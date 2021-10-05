Taiwan president warns of 'catastrophic' consequences if it falls to China

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen makes a speech ahead of the light show at the Presidential Office building in Taipei
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan falling to China would trigger "catastrophic" consequences for peace in Asia, President Tsai Ing-wen wrote in a piece for Foreign Affairs published on Tuesday, and if threatened Taiwan will do whatever it takes to defend itself.

Taiwan, which is claimed by China as its sovereign territory, has faced a massive stepping https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-reports-surge-chinese-aircraft-defence-zone-2021-10-04 up of pressure from Beijing since Friday, with 148 Chinese air force aircraft flying into Taiwan's air defence zone over a four-day period.

China has blamed the United States, Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier, for the rise in tensions, while Taiwan has called China the "chief culprit" in the current situation.

Writing in Foreign Affairs, Tsai said as countries increasingly recognise the threat China's Communist Party poses, they should understand the value of working with the island.

"And they should remember that if Taiwan were to fall, the consequences would be catastrophic for regional peace and the democratic alliance system. It would signal that in today's global contest of values, authoritarianism has the upper hand over democracy," Tsai wrote.

China believes Tsai is a separatist for refusing to accept that Taiwan is part of "one China", and has cut off dialogue.

Tsai says Taiwan is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name.

Taiwan does not seek military confrontation, and wants peaceful, stable, predictable and mutually beneficial coexistence with its neighbours, she wrote.

"But if its democracy and way of life are threatened, Taiwan will do whatever it takes to defend itself," Tsai said, adding Taiwanese people would "rise up" should Taiwan's existence be threatened having made clear that democracy is non-negotiable.

She reiterated a call for talks with China, as long as it happens in a spirit of equality and without political preconditions, something Beijing has repeatedly rejected.

"Amid almost daily intrusions by the People's Liberation Army, our position on cross-strait relations remains constant: Taiwan will not bend to pressure, but nor will it turn adventurist, even when it accumulates support from the international community."

Taiwan is both vibrantly democratic and Western, but influenced by Chinese civilization and shaped by Asian traditions, Tsai wrote.

"Taiwan, by virtue of both its very existence and its continued prosperity, represents at once an affront to the narrative and an impediment to the regional ambitions of the Chinese Communist Party."

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan warns it needs to be on alert to 'over the top' China

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan needs to be on alert for China's "over the top" military activities, the premier said on Tuesday, after a record 56 Chinese aircraft https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-reports-surge-chinese-aircraft-defence-zone-2021-10-04 flew into Taiwan's air defence zone, while the president said the island would do what it took to defend itself. Taiwan has reported 148 Chinese air force planes in the southern and southwestern part of its air defence zone over a four day period beginning on Friday, the same day China marked a key patriotic holiday, National Day. China claims Taiwan as its own territory, which should be taken by force if necessary.

  • China mounts largest incursion yet near Taiwan, blames U.S. for tensions

    China blamed the United States on Monday for increased tensions over Taiwan, as the island fingered Beijing as the "chief culprit" after reporting the largest ever incursion by China's air force into its air defence zone at 56 aircraft. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China's air force near the democratically governed island, often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands. But since Friday, when China marked its national day, the country has embarked upon a massive ramping up of its missions, with almost 150 aircraft flying into the defence zone over the space of four days.

  • A Chinese city sent vice cops to crack down on murder mystery games

    Local government inspectors scrutinized the role-playing game's scripts for "harmful" content.

  • AOC rips a possible $1 trillion infrastructure bill: 'That's the annual budget for NYC alone, but spread thin for everyone in the US.'

    Bernie Sanders is gearing up to take on "the entire ruling class of this country," who are spending big to slash the infrastructure price tag.

  • China Flies 52 Military Planes into Taiwanese Airspace in Largest Incursion Ever

    The Chinese military on Monday sent 52 military planes into Taiwan’s air defense zone — the most ever in a single day — one day after the U.S. issued a warning to Beijing over similar flights it conducted in recent days.

  • Pete Carroll says Seahawks cornerback situation is a ‘work in progress’

    After starting Sidney Jones Week 4, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Seattle's cornerback situation continues to be a "work in progress."

  • Russia test-fires new hypersonic missile from submarine

    A prospective Russian hypersonic missile has been successfully test-fired from a nuclear submarine for the first time, the military said Monday. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Zircon missile was launched from the Severodvinsk submarine and hit a designated mock target in the Barents Sea. The launch marked Zircon's first launch from a submarine.

  • US raises concern as China flies warplanes south of Taiwan

    The Chinese military flew 16 warplanes over waters south of Taiwan on Sunday as the United States expressed concern about what it called China's “provocative military action” near the self-governing island that China claims. China sent 38 warplanes into the area on Friday and 39 aircraft on Saturday, the most in a single day since Taiwan began releasing reports on the flights in September 2020. The flights came in daytime and nighttime sorties, and it wasn't clear if China was planning more flights on Sunday night.

  • China risks slower growth without more market competition - U.S. study

    China risks slower growth if it does not do enough to spur market competition by allowing the private sector to play a bigger role in the economy and greater two-way flow in cross-border investments, a report showed on Tuesday. "Without a market-oriented shift, China will struggle to maintain a growth potential that exceeds 3% annually by the middle of this decade," according to a report released by U.S. think tank the Atlantic Council and consultancy Rhodium Group. China's economic growth has gradually eased from 2011 to 2020, expanding in the single-digits compared with the relatively big gains in the years just after it joined the World Trade Organization in late 2001.

  • Andrew Yang announces he's leaving the Democratic Party, changes registration to independent

    Yang had no harsh words for Democrats as he's in the process of launching "The Forward Party," whose name was revealed by Insider in September.

  • Biden lifts abortion referral ban on family planning clinics

    The Biden administration reversed a ban on abortion referrals by family planning clinics, lifting a Trump-era restriction as political and legal battles over abortion grow sharper from Texas to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Department of Health and Human Services said Monday its new regulation will restore the federal family planning program to the way it ran under the Obama administration, when clinics were able to refer women seeking abortions to a provider. Groups representing the clinics said they hope the Biden administration action will lead some 1,300 local facilities that left in protest over Trump's policies to return, helping to stabilize a longstanding program shaken by the coronavirus pandemic on top of ideological battles.

  • Biden calls Republicans' stance on debt ceiling 'reckless'

    Congressional Republicans' refusal to vote alongside Democrats to raise the debt ceiling is "reckless and dangerous," US President Joe Biden says in a speech from the White House.

  • Hunter Renfrow touchdown gets Raiders on the board

    Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to cut the Los Angeles Chargers lead to 21-7 in the third quarter. Renfroe has had some of the most significant plays of the night for the Raiders. He broke up a pass attempt on a fake punt late in the [more]

  • Sixers react to Charles Bassey not being able to play against Raptors

    The Philadelphia 76ers react to the news of Charles Bassey not being able to play against the Toronto Raptors.

  • Conservatives target Biden’s social spending plan with “Mediscare” ads

    Conservative and industry groups are trying to whip up opposition to President Biden's massive social spending plan by warning it will imperil Medicare benefits, Axios has learned.Why it matters: "Medicscare" is a well-worn political tactic precisely because it can be effective. For Democrats, there's zero room for defections against the $3.5 trillion proposal if they want to pass the bill.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's

  • 'Squid Game’ is so popular that a South Korean internet provider is suing Netflix

    A South Korean internet provider has sued Netflix for costs incurred from increased internet traffic and maintenance work following the premiere of "Squid Game.” The lawsuit: On Friday, a spokesperson from SK Broadband told Reuters that Netflix’s traffic handled by the company has increased by 24 times from May 2018. Netflix said it would review SK Broadband’s claim and find a workaround to prevent customers from being affected by the issue.

  • Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow demolishes Tevaughn Campbell on Chargers fake punt

    The Chargers tried a fake punt in the first quarter of their Monday Night Football game against the Raiders, and Hunter Renfrow made them regret it.

  • Zelenskiy vows to engage in returning Saakashvili back to Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he will personally engage in returning Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili back to Ukraine from a prison in Georgia as he holds a Ukrainian passport. Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia on Friday after the opposition politician returned to the country despite facing imprisonment and called for post-election street protests this weekend. "As the president of Ukraine, I am constantly engaged in returning Ukraine citizens (back to the country) with various capabilities that I have," Zelenskiy said.

  • US will 'take all steps necessary' to defend itself on China trade

    US trade representative vows new approach to Beijing, saying it will take "all steps necessary” to protect interests.

  • The Rush: Chargers bolt past Raiders, Bubba Wallace makes NASCAR history

    After a rain delay, the Los Angeles Chargers held off a Las Vegas Raiders comeback for a 28-14 victory on Monday Night Football. In other news, Urban Meyer awkwardly apologized for “dancing” video, the Feds raided the Washington Football Team’s Performance Center, and Bubba Wallace made NASCAR history with a win at Talladega. PLUS: The rain was a factor for both NASCAR and NFL… did it also contribute to the biggest controversy of the day?