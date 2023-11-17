Taiwan’s presidential hopeful wants to restart a dialogue with China after seven years

The capacity crowd at Soochow University in Taipei had plenty of questions for former mayor turned presidential hopeful Ko Wen-je, who responded with his customary wit.

At times, the young interrogators chuckled at his irreverent answers on a wide-range of domestic issues, though some did nod off during a somewhat dry response to a question about bilingual education.

But the stakes could hardly be higher. The rally earlier this month came with weeks left before Taiwan heads to the polls to decide who will be next to lead the tiny island nation as it stands up to China.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Mr Ko, 64, who this week announced he will run on a joint ticket with Hou Yu-ih of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), said he would seek to restart talks with Beijing, which cut official contact with Taipei in 2016.

He said: “First of all, you have to let the other side know your bottom lines and my bottom line is that we want to maintain our political regime and lifestyle in Taiwan, and secondly we can facilitate communications because we share the same history, language, religions and culture.”

Lai Ching-te shakes hands with his supporters at a temple - I-Hwa Cheng

Mr Ko said he believed that Taiwan’s relations with China should be governed by two elements - deterrence and communication.

“Deterrence means that we know deep inside that there is no way we can win a military conflict with China one-on-one, by ourselves,” he explained.

“However, we need to let China know that its aggression against Taiwan comes with a high price.”

The threat of a Chinese invasion has hung over Taiwan for years, with Beijing repeatedly threatening to seize the island by force if it refuses to accept “unification”.

But Mr Ko said he believed a conflict over Taiwan was unlikely.

“I don’t think there is going to be a large-scale war in Taiwan,” he said. “There is a risk for war but what we can do is to mitigate the risk.”

Since its first direct presidential poll in 1996, Taiwan, with a population 23.5 million, has grown into one of the most free and open societies in Asia.

It represents the dynamic, democratic polar opposite of China’s authoritarian police state. Yet its elections are still overshadowed by the far-reaching geopolitical implications of its next leader’s relationship with Beijing.

For the past eight years, one of the world’s biggest potential flashpoints has been steered by Tsai Ing-wen, the cautious president, from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

As she steps down early next year, the eyes of the region, and the world, will be on her successor and his ability to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Voters will choose on Jan 13 between Mr Ko and his running mate Mr Huo, current vice-president Lai Ching-te, and Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of Apple supplier Foxconn.

Intent on pursuing Taiwanese independence

Beijing has already depicted the DPP’s Mr Lai as a separatist intent on pursuing Taiwanese independence – a charge he publicly rejects.

Mr Gou, meanwhile, who touts his strong business links with China, is trailing in fourth place.

Like Mr Ko, Mr Hou hopes to kickstart dialogue with Chinese leaders. The combination has the potential to shake up a race where Mr Lai for months has held a clear, although not guaranteed, lead in the polls, but the manifesto of their joint bid remains unclear.

They may yet appeal to a strain of fatigue among voters who wish to focus more on political and economic stability with China rather than questions of sovereignty.

A KMT-TPP government could strike a more conciliatory tone with China, which critics fear Beijing could exploit.

Mr Ko supports raising defence spending from 2.5 per cent to 3 per cent of GDP, prioritising cybersecurity and air defence systems, and concedes the country, after decades of peace, is “underprepared” for conflict.

Lai Ching-te on the campaign trail - I-HWA CHENG

The bespectacled Mr Ko is popular with younger, college-educated voters who are jaded with the traditionally dominant rival DPP and KMT parties and see the father-of-three as a refreshing political maverick.

But analysts are sceptical about how much of his support is genuine.

“This feels so much more like a protest vote rather than it does genuine support for Ko Wen-je,” said Lev Nachman, a political scientist at Taiwan’s National Chengchi University. “They are not deciding their votes based on policy.”

Outspoken and, at times, controversial, he is known to be social media savvy but is also prone to gaffes.

Most recently he upset urologists by comparing relations with Beijing to prostate cancer treatment, citing the latter as an example of being able to “coexist with your enemies”.

This summer, airline staff were up in arms when female dancers in skimpy flight attendant outfits appeared on stage at a campaign event – an incident Mr Ko and his team admit was a mistake but stress was organised – unapproved by an outside contractor who gave them no prior warning.

Despite the high international stakes, analysts say no single candidate has done enough to emerge as the dominant force in Taiwan’s election race.

Neither Mr Ko nor Mr Hou, a former police chief, would be likely to win on their own, but their joint bid – to be finalised tomorrow [Saturday] – could pip Mr Lai to the post.

Mr Hou needs to reignite the confidence of moderate swing voters, and show young citizens he can “lower down the temperature” with China, said Alexander Huang, director of international affairs for the KMT, which in recent years has had closer relations with Beijing.

Mr Ko said he was counting on his young supporters to persuade older relatives to vote for him.

The United States, Taiwan’s biggest arms supplier, is apprehensive about the departure of Ms Tsai, who has been a trusted, predictable partner in managing tensions with China.

The outcome of the election and its longer-term implications for Taiwan’s future could have global repercussions from an economic and security standpoint.

As the 16th largest trading economy in the world, the island dominates the global supply chain of semiconductors. James Cleverly, the former UK foreign secretary, warned that war over the Taiwan Strait would deal a catastrophic blow to the world economy.

Taiwan’s strategic location, at a critical midpoint of the so-called “first island chain,” a thread of major archipelagos off the East Asian continental mainland coast, would grant China much desired open access to the Pacific coastline. It is also crucial to Washington’s free and open Indo-Pacific strategy.

But in an election coined by some as a choice between war and peace, none of the candidates have robust foreign policy experience.

Rational and pragmatic nature

Mr Ko said he would rely on his advisers for support. “As a president, I don’t need to excel at everything,” he said, stressing the rational and pragmatic nature of his “surgeon mindset.” Creating “no surprises” is the “most important principle for our foreign policy,” he added.

Many voters, like in any other nation, are expected to cast their ballot on pressing domestic issues like low wages, unaffordable housing, and healthcare.

“This is one of the great ironies,” said Wen-ti Sung, a political scientist and Taiwan expert with the Australian National University.

“At the moment when the whole world is watching Taiwan’s elections and the foreign policy implications for regional peace and international order, foreign policy credentials don’t seem to be the number one criteria that voters use to judge the candidates by.”

