 26, a test for both parties ahead of the presidential and parliamentary vote in early 2024.

The local elections are traditionally more about domestic matters like pollution and social issues than about Taiwan's international position or ties with China, but campaigning is now happening in the shadow of Beijing's exercises.

The KMT was unable to shake accusations from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that it would sell out Taiwan to China ahead of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections, leading to a DPP landslide.

The KMT ruled China until it fled along with the defeated Republic of China government to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong's communists, who established the People's Republic of China.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan's top China policy maker to visit United States, meet officials

    The head of Taiwan's China-policy making Mainland Affairs Council will visit the United States to meet officials and speak at think-tank events to help garner international support for the island, his department said on Friday. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory against the strong objections of the democratically elected government in Taipei, launched military drills near the island after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited in early August, and those exercises have continued. The Mainland Affairs Council said its minister Chiu Tai-san would speak at the Brookings Institution think-tank on Sept. 6 and an event the next day it has co-organised with the Center for a New American Security.

  • China eyeing land in the South Pacific creates 'considerable unease' in Australia, professor says

    China's bid to buy a forestry plantation located in the South Pacific has created "considerable unease" in Australia, a professor of international security said.

  • Two Chinas? Sen. Blackburn calls Taiwan an 'independent nation' in visit to island

    Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee referred to Taiwan as an independent country, despite China claiming sovereignty over the island.

  • Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front

    For 22 days, Serhiy Chornobryvets barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform. Day and night, he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells that pummeled the southern Ukrainian city. When he finally escaped Mariupol — whose residents endured some of the worst suffering of the war during a nearly three-month siege — he still did not rest.

  • Intelligence reveals how Russia recruits in Moscow and Leningrad oblasts for the war in Ukraine

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 27 AUGUST, 2022, 22:24 "Hidden mobilisation" is intensifying in the Moscow and Leningrad oblasts of the Russian Federation. Source: The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, on Telegram Quote: "Depletion of the mobilisation potential of the main 'donors' to the war against Ukraine - Buryatia, Tuva, the republics of the Caucasus and other disadvantaged regions, is forcing the Kremlin to become more active in the so-called 'central obl

  • CHARLES REYNOLDS: Use flowering perennials for fillers

    Mexican sage is a 3-to-5-foot, herbaceous perennial that boasts striking flowers from midspring to late autumn.

  • Elon Musk says shutting down nuclear power plants is 'insane' for national security and 'anti-human'

    The Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted his opposition to nuclear power plant shutdowns, reiterating his longstanding support for the energy source.

  • Big rig loaded with chickens overturns near Fresno. CHP says about 100 birds were killed

    The road was closed while a tow truck worked to lift the truck, CHP said.

  • McConnell to host GOP Senate candidates Walker, Oz after 'candidate quality' comments

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday will host a fundraiser with Senate candidates in key battleground states a week after appearing to criticize the "quality" -- of some GOP Senate candidates. Herschel Walker, running for Senate in Georgia, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, and Rep. Ted Budd, running for Senate in North Carolina, will attend McConnell's event in Louisville, Kentucky, a source familiar with the planned event confirmed to ABC News.

  • Taiwan: Two US warships sail through strait

    It is the first US operation in the strait since China held large-scale military drills in the area.

  • ‘Meals on wheels’: Another Kansas City truck devoured by Independence Avenue bridge

    Authorities took to social media Friday morning to share images of a large truck crushed under the infamous overpass. No injuries were reported.

  • No more than 45% missiles that Russia had before the war remain Chief Directorate of Intelligence

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 27 AUGUST 2022, 13:05 Russia has almost run out of high-precision weapons, and there are no reserves of some types of rockets. In particular, there are not enough Kalibr, Iskander and Kinzhal missiles left.

  • Biden: 'Your right to vote is on the ballot'

    President Joe Biden called on Democrats Thursday “to vote to literally save democracy once again,” and compared Republican ideology to “semi-fascism” as he led a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland 75 days out from the midterm elections. (Aug. 26)

  • Russian Defence Ministry confirms the fifth death on cruiser Moskva Russian media

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 27 AUGUST 2022, 17:05 The Russian Defense Ministry has recognised the death of Dmitry Cheremiskin, who was the senior midshipman on the [sunken] cruiser Moskva [on 13 April 2022].

  • Definitely Not Expendable! Sylvester Stallone’s Net Worth Packs a Punch

    Sylvester Stallone has been famous for decades at this point. Skyrocketing to fame for Rocky, he was also able to establish himself as a major action star—and that's all reflected in Sylvester Stallone’s net worth. Though his career has gone through its ups and downs, Stallone has been able to ...

  • Opinion: How Students’ AP Courses Could Clash With Laws Targeting Critical Race Theory

    Scientific theories to justify racism. Laws and Supreme Court decisions that denied Black people equal rights. The imperialist view that Anglo-Saxons were called upon by God to civilize the “savages” of the world. These topics might all sound like material from a course on systemic racism or critical race theory, which includes the idea that […]

  • US Navy Sends Two Cruisers Through Taiwan Strait

    (Bloomberg) -- Two US Navy cruisers are conducting a routine Taiwan Strait transit on Aug. 28 through waters where “high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law,” the commander of the 7th Fleet said in a statement.Most Read from BloombergPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansTrump’s Stash at Mar-a-Lago Included Highly Classified DocumentsTop Central Bankers Deliver Hawkish Message at Jackson HoleFed Can’t Fix Fiscal-Driven

  • L.A. County jail worker pleads no contest to attempting to smuggle meth into men's facility

    The charges stem from a Nov. 2018 bust in which investigators found 100 grams of meth inside Flores' car in the jail's parking structure near downtown L.A.

  • Analysis-Mexico's main stock exchange exodus gathers pace with Monex exit

    Mexican brokerage Monex has become the latest in a stream of companies delisting from Mexico's stock exchange, underscoring the struggles of the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores not only to lure IPOs but also to stanch a steady exodus. Monex attributed the exit, which shareholders approved Tuesday, to the costs associated with listing on the exchange.

  • 541 bodies of Ukrainian defenders brought back to Ukraine Commissioner for Missing Persons

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 27 AUGUST 2022, 20:12 Ukraine, through the mediation of the Red Cross, has recovered the bodies of 541 soldiers, including more than 300 bodies of Azovstal defenders. Source: Oleh Kotenko, the Commissioner for Persons Missing under special circumstances, cited on the website of the Council of Ministers of Ukraine Quote from Kotenko: "Through the International Committee of Red Cross office, we managed to organise communication with the Russian side.