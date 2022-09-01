Taiwan president says she looks forward to producing 'democracy chips' with U.S

·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan looks forward to producing "democracy chips" with the United States, President Tsai Ing-wen told the visiting governor of the U.S. state of Arizona, Doug Ducey, on Thursday, the latest in a string of senior officials from the county to visit.

Taiwan has been keen to show the United States, its most important international backer and arms supplier despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, that it is a reliable friend as a global chip crunch impacts auto production and consumer electronics.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc supplier and the world's largest contract chipmaker, is constructing a $12 billion plant in Arizona.

"In the face of authoritarian expansionism and the challenges of the post-pandemic era, Taiwan seeks to bolster cooperation with the United States in the semiconductor and other high-tech industries," Tsai said at the meeting in the presidential office in Taipei.

"This will help build more secure and more resilient supply chains. We look forward to jointly producing democracy chips to safeguard the interests of our democratic partners and create greater prosperity."

Ducey, a Republican, is the latest in a succession of officials from the United States to visit including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in early August, defying pressure from China for such trips not to take place.

He told Tsai that their partnership with Taiwan was "the greatest" in the semiconductor industry.

"TSMC's legacy investment has elevated the potential for what's possible between Arizona and Taiwan," Ducey said.

"Arizona stands with Taiwan, and we look forward to building on the many opportunities ahead."

Arizona is also where Taiwanese F-16 pilots train, at Luke Air Force base, which Tsai also mentioned.

"Taiwan and the United States will continue to build on our important alliance to safeguard peace and stability in the Indo Pacific," she said.

China claims Taiwan as its territory despite the strong objections of the democratically elected government in Taipei, which rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.

China has been carrying out military drills near Taiwan since Pelosi's visit to express its anger at what it views as stepped up U.S. support for the island.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan's TSMC progressing well with Arizona chip plant, governor says

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwanese chip maker TSMC is making "excellent" progress building its new plant in Arizona, the governor of the U.S. state said on Wednesday, going on to praise his state's role in training Taiwanese fighter pilots. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), a major Apple Inc supplier and the world's largest contract chipmaker, is constructing a $12 billion plant in Arizona. Speaking at an investment conference during a visit to Taipei, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey recalled meeting the TSMC leadership in 2017 and then in 2020 announcing the investment.

  • Indonesia parliament approves membership of China-backed regional trade deal

    Indonesia's parliament on Tuesday passed a law cementing the country's membership of the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), making it the latest Southeast Asian nation to join the world's biggest trade bloc. Lawmakers also ratified a bilateral trade pact with South Korea, hoping to attract investment to develop the electric vehicle and batteries industry in the Southeast Asian country. Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said the RCEP would boost trade, direct investment and increase the country's GDP growth by 0.07 percentage point.

  • China Eastern sees smaller-than-expected C919 delivery this year

    The airline said it expects to receive only one C919, manufactured by state-owned planemaker COMAC, down from the three previously forecast. China Eastern has placed firm orders for five of the planes, and the other four deliveries are now expected in 2023, according to half-year results released this week that provided the first update to its fleet plans since its annual report released in April. China Eastern also placed an order with Airbus for 100 of its A320neo family planes in July for delivery from 2023 to 2027, with the bulk expected from 2024.

  • Stocks May Be Stuck in a Range Until the Fed Moves in Late September

    The stock market has been essentially trading in a rut recently. It probably won’t establish any real direction until the Fed reveals the size of an anticipated rate hike.

  • Republicans scramble to tweak abortion messaging ahead of November

    Republican candidates are shifting their message on abortion after several recent elections have shown the issue energizing Democrats. Some candidates for House, Senate and governor have either reworked sections on their websites or released ads that have sought to downplay, reverse or clarify some of their anti-abortion stances. The shift started over the summer following…

  • Tibetan man arrested for possessing photos of Dalai Lama as part of China's Strike Hard campaign

    A Tibetan man was reportedly arrested under China’s Strike Hard campaign after he was found in possession of pictures of the Dalai Lama around his neck and in his car. Karma Samdup of Nagqu county in Tibet was purportedly taken by Chinese authorities on Aug. 12 after police discovered that he was keeping pictures of Tibet’s Buddhist spiritual leader, who has been living in exile in India since 1959, around his neck and in his car. CCP authorities detained a Tibetan, Karma Samdup, fr possessing a picture of the Holy Dalai Lama.

  • Dale Earnhardt Jr. gearing up to race at North Wilkesboro

    North Wilkesboro Speedway is hosting racing again, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. will drive there Wednesday.

  • 'The great balance': Tom Brady's ex-teammate defends his leave for personal matters

    Patriots Devin McCourty joined Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on Tom Brady's recent leave and comments about dealing with personal matters and playing in the NFL.

  • Pro-Russia Kherson collaborator admits fleeing Ukraine for Russia

    Kirill Stremousov, who was “appointed” by Russia as the so-called “deputy head of Kherson regional administration,” has confirmed he’s currently in Russia, in a video statement published on Telegram messenger on Aug. 31.

  • China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, says U.N

    U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who has faced criticism from some diplomats and rights groups for being too soft on China, released the report just minutes before her four-year term ended. The U.N. Human Rights Office said in its 48-page report that "serious human rights violations have been committed" in Xinjiang "in the context of the government's application of counter-terrorism and counter-'extremism' strategies".

  • Biden Calls Out GOP Members Warning Of 'Blood In The Street' If Trump Is Prosecuted

    Biden offered his strongest condemnation yet of Republicans who are attacking the FBI and praising the Jan. 6 insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol.

  • Fact check: False claim that NATO sent 10,000 troops to Ukraine

    Since Ukraine is not a member of NATO, the alliance will not be sending troops into the country to fight Russia. They have sent supplies and aid.

  • Latin American leaders denounce ‘judicial persecution’ in Argentina, but are mum about dictatorships | Opinion

    A recent statement by the leaders of Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia and Mexico denouncing an alleged “judicial persecution” of Argentina’s now-vice president, former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, raises serious questions about these leaders’ commitment to democratic rule.

  • Russia is already experiencing technical failures with Iranian drones

    Iranian-made drones provided to Russia have experienced multiple technical difficulties and malfunctions less than a month after Russian forces received the first batch.

  • Europe is heading for recession. How bad will it be?

    Its inflation shock is coinciding with an economic downturn

  • China's August factory activity shrinks as orders weaken - Caixin PMI

    China's factory activity contracted for the first time in three months in August amid weakening demand, while power shortages and fresh COVID-19 flare-ups disrupted production, a private sector survey showed on Thursday. The unexpectedly weak reading echoed China's official PMI released on Wednesday, which was also below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. While factory production expanded in August, gains were marginal, reflecting subdued demand due to the sluggish real estate sector, COVID-19 control restrictions and power rationing in southwestern regions due to extreme heat and drought.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian offensives on 4 fronts General Staff report

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - WEDNESDAY, 31 AUGUST 2022, 19:25 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian occupying forces' attempts to advance on the Kharkiv, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts.

  • Asian-American private equity professional hits Portfolio Advisors with federal discrimination suit

    Michelle Lee files suit against Portfolio Advisors for alleged workplace mistreatment based on race, while the firm says it strongly disagrees with her claims.

  • Police return fire, striking armed suspect accused of theft inside Concord Mills

    Concord Mills mall has closed until further notice Wednesday afternoon, officials announced.

  • Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges must finally open their books

    The agreement avoids immediate delisting of Chinese firms, but enforcement of the law to protect investors and national security won't be easy