Taiwan president says to scrutinise electricity management after outages

People eat using the light from their phone while experiencing a blackout due to an outage at a power plant, in Taipei
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen pledged on Tuesday to look into the tech powerhouse's electricity management after two major blackouts hit homes and businesses in less than a week, triggering criticism of the government's power policy.

Taiwan, which hosts major chip makers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, imposed power cuts on Monday evening following a spike in demand amid a heatwave and drought and failure at a power plant, in the second such outage in a week.

In a live broadcast online, Tsai offered her apology for the two outages and promised to reexamine the island's power management amid heated debate over the her electricity policy.

"Two such incidents in one week is not only hard for citizens to accept, it is also hard for me to accept," Tsai said, adding extreme weather and a booming economy had posed a "great challenge" to electricity management.

Tsai said she had instructed the economy ministry and state-run electricity provider Taipower to reexamine their management planning. She did not elaborate.

Taiwan's economy grew 8.16% in the first quarter, its fastest in more than a decade, as the "work from home" boom because of the novel coronavirus pandemic sparked strong global demand for the island's hi-tech exports.

The boom, which saw chip firms as well as petrochemicals expanding production, comes as Taiwan is grappling with its worst drought in more than half a century.

Taipower said on Monday the drought meant electricity generated by hydropower plants was insufficient to meet the unexpected demand during a heatwave on Monday, a record high for May.

Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang, has said the outages showed the government's power policy was inadequate and called for Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua to step down.

Tsai's government wants to phase out nuclear power and has set a target to generate 20% of the island's electricity from renewables by 2025, up from just 5.4% last year.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Covid: Taiwan orders toughest curbs amid infections spike

    Cinemas and entertainment venues are shutting down, and limits on public gatherings are tightened.

  • More forced power outages in Taiwan as demand spikes amid heatwave, drought

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan imposed power cuts on Monday evening following a spike in demand amid a heatwave and drought and failure at a power plant, in the second such outage in a week, although far fewer homes were affected. Power was restored by 1340 GMT, electricity provider Taipower said. Taiwan, which major chip makers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) call home, already imposed phased blackouts on Thursday following an outage at a plant in the southern city of Kaohsiung.

  • Safety comes second in China's race for space

    The remnants of China’s biggest rocket came crashing into the Indian Ocean just west of the Maldives archipelago a week ago on Sunday May 9. It was, according to Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, a “reckless” end to one of the largest uncontrolled re-entries of a spacecraft in history. Most countries have tried to design their spacecraft to avoid such re-entries since large chunks of the Nasa space station Skylab fell from orbit and landed in Australia more than 40 years ago. “It makes the Chinese rocket designers look lazy that they didn’t address this,” McDowell said after the crash last week. While fears that the rocket parts would endanger life were averted, the event sparked fierce debate over China’s space programme and accusations of a disregard for safety.

  • Ethiopia election: Fears over new delay

    The prime minister promises the election will be held soon, and will be free and fair.

  • Taiwan mobilises diplomats to seek out COVID-19 shots

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is mobilising its diplomatic corps to secure a speedier delivery of COVID-19 vaccines - a quest that has become more urgent since a sudden rise in domestic cases on an island that has vaccinated less than 1% of its population. Taiwan has reported more than 700 new domestic infections during the past week, leading to new curbs in the capital, Taipei, and shocking a population that had become accustomed to life carrying on almost normally with the pandemic well under control. Taiwan, a major semiconductor manufacturing hub, has only received about 300,000 shots so far for its more than 23 million people, all AstraZeneca Plc vaccines, and those are rapidly running out.

  • Wisconsin offers Pennsylvania’s No. 1 player in the class of 2023

    The Wisconsin football program went back to the state of Pennsylvania earlier today and offered class of 2023 athlete Rodney Gallagher---his

  • Havana dons giant rainbow flags in key year for Cuban LGBT+ rights

    Cuba draped its health ministry with a giant rainbow flag on Monday to mark International Day against Homophobia, in a key year for LGBT+ rights as the Caribbean country decides on a new family code that could approve same-sex marriage. Cuba, which sent gays to correctional labor camps in the early years after its 1959 leftist revolution, made considerable advances in LGBT+ rights in the 2000s and 2010s, despite the widespread persistence of machismo. The island nation introduced the right to free sex-change operations, banned workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, and started holding annual congas against homophobia - Cuba's equivalent of gay pride.

  • China stocks climb, but Taiwan equities tumble as rising COVID-19 cases force fresh restrictions

    Global equities kicked off trading on Monday with a mixed session in Asia. Taiwan stocks took a hit from fresh pandemic restrictions, while Chinese stocks gained.

  • New HK bishop says will pray for Tiananmen victims, follow the law

    Hong Kong's incoming Catholic bishop said on Tuesday he will pray for the victims of China's 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen square, but whether he could do that in a public venue depends on the city's laws. Pope Francis on Monday named Stephen Chow, 61, head of Hong Kong's Jesuit order, after a long delay. Chow will officially take the helm of the Diocese on Dec. 4.

  • Gunman hides in woman’s trunk, shoots at her as she enters women’s clinic, Texas cops say

    A protester outside the facility fired at the gunman, police say.

  • Former Black employee accuses JPMorgan Chase of racial profiling

    A former Black financial advisor at JPMorgan Chase, who previously alleged racial discrimination against the banking giant, is taking the firm to task once more. Ricardo M. Peters was employed by JPMorgan Chase as a financial advisor in Phoenix, Arizona for 10 years.

  • Poll: Just 15% of Americans trust China to help fight climate change

    When it comes to fighting climate change, few Americans surveyed say they trust China, the world's leading emitter of greenhouse gases, to do its part.

  • Man Yells ‘Sexist and Homophobic’ Slurs, Spits on Pregnant Asian Woman in Oakland

    A pregnant woman was spit on and yelled at while she was on her way to work in Downtown Oakland, Calif. What happened: Tina and her husband were driving to work when a man spit in her face and yelled racial and homophobic slurs while they were stopped at a red light.

  • Emirates could swap Boeing 777X jets for smaller Dreamliners, chairman says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Emirates could swap some of its order for 126 Boeing 777X jets for smaller 787 Dreamliners as part of a sweeping review of its future fleet requirements, its chairman said on Monday. The airline is currently in talks with the U.S. planemaker over its fleet planes, a review brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which has devastated the travel industry. Asked if the airline could swap its orders to take fewer 777X jets and more Dreamliners, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum told reporters: "It is always a possibility."

  • Woman Says She Was Banned from a Six Flags for 5 Years Over the Length of Her Shorts

    Bailey Breedlove claimed that a security guard at the Frontier City amusement park was “body shaming” her and told that her shorts were “too short”

  • Orange-eyed owl reappears after 125 years

    When a species disappears for a short while there can be many reasons why. Perhaps its habitat is shifting — either due to natural circumstances or human encroachment — or maybe its primary food source has also relocated, forcing them to follow. Sometimes animals disappear from an area because they go extinct, which is obviously a huge bummer, and when a species that was already hard to find in the wild, it can be hard to know if the absence of a species is due to extinction or some other factor. The Bornean Rajah scops owl was already a rare sight when it was last seen in 1892, but as the decades passed with no new sightings of the bird it would have been hard for scientists to hold out hope that it still existed at all. If a species disappears for a decade it would be easy to assume the worst. When it remains unseen for 50 years? It might feel foolish to believe it is still around. So, when researchers spotted the owl in 2016 after over 125 years since the last confirmed sighting, it felt a whole lot like a miracle. There were many things standing between scientists and confirming the existence or extinction of the Bornean Rajah scops owl. When it was discovered in 1892, the orange-eyed bird was a mystery, and very little had been learned about it by the time it disappeared. Nobody knew its normal habitat, population size, or even what the owl sounded like. There weren't even any photographs of it. All researchers had to go on was its description, and its iconic orange eyes were the most striking of its features. As Smithsonian reports, ecologist Andy Boyce wasn't even trying to find the incredibly rare bird when he set up an observation project in Malaysia for his Ph.D. Boyce was capturing and releasing songbirds to gather data on bird evolution. He was contacted by a fellow scientist working nearby who told him that an odd owl had appeared. When Boyce arrived at the location he saw the bird's orange eyes and knew what it was. “If we didn't document it right then and there, this bird could disappear again for who knows how long,” Boyce said. “It was a really rapid progression of emotion. There was nervousness and anticipation as I was trying to get there, hoping the bird would still be there. Just huge excitement, and a little bit of disbelief, when I first saw the bird and realized what it was. And then, immediately, a lot of anxiety again.” The owl eventually flew off again, but the fact that it's been spotted means that scientists and conservationists can begin working together to potentially boost its numbers and save it from extinction if it is indeed on the brink.

  • Man cuts own throat, dies after verdict in federal courtroom

    Federal authorities say a man on trial in Fargo, North Dakota, slashed his own throat in the courtroom Monday and died. Carlson said the man had a sharp instrument that might have been made of plastic. Carlson said the jury had left the courtroom, but U.S. District Judge Peter Welte, courtroom staff and others witnessed the incident.

  • Trump sent bizarre secret memo after losing election urging Pentagon to immediately remove troops overseas

    Former president claims Biden able announce Afghanistan troop withdrawal because he ‘built train that couldn’t be stopped’

  • Eric Clapton feared he would 'never play again' after 'disastrous' time with vaccine

    Legendary guitarist and anti-lockdown activist Eric Clapton writes a letter blaming vaccine 'propaganda' for his second-dose AstraZeneca side effects.

  • Vanessa Bryant didn't want daughter Natalia to miss prom because of Kobe, like she did

    Natalia Bryant accepted Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame jacket Friday. Then, with mother Vanessa Bryant's blessing, she flew back to L.A. the next day for senior prom.