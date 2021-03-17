Taiwan, Pacific ally Palau to open travel bubble next month

In this May 30, 2020, file photo, a couple wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus as the pass in front of the Love Sculpture, inspired by the iconic design by American artist Robert Indiana, in a popular tourist spot Taipei, Taiwan. Taiwan and the Pacific nation of Palau will launch a travel bubble next month, allowing people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)
HUIZHONG WU
·2 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan and the Pacific nation of Palau will launch a travel bubble next month, allowing people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine.

Palau is one of Taiwan’s remaining diplomatic allies after China lured other countries to deny recognition of the self-governed island it considers part of its own territory.

The travel bubble will be Taiwan's first after it largely closed to foreign travel in one of the world's most successful campaigns against the coronavirus.

Palau for its part has had zero cases of COVID-19, Chen Shih-chung, the head of Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center, said ata news conference announcing the bubble Wednesday.

Travelers must be in group tours and must meet certain health conditions but will not have to quarantine, according to Chen.

Travelers must have not been outside borders in six months, have no history of being asked to quarantine in the last two months and have not been infected with the coronavirus in the last three months, Chen said. They must take a virus test before leaving Taiwan and upon returning and must monitor their health, especially in the first five days upon their return.

The bubble will start with two flights per week between the two islands, with the first flight scheduled on April 1.

Taiwan has recorded about 990 cases of coronavirus infection, with 10 deaths from COVID-19. The island took strict measures quickly after the first cases were detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. It has strict border measure controls with a mandatory two-week quarantine for all travelers and has been mostly shut to foreign travelers unless they have work or live in Taiwan.

Much of the existing tourism from Palau to Taiwan is medical tourism, and Taiwan is a supplier of virus tests and other medical supplies.

Palau’s current travel policy is for new arrivals to quarantine for 14 days if their point of origin is a high-risk location, while a briefer quarantine is possible for people who traveled from places without ongoing community transmission of the virus.

Palau's President Surangel Whipps Jr. will come to Taiwan on March 28 on an official visit to promote the island's tourism industry, although it will not be a formal state visit, said Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

The islands have had a diplomatic relationship since 1999.

Recommended Stories

  • Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab, 1 Asian country suspends

    Thailand's prime minister received a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca on Tuesday, as much of Asia shrugged off concerns about reports of blood clots in some recipients in Europe, saying that so far there is no evidence to link the two. Many countries using the vaccine also said the benefits from inoculation far outweighed possible risks, even as parts of Europe suspended it pending investigation of potential side effects. AstraZeneca has developed a manufacturing base in Asia, and the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, has been contracted by the company to produce a billion doses of the vaccine for developing nations.

  • Cuomo should quit if allegations proven and he ‘will probably be prosecuted’, says Biden

    Biden has stopped short of asking Andrew Cuomo to resign

  • Atlanta spa shootings: What we know about ‘religious, nerdy’ suspect Robert Aaron Long

    While motive for the Atlanta shootings is yet to be confirmed, at least six victims were Asian women at a time when hate crimes against Asian-Americans are on the rise

  • LA Sheriff calls District Attorney's newest reforms 'unconscionable'

    Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva reacts to George Gascon's latest promise on 'Fox News @ Night'

  • US experts bash EU decision to pause AstraZeneca vaccine; Texas, 'OPEN 100%,' has nation's 3rd-worst vaccination rate: COVID-19 updates

    Duke University reported another 231 new cases from last week in its outbreak, nearly matching its total from the fall semester. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Taiwan bolsters South China Sea deployments, gets U.S. submarine parts approval

    Taiwan's newly-appointed defence minister said on Wednesday it has strengthened deployments in the disputed South China Sea and that the United States has approved the export of sensitive technology to equip Taiwan's new submarine fleet. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months seeking to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty. Taiwan has vowed to defend itself.

  • Biden trade nominee Tai wins unanimous U.S. Senate backing in procedural vote

    Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. Trade Representative, won unanimous support in a U.S. Senate procedural vote on Tuesday and appeared set for confirmation on Wednesday. The rare 98-0 vote on the motion to end debate on the nomination means Tai, 47, will easily win bipartisan confirmation. Plans for a Wednesday vote on her nomination were confirmed by a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.

  • FBI accused of ‘fake’ Brett Kavanaugh background investigation

    ‘It cannot and should not be the policy of the FBI to not follow up on serious allegations’

  • Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson spent nearly 5 minutes slamming Cardi B's performance of 'WAP' at the Grammys, claiming it's destroying America

    It is the latest attack on the song by conservatives, who have been fixated on the song since its release in August.

  • A declassified US intelligence report threw cold water on Republican conspiracy theories about mail-in ballots

    The report flew in the face of Trump and Bill Barr's suggestion that foreign actors produced fake mail ballots to rig the 2020 election.

  • Russia and Iran tried unsuccessfully to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence report says

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • Exclusive: India readies Saudi oil import cut as stand-off escalates - sources

    Indian state refiners are planning to cut oil imports from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter in May, in an escalating stand-off with Riyadh following OPEC's decision to ignore calls from New Delhi to help the global economy with higher supply. Two sources familiar with the discussions said the move was part of the government's drive to cut dependence on crude from the Middle East. Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd are preparing to lift about 10.8 million barrels in May, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

  • 5 Grammys that went to the wrong people in 2021, and who should've won instead

    Major awards like record of the year and best pop duo/group performance were bungled on Sunday, despite a surprisingly well-received ceremony.

  • 'The Bachelor's' uncomfortable silences speak volumes in emotional finale special

    "The Bachelor's" controversial season came to an end with a fraught discussion on Monday — and no news about the status of besieged host Chris Harrison.

  • Born into war, Syrian boy is family's breadwinner

    Mohammed Abu Rdan is just 10 years old, but he carries more responsibility on his shoulders than many adults.He has known nothing but Syria's violence and conflict since he was born in Aleppo in 2011. And now, he is the sole provider for his six-person family, after heart disease rendered his father unfit to work.Abu Rdan braves the cold every day, hoping to hitch a ride to the cleaning product factory where he works."Everyday, I wake up at 6 am to go. Sometimes a car stops to pick us up and sometimes it does not. We go everyday on foot. We work all day from the morning until sunset. We then come home, eat and put our heads to sleep."The year he was born, peaceful protests against President Bashar al-Assad's government began.Those demonstrations quickly escalated into the multi-sided conflict that sucked in world powers.Hundreds of thousands of people were killed, and millions - like Abu Rdan and his family - were displaced.Since then, education has become a distant memory."We had a house and I used to go to school everyday and I was studying. Then we were displaced here and they destroyed our school and our homes.”Abu Rdan works up to 10 hours a day for just $13 a month.The work is tiring. He spends his days packing goods into large sacks - some twice his size. By the time Abu Rdan gets back to the tent he shares with his parents and three sisters, he is so exhausted that he can do nothing but eat and sleep.The tent does little to shield the family from Syria's harsh winters.Abu Rdan has become an expert at making cups of tea to stay warm, working the gas cylinder with the confidence of an adult.UNICEF said earlier this month that 90% of children in Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance - that's a 20% increase over the past year alone.

  • 5 people and movies that don't deserve their Oscar nominations - sorry

    Glenn Close received a nomination for her role in "Hillbilly Elegy," despite many critics panning her performance as over-the-top.

  • An early SpaceX engineer crawled inside an imploding rocket on a jet in midair to save the company

    SpaceX was down to its last rocket, which was flying aboard a C-17 jet over the Pacific. When it began to crumple, Zach Dunn dove in headfirst.

  • Trump assures supporters that COVID-19 vaccination is safe

    Former President Donald Trump again urged people to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, saying he would recommend vaccination to “a lot of people that don't want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me.” In an interview Tuesday night on Fox News, Trump acknowledged that people were free to decide for themselves whether they would be vaccinated against COVID-19. Trump has promoted vaccination before.

  • Trump tells Republican supporters to get vaccinated

    Many pro-Trump Republicans have expressed reluctance to take up the offer of a Covid-19 jab.