After Taiwan, Pelosi in S. Korea to meet political leaders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HYUNG-JIN KIM AND HUIZHONG WU
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met top South Korean political leaders on Thursday, a day after she concluded her high-profile visit to Taiwan by renewing Washington’s “ironclad” commitment to defending democracy on the self-governing island despite vehement protests from China.

Regional tensions are rising following Pelosi’s Taiwan trip, with China preparing to launch its largest military maneuvers aimed at Taiwan in more than a quarter of a century in response.

After visiting Taiwan, Pelosi and other members of Congress flew to South Korea — a key U.S. ally where about 28,500 American troops are deployed — on Wednesday evening, as part of an Asian tour that included stops in Singapore and Malaysia. After South Korea, they will travel to Japan.

On Thursday, Pelosi met South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin Pyo and other senior members of Parliament for talks on regional security, economic cooperation and climate issues. Before their talks, live TV footage showed Kim and Pelosi bumping elbows and posing for a photo in front of South Korean and U.S. national flags.

Later in the day, Pelosi planned to visit an inter-Korean border area that is jointly controlled by the American-led U.N. Command and North Korea, a South Korean official said requesting anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak to media on the matter.

If that visit occurs, Pelosi would be the highest-level American to go to the Joint Security Area since then-President Donald Trump went there in 2019 for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Sitting inside the 4-kilometer (2.5-mile) -wide Demilitarized Zone, a buffer created at the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, the JSA is the site of past bloodshed and a venue for numerous talks. U.S. presidents and other top officials have often travelled to the JSA and other border areas to reaffirm their security commitment to South Korea.

Any statement critical of North Korea by Pelosi is certain to draw a furious response from Pyongyang. On Wednesday, the North’s Foreign Ministry slammed the United States over her Taiwan trip, saying that “the current situation clearly shows that the impudent interference of the U.S. in internal affairs of other countries.”

Also on Thursday afternoon, Pelosi will speak by phone with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is on a vacation this week, according to Yoon’s office. No face-to-face meeting has been arranged between them. Yoon, a conservative, took office in May with a vow to boost South Korea’s military alliance with the United States and take a tougher line on North Korean provocations.

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, the first by an incumbent House speaker in 25 years, has infuriated China, which views the island nation as a breakaway province to be annexed by force if necessary. China views visits to Taiwan by foreign officials as recognizing its sovereignty.

“Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy,” Pelosi said in a short speech during a meeting with Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday. “America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad.”

The Biden administration and Pelosi have said the United States remains committed to the so-called one-China policy, which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. The administration discouraged but did not prevent Pelosi from visiting.

The military exercises that China plans to stage in response to Pelosi’s Taiwan visit are to start Thursday and involve live fire. They would be the biggest aimed at Taiwan since 1995, when China fired missiles in a large-scale exercise to show its displeasure over a visit by then-Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui to the U.S.

China also already flew fighter jets and other war planes toward Taiwan, and blocked imports of citrus and fish from Taiwan.

Tsai pushed back firmly against Beijing’s military exercises, parts of which will enter Taiwanese waters.

“Facing deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not back down,” Tsai said at her meeting with Pelosi. “We will firmly uphold our nation’s sovereignty and continue to hold the line of defense for democracy.”

In Washington, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby sought to tamp down fears. He told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday that U.S. officials “don’t believe we’re at the brink now, and there’s certainly no reason for anybody to be talking about being at the brink going forward.”

Addressing Beijing’s threats, Pelosi said she hopes it’s clear that while China has prevented Taiwan from attending certain international meetings, “that they understand they will not stand in the way of people coming to Taiwan as a show of friendship and of support.”

Pelosi noted that congressional support for Taiwan is bipartisan, and she praised the island’s democracy. She stopped short of saying that the U.S would defend Taiwan militarily and emphasized that Congress is “committed to the security of Taiwan, in order to have Taiwan be able to most effectively defend themselves.”

On Thursday, the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations called for calm in the Taiwan Strait, urging against any “provocative action." ASEAN foreign ministers meeting in Phnom Penh, Cambodia for a regional forum said they were concerned the situation could “destabilize the region and eventually could lead to miscalculation, serious confrontation, open conflicts and unpredictable consequences among major powers.”

Pelosi's focus has always been the same, she said, going back to her 1991 visit to Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, when she and other lawmakers unfurled a small banner supporting democracy two years after a bloody military crackdown on protesters at the square. That visit was also about human rights and what she called dangerous technology transfers to “rogue countries.”

Pelosi’s trip heightened U.S.-China tensions more than visits by other members of Congress because of her position as leader of the House of Representatives. The last House speaker to visit Taiwan was Newt Gingrich in 1997.

China and Taiwan, which split in 1949 after a civil war, have no official relations but multibillion-dollar business ties.

__

Wu reported from Taipei Taiwan.

__

Associated Press writer David Rising in Phnom Penh, Cambodia contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Rusty Bowers, a Jan. 6 committee star witness, loses GOP primary in Arizona

    Rusty Bowers, the Arizona House speaker, lost a bid for state Senate to a Trump-backed opponent Tuesday. He told NBC News last month it would take "a miracle" to win.

  • Two Republican women - a Trump critic and a devotee - await primary results

    Two Republican women - one a critic of Donald Trump and another an outspoken devotee of the former president - awaited election results on Wednesday in Washington state and Arizona primaries that offer further evidence of his grip on the party. A day after voters chose a raft of candidates supporting Trump's 2020 election falsehoods in multiple primaries, U.S. Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler was leading Trump-endorsed challenger Joe Kent 24.5% to 20.1% in a Washington state race that had not yet been called, with 52% of the expected vote in. Herrera Beutler is among a group of House Republicans who have been targeted by a Trump revenge campaign after voting to impeach him for inciting the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

  • US proposes to increase refund protections for air travelers

    The Transportation Department is proposing to require airlines to offer passengers a refund if their flight schedule is changed significantly or the airline makes major changes to their itinerary. The proposed rule announced Wednesday would require airlines to give refunds if their departure or arrival time changes by three hours or more for a domestic flight or at least six hours for an international one. Refunds would also be due if the airline changes the passenger’s departure or arrival airport, adds stops in their itinerary, or causes “a significant downgrade" in the travel experience by switching to a different type of plane.

  • Taiwan's presidential website hit by cyberattack ahead of Nancy Pelosi's visit

    Taiwanese presidential spokesperson Chang Tun-Han said a distributed denial-of-service attack took down the website early Tuesday evening.

  • Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ Is Shooting Nothing but Blanks

    Scott Garfield/Sony PicturesFrom John Wick and Atomic Blonde to Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, David Leitch’s career trajectory has been toward greater jokiness, and that path reaches its highest point—or, more accurately, rock bottom—with Bullet Train, an adaptation of Japanese author Kōtarō Isaka’s 2010 novel that leans vigorously into R-rated murder-and-mayhem humor. More than slightly resembling Joe Carnahan’s 2006 fiasco Smokin’ Aces, Leitch’s latest is a gleeful bloo

  • Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit

    Suspected drones flew over outlying Taiwanese islands and hackers attacked its defence ministry website, authorities in Taipei said on Thursday, a day after a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi that outraged China. China was to begin a series of military exercises around Taiwan on Thursday in response to Pelosi's visit, some of which were to take place within the island's 12-nautical-mile sea and air territory, according to the defence ministry in Taipei. That has never happened before and a senior ministry official described the potential move as "amounting to a sea and air blockade of Taiwan".

  • Walmart lays off hundreds of corporate workers amid restructuring plan

    Walmart has decided to lay off hundreds of workers in its corporate offices.

  • Drake Drives Virgil Abloh’s Off-Road Maybach In “Sticky” Video

    The luxurious visual features guest appearances from Future and Lil Baby.

  • Gold expected to be contained by interest rates and strong dollar

    Gold will average $1,745 an ounce in 2023, slightly below current prices, as high interest rates and a strong dollar reduce its appeal, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday. The gold price has fallen to about $1,770 an ounce from a high of $2,069.89 in March as the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks increased interest rates rapidly in an effort to tame inflation. They have also boosted the U.S. dollar to 20-year highs, making dollar-priced gold more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

  • Pelosi’s Taiwan visit meant to ‘burnish her legacy,’ expert says

    David Sacks, Council on Foreign Relations research fellow, discussed his expectations for Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and how the visit affects U.S.-China relations.

  • Sparks squander 15-point lead late to fall to Liberty

    The New York Liberty rallied from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Sparks 64-61 on Wednesday.

  • Taiwan fires at ‘Chinese drones’ amid tensions with Beijing

    Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday that unidentified aircraft, probably drones, had flown on Wednesday night above the area of its Kinmen islands and that it had fired flares to drive them away.

  • Pelosi Vows ‘Ironclad’ Defense of Taiwan’s Democracy, as China Plans Live-Fire Drills

    The House speaker told Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen that the U.S. wouldn’t abandon its commitment to Taiwan, framing her visit as part of a broader struggle over democracy’s future.

  • Wondering What to Serve with Lobster? Try One of These 21 Tasty Side Dishes

    No summer picnic is complete without a towering plate of lobster rolls . Now that you’ve boiled , cracked...

  • If this is Idaho’s response to federal lawsuit over abortion ban, we’re in legal trouble

    Gov. Brad Little’s reaction to the federal government’s suit veered into the absurd, citing inflation and the Mexico border. │ Opinion

  • 21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit

    On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.

  • U.S. watches anxiously as China threatens missile launches near Taiwan

    “The Chinese are looking deliberately to do something that they’ve never done before,” one expert said.

  • Russia lacks reverses for major offensive in Ukraine, Israeli officer says

    Russia’s military capabilities have been degraded enough to a point where it can no longer launch another major offensive in Ukraine, IDF officer Ihal Levin said in an interview with NV Radio.

  • China sends warships to surround Taiwan amid Pelosi visit

    The Pentagon has deployed four U.S. warships, including an aircraft carrier, in waters east of Taiwan.

  • Fox News Anchor Loses It When Manchin Questions Her Patriotism

    Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner briefly lost it during a contentious interview with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) on Tuesday, taking strong issue with the centrist senator asking her if she’s afraid of Democrats doing “something good” for America.“My father served,” an incensed Faulkner fired back at Manchin at one point, demanding that the West Virginia lawmaker not make it “personal.”With Manchin taking a media victory lap after finally striking a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schum