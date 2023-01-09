Taiwan pitches democratic alliance to shore up shaky Paraguay ties

FILE PHOTO: Honour guard stand guard under Paraguay and Taiwanese flags at the welcoming ceremony, in Taipei
2
·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday pitched the need to jointly defend democracy against authoritarianism as she sought to shore up shaky ties with Paraguay, and said they were good friends.

Paraguay is one of only 14 countries to have formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, and Beijing has been stepping up efforts to get those remaining allies to ditch Taipei.

Paraguay would cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan and open relations with China if the opposition wins an election in April, its presidential candidate Efrain Alegre told Reuters, hoping to boost economically important soy and beef exports.

Meeting a cross-party delegation of Paraguayan lawmakers, led by lower house speaker Carlos Maria Lopez Lopez, Tsai recalled her visit to the country in 2016 and the "deep friendship" between Taiwan and Paraguay.

Cooperation between the two is very good and trade relations are getting closer, she added at the meeting in the presidential office in Taipei, describing those present as all good friends of Taiwan.

"I would like to emphasise again that in the face of the continued expansion of authoritarianism, us allies on the democratic front must strengthen cooperation in order to jointly protect our way of life," Tsai said.

Alegre is head of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party, as is Lopez.

Lopez, who had expressed his support for Taiwan, told Tsai he believed that cooperation between the two would make their friendship stronger.

"This long friendship of more than 65 years between our two nations is distant in terms of kilometres but not in terms of the affection and appreciation we have," he said.

Santiago Pena, the Colorado Party candidate, said Paraguay's more than six decades of ties with Taiwan would remain intact if he won the April 30 vote.

Paraguay's Taiwan ties have been under the pressure in recent years, especially from the country's beef producers and farmers, who see the relationship as an obstacle to gaining access to the world's largest market for their products.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Carlos Garcia. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia claims deadly attack on barracks, but Kyiv denies anyone killed

    The Russian military claimed Sunday to have carried out deadly missile strikes on barracks used by Ukrainian troops in retaliation for the deaths of dozens of Russian soldiers in a rocket attack a week ago. Ukrainian officials denied there were any casualties.

  • 'Life is moving forward': China declares new COVID phase

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China braced for a "new phase" in its battle against COVID-19 on Monday and financial markets strengthened after Beijing dropped pandemic border controls in the latest easing of curbs that has let the virus loose on its 1.4 billion population. Sunday's reopening is one of the last steps in China's dismantling of its "zero-COVID" regime, which began last month after historic protests against curbs that kept the virus at bay for three years but caused widespread frustration among its people and severe damage to the world's second-largest economy. While Beijing's move to drop quarantine is expected also to boost outbound travel, several nations are demanding negative tests from visitors from China, seeking to contain an outbreak that is overwhelming many of China's hospitals and crematoriums.

  • Kemp done being underestimated, aims to steer GOP past Trump

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is done being underestimated. Having vanquished both a Donald Trump-backed Republican challenger and Democratic star Stacey Abrams to win reelection, Kemp is looking to expand his influence in his second term, free from the caricature of the gun-toting, pickup-driving, migrant-catching country boy that emerged during his first campaign for governor. A new vision of Kemp steering his party toward a non-Trumpian conservatism made its debut in his November victory speech after it became clear that he had defeated Abrams by a much larger margin in their rematch than he had in their tight 2018 matchup.

  • Summers doubts the U.S. will return to a low-interest-rate environment

    Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said that he doesn't think the will return to an era of low interest rates once the spike in inflation is over.

  • Biden walks along U.S.-Mexico border wall, inspects port of entry amid GOP criticism

    President Joe Biden inspected a busy port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, his first trip to the region after two years in office as Republicans hammer him for being soft on border security while the number of migrants crossing spirals.

  • Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and exhausted’ by end of winter

    Former NATO chief James Stavridis said in an interview that he believes Russian forces in Ukraine will be “burned through and exhausted” by the end of the winter season as the Kremlin’s war against the neighboring country continues. During an appearance on New York-based radio station WABC 770 morning show “Cats Roundtable,” Stavridis told host…

  • US commits $3B in largest defensive package for Ukraine yet to change 'dynamic on the battlefield'

    The U.S. committed the single largest defensive aid package to Ukraine yet after pledging $3 million in latest drawdown as it looks to change the 'dynamic on the battlefield.'

  • House Speaker Kevin McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?

    Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position — or to even keep it.

  • England rushes to discharge hospital patients to ease bed-blocking crisis

    England's National Health Service (NHS) aims to begin discharging thousands of patients into care homes and other settings in the next few weeks in an effort to free up desperately needed beds during one of its toughest ever winters. The state-run health service, which delivers free care for to the whole population and until recently had been a source of pride for many Britons, is under strain following years of relative underinvestment, the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, and strike action by frontline staff over pay. The government said in a statement it would make up to 200 million pounds ($242 million) of additional funding available in England to buy short-term care places to allow patients who doctors judge have low medical needs to be looked after outside hospital and 50 million pounds to improve existing faciliites.

  • 'Pay to slay': Biden sued for sending half a billion in Palestinian aid that could fund acts of terrorism

    The lawsuit, led by America First Legal, names President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken as defendants for allegedly violating the Taylor Force Act.

  • Germany: Iranians held in suspected poison plot after US tip

    Two Iranian men have been detained in Germany following a tip from U.S. security officials that at least one of them could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday. Police and prosecutors said the brothers, aged 32 and 25, were detained overnight in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, northwest of Dortmund. The authorities said in a joint statement the men are suspected to have planned a serious attack motivated by Islamic extremism, for which they had allegedly sought to obtain the potent toxins cyanide and ricin.

  • Sweden Signals All Turkish Demands for NATO Entry Cannot Be Met

    (Bloomberg) -- In the latest sign that Sweden’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization isn’t imminent, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Turkey is asking for too much of the Nordic country in exchange for ratifying its membership. Most Read from BloombergGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Extra Troops Will Defend BakhmutPro-Bolsonaro Rioters Invade Brasilia in Challenge to LulaPutin’s Energy Gambit Fizzles as Warm Winte

  • Florida Rep. Byron Donalds reveals committee appointment in exchange for McCarthy House Speaker vote

    Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., revealed Sunday he has been appointed to the Republican House Steering Committee in exchange for supporting Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker.

  • Taiwan condemns China for latest combat drills near island

    TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Taiwan condemned China on Monday for holding its second military combat drills around the island in less than a month, with the defence ministry saying it had detected 57 Chinese aircraft. China views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory and has been ramping up military, political and economic pressure to assert those claims. The Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said its forces held "joint combat readiness patrols and actual combat drills" in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, focused on land strikes and sea assaults.

  • James Cameron Apologizes for ‘Cringe-Worthy’ ‘Titanic’ Oscar Speech: ‘I Took a Lot of Heat’

    He's still the King of the World tbh

  • Mexican scientists sound alarm over plan to build railway through pristine jungles

    Parts of Mexico's remote southern jungles have barely changed since the time of the ancient Maya. In the eyes of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a railway his government is building -- known as the Tren Maya -- will bring modern connectivity to areas for generations deprived of significant economic benefits. The railway "is splitting the jungle in half," said Ismael Lara, a guide who takes tourists to a cave that shelters millions of bats near the Calakmul Biosphere Reserve.

  • We are offered the Korean option, but Koreans regret it Secretary of Ukraines Security Council

    Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has stated that the Russians are going to propose the so-called Korean option of settling the war with Ukraine, which implies the division of the country.

  • Patriarch Kirill says Ukrainians and Russians are one nation, but there is "political division"

    Kirill Gundyaev, Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, has said that Ukrainians and Russians are one nation, and "the church is doing everything to prevent them [Ukrainians and Russians - ed.] from becoming enemies".

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' in regards to QAnon conspiracy theories

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped from committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon.

  • China’s ‘mass migration’ begins amid COVID surge

    STORY: Amid a wave of COVID-19 infections across the country, China on Saturday (January 7) marked the first day of “chun yun”, the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel… the first since 2020 without domestic travel restrictions. More than two billion passengers are expected to take trips over the next 40 days, according to China’s ministry of transportation.The Lunar New Year holiday officially runs from January 21. There are widespread concerns that the great migration of workers in cities to their hometowns will cause a surge in infections in smaller towns and rural areas that are less equipped to handle the sick. This Beijing resident said he’s concerned but will make the trip anyway. “I haven’t gotten COVID-19 yet, so if the relatives are not positive, I’m afraid of carrying the virus back with me and infecting them. That would affect their health. But they have recovered from COVID-19 for a while now, so I am planning to visit them and spend the Lunar New Year with them. My grandparents have also told me many times that they miss me a lot.” Over the last month China has seen the dramatic dismantling of its "zero-COVID" regime following historic protests. While investors are hoping the reopening will reinvigorate China’s $17-trillion economy... the abrupt changes have exposed many of China's 1.4 billion people to the virus for the first time. Chinese officials and state media have defended the handling of the outbreak and downplayed the severity of the surge. Authorities say they are boosting grassroots medical services, opening more rural fever clinics and instituting plans for high-risk patients. China reported three new COVID deaths on Friday, but international health experts believe Beijing’s narrow definition of COVID deaths does not reflect a true toll... and some predict more than a million could die this year.