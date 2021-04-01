Taiwan, Palau launch coronavirus travel bubble

  • Taiwanese travelers, right, of the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor prepare to take COVID-19 virus antigen test before leaving Taiwan, at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, allowing people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, has started Thursday. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  • Palau President Surangel Whipps, center, lines up to take COVID-19 virus antigen test with Taiwanese travellers of the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor before leaving Taiwan, at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, allowing people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, has started Thursday. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  • Taiwanese traveler Kuo Yitting of the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor shows her boarding pass and a report of virus antigen test before leaving Taiwan, at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, allowing people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, has started Thursday. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  • Taiwanese travelers from the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor prepare to take COVID-19 virus antigen test before leaving Taiwan, at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, allowing people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, has started Thursday. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  • A couple of Taiwanese travelers, the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, wears face masks patterned with national flags of Taiwan and Palau before leaving Taiwan, at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, allowing people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, has started Thursday. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  • Taiwanese travelers of the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor pose for a group photo before leaving Taiwan, at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, allowing people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, has started Thursday. The banner reads: "First group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor." (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
  • Taiwanese travelers, the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor (travel bubble), look at tour summary before leaving Taiwan at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, allowing people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, has started Thursday. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
1 / 7

Taiwan Palau

Taiwanese travelers, right, of the first group of Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor prepare to take COVID-19 virus antigen test before leaving Taiwan, at Taoyuan International Airport in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Palau-Taiwan Travel Corridor, allowing people to travel between the islands without a COVID-19 quarantine, has started Thursday. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
·1 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan and the tiny Pacific island nation of Palau launched a coronavirus travel bubble Thursday to promote tourism, in recognition of their success in stamping out the pandemic locally.

Passengers must take a polymerase chain reaction test for the virus before being allowed to board their flights but will not be required to undergo quarantine.

Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the bubble was made possible because “both sides have controlled the epidemic well.” Palau President Surangel Whipps is in Taipei for the inaugural flight, wrapping up a five-day visit to Taiwan.

Palau is one of only 15 countries that maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, which China claims as its territory with no right diplomatic recognition. China has banned its citizens from visiting Palau.

According to the Tourism Bureau, there are 96 tourists on board the first tourist flight for a four-day tour in Palau.

Among the passengers, Taiwanese travel blogger Shih Song-han called the trip a “rare opportunity."

“It has been a whole year without traveling. It will be whole new experience for every passenger. I also want to show my fans on how open international travel is," Shih said.

Tourist Josephine Lin said she “felt very safe during this recent past period."

“The situation is the same in Palau. This is why I think this country (Palau) is safe, and I would like to visit it,” Lin said.

Recommended Stories

  • AP Top Stories March 30 A

    Here is the latest for Tuesday, March 30: President of the Pacific island nation of Palau visits Taiwan; Attackers gun down three women administering polio vaccine in Afghanistan; Macron meets with Iraqi Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani in Paris; Cherry blossoms bloom in Tokyo. (March 30)

  • Biden touts his infrastructure plan as 'a once in a generation investment'

    President Biden's infrastructure proposal is a "once-in-a-generation investment in America, unlike anything we've seen or done since we built the interstate highway system and the Space Race decades ago," he said Wednesday during a speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, introducing the White House plan. "In fact," he continued, "it's the largest American jobs investment since World War II." “We all will do better when we all do well,” President Biden says, calling his infrastructure plan a “once-in-a-generation investment in America.” https://t.co/eBdgcoH6qu pic.twitter.com/p3IWAy6IEH — CNBC (@CNBC) March 31, 2021 Analysts noted that some progressive Democrats believe the proposal is too small, so it's no surprise to hear Biden bolster his speech with striking historical comparisons and powerful adjectives. He even appeared to reference a specific criticism made by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) all the way back in the 2020 Democratic primaries. As Bloomberg's Jennifer Epstein notes, Warren once suggested Biden spent too much time "tinkering around the edges" on policy, but on Wednesday, Biden said the infrastructural proposal will do no such thing. As some progressives say that Biden's proposal isn't enough, he says it's "not a plan that tinkers around the edges" but one that is "big" and "bold." (During the Dem primary, Warren criticized Biden for tinkering around the edges... https://t.co/QArKukvFaA) — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'The Matt Gaetz case now involves a missing FBI agent last seen in Iran

  • Amid virus surge, France closes schools, bans domestic travel

    With his country facing a surge in coronavirus cases, French President Emmanuel Macron announced during a televised address on Wednesday night that schools will be closed nationwide for three weeks and there will be a one-month ban on domestic travel. "The epidemic is accelerating," Macron said, making these measures necessary in order to keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. Beginning Saturday, most non-essential stores will be closed across the country, and people who venture outdoors must stay within six miles of their homes. With Easter on Sunday, Macron asked that people "limit all contact as much as we can, including family gatherings." There are more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients in French intensive care units, and the daily infection rate has doubled since February. Macron said getting people vaccinated is "the way out of the crisis," and efforts will ramp up in the coming days and weeks, with the goal of inoculating about half of the country's population by mid-June. More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'The Matt Gaetz case now involves a missing FBI agent last seen in Iran

  • COVID-19 was 3rd leading cause of death in 2020, early CDC data shows

    New early data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the United States last year. The CDC released provisional data on Wednesday that showed COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in 2020 behind heart disease and cancer, CNN reports. The death rate increased by 15.9 percent from 2019 to 2020, rising to 828.7 deaths per 100,000 people, with a total of 3.36 million deaths during the year. COVID-19 was either the underlying cause or a contributing cause of 377,883 deaths in 2020, the CDC said. After COVID-19, the other top causes of death were unintentional injury, stroke, chronic lower respiratory disease, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, influenza and pneumonia, and kidney disease. The highest number of COVID-19 deaths occurred during April and December, the CDC also said. A final report is expected to be released later in the year, but CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the early data "should serve, again, as a catalyst for each of us [to] continue to do our part to drive down cases and reduce the spread of COVID-19 and get people vaccinated as quickly as possible." More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'The Matt Gaetz case now involves a missing FBI agent last seen in Iran

  • Sarah Palin, COVID-19 survivor, urges everyone to wear a 'cumbersome mask,' use 'common sense'

    If Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate, can get COVID-19, "anyone can catch this," Palin told People on Wednesday. Palin said she and several of her five children tested positive for the coronavirus at some unspecified time, and she experienced some of the "bizarre" symptoms like loss of taste and smell. COVID-19 can "really knock you down," Palin said. "Through it all, I view wearing that cumbersome mask indoors in a crowd as not only allowing the newfound luxury of being incognito, but trust it's better than doing nothing to slow the spread," Palin said, throwing in a joke about The Masked Singer, a TV show she was on, and being "masked before being masked was cool." She added that people should be "vigilant" but not "frightened" of the virus. "I strongly encourage everyone to use common sense to avoid spreading this and every other virus out there," Palin said. More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'The Matt Gaetz case now involves a missing FBI agent last seen in Iran

  • Brutal NYC attack renews Asian American volunteers' efforts

    Fed up with the incessant attacks on Asian Americans, Stan Lee recently started voluntarily patrolling San Francisco's Chinatown. “I’m pretty sure they’re all steamed, like I am,” said Lee, who is Chinese American. The vicious assault of a 65-year-old woman while walking to church in the daytime this week near New York City's Times Square has heightened already palpable levels of outrage over anti-Asian attacks that escalated with the pandemic.

  • Matt Gaetz's father says the FBI is investigating an alleged extortion scheme and that he wore a wire as part of the probe

    Matt Gaetz's father told Politico he was cooperating in an FBI investigation into an alleged extortion scheme linked to a DOJ probe into the lawmaker.

  • Lakers news: Andre Drummond (toe) leaves game vs. Bucks

    The newest Laker's first game in purple and gold was cut short by a lost toenail in the second half.

  • Four Killed, Including a Child, in Shooting at California Office Complex

    Scott Olson/GettyFour people have been killed, including a child, in a shooting at a California office complex late Wednesday, police said. A suspect is in custody after officers in the city of Orange responded to reports of a shooting at a multi-tenant business center only to be confronted by live gunfire as they arrived to find several victims. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was wounded in a gunfight with police and subsequently transported to a local hospital, police Lt. Jennifer Amat was quoted telling The Orange County Register. In addition to the four victims, one other person apart from the shooter was injured. No details were immediately available on the circumstances of the shooting or the identity of the suspect. The two-story building where the violence unfolded reportedly housed an insurance agent and a counseling service, among other businesses. As the area teemed with investigators in the aftermath of the bloodshed late Wednesday, several people waited anxiously outside to learn the fate of loved ones who had been inside the complex, according to the Register. One man was reportedly hoping to get in touch with his fiance, who worked inside, while another had grown worried about his brother and niece after noticing that his brother’s business on the second floor was the only one with the lights on.The incident comes on the heels of two weeks of devastating mass shootings, with eight people killed after a gunman opened fire at three Atlanta-area massage parlors and ten killed in a rampage at a Boulder supermarket.Rep. Katie Porter issued a statement about the latest violence: “I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more. My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Blinken reaffirms Trump-era ruling on Hong Kong autonomy

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reaffirmed a determination made last year by the Trump administration that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous and remains undeserving of special treatment by the United States. In a notice sent to Congress, Blinken said China had continued to “dismantle” Hong Kong’s autonomy since his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, first made the determination in May 2020. As a result, Blinken said, the former British colony does not warrant U.S. trade and financial perks it had enjoyed since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997 with a pledge from Beijing that it would enjoy significant autonomy for 50 years.

  • Database reveals secrets of China's loans to developing nations, says study

    The terms of China's loan deals with developing countries are unusually secretive and require borrowers to prioritise repayment of Chinese state-owned banks ahead of other creditors, a study of a cache of such contracts showed on Wednesday. The dataset - compiled over three years by AidData, a U.S. research lab at the College of William & Mary - comprises 100 Chinese loan contracts with 24 low- and middle-income countries, a number of which are struggling under mounting debt burdens amid the economic fallout from the COVID-10 pandemic. Much focus has turned to the role of China, which is the world's biggest creditor, accounting for 65% of official bilateral debt worth hundreds of billions of dollars across Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia.

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."

  • Chen, Hanyu to face off again at World Team Trophy in April

    Fresh off his third consecutive world title, Nathan Chen will lead the U.S. squad at next month's World Team Trophy, where he will face off again with two-time Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu. Chen, winner of the last five U.S. championships, used a sensational free skate to take the world crown on Saturday, with Japan's Hanyu finishing third. From April 15-18 in Osaka, Japan, they will anchor their respective nation's team.

  • Greenland's vast ice sheet is being turned black by algae, part of a vicious cycle making it melt faster

    Climate change is accelerating the proliferation of these algae, one expert said. This in turn accelerates melting of the Greenland ice sheet.

  • Hezbollah: time to allow formation of new Lebanon government

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Wednesday it was time for politicians to put aside their demands and allow the formation of a new government that can rescue the country from an unprecedented financial crisis. "Everyone must know the country has run out of time," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed movement, said in a televised speech. Lebanon is hurtling towards collapse in a financial meltdown that is posing the most serious threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war, but bickering politicians have been unable to form a government for months.

  • Coronavirus update: India is facing a 'severe, intensive' second wave

    Experts believe India is facing the threat of a devastating and deadlier second wave of coronavirus.

  • Osaka's win streak ends, Medvedev also loses at Miami Open

    As Naomi Osaka's 23-match winning streak neared an end Wednesday, she paused before serving to crane her neck and study the sky, as if seeking intervention from above. Then she carried on, and so did No. 23-seeded Maria Sakkari, who upset Osaka 6-0, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open. “The more stuff like this happens, the more I'll learn from it,” the No. 2-ranked Osaka said.

  • Sinopharm, Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine data show efficacy: WHO

    Chinese vaccine makers Sinopharm and Sinovac have presented data on their COVID-19 vaccines indicating levels of efficacy that would be compatible with those required by the World Health Organization, the chair of a WHO advisory panel said on Wednesday. The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) hopes to issue recommendations on those vaccines by the end of April, its chair Alejandro Cravioto, told a Geneva news briefing. "The information that the companies shared publicly at the (SAGE) meeting last week clearly indicates that they have levels of efficacy that would be compatible with the requirements that WHO has asked for this vaccine," Cravioto said, referring to the group of independent experts' closed-door meeting.

  • South Korean foreign minister going to China for first time in three years

    A South Korean foreign minister will visit China this week for the first time in three years, looking for ways to improve ties even as tensions are running high between Beijing and the United States, the South's most important ally. Chung Eui-yong will go to China on Friday, and on Saturday will meet with the Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, South Korea's foreign ministry said in a statement. "This meeting of the diplomatic ministers of Korea and China will serve as an opportunity to explore ways to develop bilateral relations between Korea and China and to exchange in-depth opinions on the Korean Peninsula, regional and international issues," the statement said.

  • ‘I Love Lucy’ again: TV show returns as a film starring Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman

    The television classic “I Love Lucy” is coming back from the 1950s, this time as a movie that started filming this week in Los Angeles with Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman in the lead roles.