Taiwan orders further 36 million Moderna vaccine doses

COVID-19 vaccination session at the National Taiwan Science Education Center in Taipei City
·1 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan has ordered a further 36 million doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, the government said on Thursday, as it seeks to lock in deliveries for the months ahead.

Taiwan has received about 9 million doses to date of Moderna and AstraZeneca Plc, including almost 6 million doses donated by Japan and the United States, enabling it to speed up its inoculation programme.

Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng told reporters that the new order for Moderna vaccines, which comes on top of 5 million already ordered, was signed on Wednesday.

"This number is slightly more than the 30 million doses we had originally expected," Lo said, though he declined to say when they might start arriving. "We must strive for smooth delivery according to the scheduled time."

Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More than 20% of Taiwan's 23.5 million people have received at least one dose in the two-shot vaccine regimen.

A domestic outbreak of the coronavirus in Taiwan is now well under control after cases spiked in May, and the government is considering whether to lower the alert level.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Queen Could Cancel Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Platinum Jubilee Invite

    "This book will be the last straw."

  • Delta variant taking hold of Indonesia's Papua as hospitals near capacity

    Hospitals in Indonesia's easternmost region of Papua are nearing full capacity amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, with health officials bracing for the full impact of the virulent Delta variant on one of the country’s least-developed areas. The bed occupancy rate at some hospitals in Papua province had reached 100%, with emergency units and tents being used to treat COVID-19 patients, Dr Aaron Rumainum, head of the Papua health agency’s disease control and prevention unit, said. Indonesia is in the throes of a raging coronavirus epidemic, with shortages of hospital beds and oxygen reported across the capital Jakarta, and other parts of densely populated Java island – a situation now fanning out to less developed regions.

  • Global quest underway to speed COVID-19 vaccine trials

    Scientists are working on a benchmark for COVID-19 vaccine efficacy that would allow drugmakers to conduct smaller, speedier human trials to get them to market and address a huge global vaccine shortage. Researchers are trying to determine just what level of COVID-19 antibodies a vaccine must produce to provide protection against the illness. Regulators already use such benchmarks - known as correlates of protection - to evaluate flu vaccines without requiring large, lengthy clinical trials.

  • Scientists spotted jets of hot gas whizzing out of a supermassive black hole at the heart of a nearby galaxy

    Authors of a new study reveal how they imaged plasma jets shooting out of a black hole nestled inside the Centaurus A galaxy.

  • COVID-19 in Canada: Could some Canadians be left out of future U.S. travel rules?

    Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief public health officer, said Canada's travel rules are based on "reasonable risk management." But could some Canadians be left out of a future U.S. reciprocal border agreement?

  • UK tells EU to think again over bloc's plan for Gibraltar talks

    Britain told the European Union to "think again" after the bloc published a plan for post-Brexit negotiations over the future of Gibraltar that London said seeks to undermine British sovereignty over the territory. The European Commission said the draft negotiating mandate would have a positive impact for people living and working on either side of the border between Spain and Gibraltar without undermining the EU's single market. But British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the plan conflicted with an agreement between London, Madrid and Gibraltar reached in December last year, just before Britain completed its exit from the EU.

  • U.S.-China Goods Trade Booms as If Virus, Tariffs Never Happened

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.China and the U.S. are shipping goods to each other at the briskest pace in years, making the world’s largest bilateral trade relationship look as if the protracted tariff war and pandemic never happened.Eighteen months after the Trump administration signed the trade deal, the agreement has turned out to be a truce at best. The U.S. trade deficit hasn’t shrunk, most levie

  • Mass. doc on cluster of COVID cases on Cape Cod

    Brigham's Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes talks about what precautions visitors to the Cape may want to take, and what a new study about the J&J vaccine means.

  • From China to Germany, floods expose climate vulnerability

    Deadly floods that have upended life in both China and Germany have sent a stark reminder that climate change is making weather more extreme across the globe. At least 25 people in the central Chinese province of Henan died on Tuesday, including a dozen trapped in a city subway as waters tore through the regional capital of Zhengzhou after days of torrential rain. Coming after floods killed at least 160 people in Germany and another 31 in Belgium last week, the disaster has reinforced the message that significant changes will have to be made to prepare for similar events in future.

  • Hong Kong police arrest 5 trade union members for sedition

    Hong Kong police on Thursday arrested five trade union members and a court denied bail for four editors and journalists held on charges of endangering national security, as part of a widening crackdown on dissent in the city. The five who were arrested are members of the General Association of Hong Kong Speech Therapists, according to local media reports. Police confirmed they arrested two men and three women from a trade union, but did not identify them or the union.

  • Death rates soar in Southeast Asia as virus wave spreads

    Indonesia has converted nearly its entire oxygen production to medical use just to meet the demand from COVID-19 patients struggling to breathe. Overflowing hospitals in Malaysia had to resort to treating patients on the floor. Images of bodies burning in open-air pyres during the peak of the pandemic in India horrified the world in May, but in the last two weeks the three Southeast Asian nations have now all surpassed India’s peak per capita death rate as a new coronavirus wave, fueled by the virulent delta variant, tightens its grip on the region.

  • Who’s an astronaut? FAA weighs in on a murky issue for suborbital space travelers

    Hundreds of deep-pocketed tourists are likely to take suborbital space trips as Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture, as well as the Virgin Galactic venture founded by fellow billionaire Richard Branson, ramp up their commercial operations. But will they all get astronaut wings? The answer appears to be no, if you go by the Federal Aviation Administration’s newly issued guidelines for its commercial space astronaut wings program. Those guidelines suggest that astronaut wings can go only to crew

  • Stephen Colbert Brutally Mocks Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade’s Idiotic COVID Argument

    CBSWith the Delta variant spreading like wildfire across the least vaccinated areas of the United States, Stephen Colbert pointed out that “all the anti-vax propaganda on Fox News is not helping.”“Well, it’s no surprise,” the Late Show host joked in his monologue Tuesday night. “It’s right there in Fox News’ slogan: ‘We report. You just died.’”Nothing exemplified this disturbing trend like a Monday morning Fox & Friends segment in which Brian Kilmeade—or “contestant on Jeopardy realizing he spel

  • What is a COVID-19 vaccine 'breakthrough' case?

    What is a COVID-19 vaccine “breakthrough” case? COVID-19 vaccines work by teaching the body to recognize the virus. In studies, the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna were around 95% effective at preventing illness, while the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot was 72% effective, though direct comparisons are difficult.

  • Mississippi to file arguments in landmark abortion case

    The Mississippi attorney general’s office is expected to file briefs with the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to outline the state’s arguments in a case that could upend nearly 50 years of court rulings on abortion rights nationwide. A 6-3 conservative majority, with three justices appointed by former President Donald Trump, said in May that the court would consider arguments over a Mississippi law that would ban abortion at 15 weeks. The case challenges rulings that have prohibited states from restricting abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb.

  • Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, and Cathie Wood Attempt to Ride to Bitcoin’s Rescue

    The Delta variant now accounts for 83% of U.S. cases, Daimler says chip shortage will hit Mercedes sales, Chipotle and United Airlines report upbeat earnings, and other news to start your day.

  • Intel's Interest in GlobalFoundries Could Affect These 4 Chipmakers

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is considering a $30 billion takeover of GlobalFoundries, the world's fourth-largest chip foundry, according to The Wall Street Journal. The rumored deal would mark Intel's biggest acquisition ever, and cancel GlobalFoundries' planned IPO. GlobalFoundries CEO Thomas Caulfield recently dismissed those rumors, but the WSJ report implies that Intel has actually been holding talks with GlobalFoundries' top stakeholder -- Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment -- instead of GlobalFoundries' executives.

  • Singapore’s Grip on $30 Billion Market Challenged by China

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore is facing the greatest competition yet to its status as the dominant marine fuel supplier in Asia, with China luring more ships to its shores following a rapid expansion of its port and refining facilities.China’s marine fuel sales -- known in the industry as bunkering -- have almost doubled over the past five years and the nation is banking on attracting ships that travel to nearby ports in major economies such as South Korea and Japan. Singapore still has a commanding

  • Global EV battery industry will be 'sold out' by 2025: BofA

    According to a Bank of America Global Research report, there is a looming threat of the global battery supply for electric vehicles (EVs) running dry by as early as 2025. BofA expects global battery shortages to intensify even further between 2026 to 2030.

  • Rad Power Bikes reveals more user-friendly next-gen e-bike RadRover 6 Plus for $1,999

    Electric fat-tire bike manufacturer Rad Power Bikes has unveiled the latest model of its flagship RadRover. The updates on the RadRover 6 Plus are emblematic of the company's mission to enhance rider experience, especially for those who don't identify as bike riders but are looking for a more eco-friendly way to travel. "We develop powerful, reliable bikes, bikes that are confidence-inspiring and easy to use," Redwood Stephens, chief product officer of Rad Power Bikes, told TechCrunch.