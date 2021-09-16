Taiwan plans $9 billion boost in arms spending, warns of 'severe threat'

Soldiers march to position during an anti-invasion drill on the beach during the annual Han Kuang military drill in Tainan
Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee
·3 min read

By Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan proposed on Thursday extra defence spending of T$240 billion ($8.69 billion) over the next five years, including on new missiles, as it warned of an urgent need to upgrade weapons in the face of a "severe threat" from giant neighbour China.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has made modernising the armed forces - well-armed but dwarfed by China's - and increasing defence spending a priority, especially as Beijing ramps up its military and diplomatic pressure against the island it claims as "sacred" Chinese territory.

The new money, which comes on top of planned military spending of T$471.7 billion for 2022, will need to be approved by parliament where Tsai's ruling party has a large majority, meaning its passage should be smooth.

"The Chinese Communists have continued to invest heavily in national defence budgets, its military strength has grown rapidly, and it has frequently dispatched aircraft and ships to invade and harass our seas and airspace," Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in a statement after a weekly Cabinet meeting.

"In the face of severe threats from the enemy, the nation's military is actively engaged in military building and preparation work, and it is urgent to obtain mature and rapid mass production weapons and equipment in a short period of time."

Deputy Defence Minister Wang Shin-lung told reporters the new arms would all be made domestically, as Taiwan boosts its own production prowess, though the United States will probably remain an important parts and technology provider.

Taiwan has been keen to demonstrate that it can defend itself, especially amid questions about whether the United States would come to its aid if China attacked.

"Only if we ensure our security and show determination will the international community think well of us," said Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng. "Others will only help us if we help ourselves."

The weapons Taiwan aims to buy with the money include cruise missiles and warships, the ministry added.

Taiwan has been testing new, long-range missiles off its southern and eastern coasts, and while it has not given details, diplomats and experts have said they are likely to be able to hit targets far into China.

The additional cash will likely be well received in Washington, which has been pushing Taiwan to modernise its military to make it more mobile so it can become a "porcupine", hard for China to attack.

Taiwan has already put into service a new class of highly agile stealth warships, which Taiwan refers to as an "aircraft carrier killer" due to its missile complement, and is developing its own submarines.

The announcement comes as Taiwan is in the middle of its annual Han Kuang military drills.

On Thursday, Taiwan's army simulated fending off an invasion, firing artillery out to sea from a beach on its southern coast.

($1 = 27.6330 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Additional reporting by Roger Tung and Jeanny Kao; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan lands fighters on highway as annual drills reach peak

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwanese fighter jets landed on a makeshift runway on a highway strip on Wednesday overseen by President Tsai Ing-wen as annual drills reached their peak, skills that would be needed in the event China attacks and targets Taiwan's vulnerable air bases. China has been ramping up its military pressure against the island it claims as "sacred" Chinese territory, hoping to force the democratically elected government to accept Beijing's sovereignty, including with repeated exercises near Taiwan. Tsai, re-elected by a landslide last year on a pledge to stand up to China, has made modernising Taiwan's mainly U.S.-equipped military a priority, turning it into a "porcupine", both highly mobile and hard to attack.

  • Taiwan is 'sea fortress' against China, minister tells U.S. audience

    Taiwan is a "sea fortress" blocking China's expansion into the Pacific and is willing to share with other democracies its knowledge of countering Beijing's efforts to undermine it, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told a U.S. audience on Wednesday. The United States, like most countries, does not have formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but is the democratically ruled island's most important international backer and arms supplier. China has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure against Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen first won office in 2016, seeking to force Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty claims, to the alarm of both Taipei and Washington.

  • Anger at DOJ for not prosecuting FBI agents who botched Larry Nassar case

    Senators and victims alike expressed anger Wednesday over the Justice Department’s decision to decline prosecution against the FBI agents who botched the case against now-convicted sexual predator Larry Nassar, as well as the department's refusal to send a representative to testify why it had let officials off the hook.

  • Huma Abedin Honored the Women of Afghanistan on Her Met Dress

    She wore a "memorial blue" ribbon from the 9/11 Museum in New York and a U.S. and Afghanistan flag pin.

  • Donovan Wilson misses Cowboys’ Wednesday with nagging groin issue

    Safety Donovan Wilson dealt with a groin issue that kept him sidelined during training camp, and he aggravated it in Week 1 last Thursday. | From @StarConscience

  • ‘Abandon pressures’: China threatens Blinken’s hope for UN unity on Taliban sanctions

    China wants to end international sanctions on the Taliban, posing a threat to Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s hope for unity at the United Nations Security Council.

  • Israeli firm hacks Apple iPhones, say researchers

    An Israeli cybersecurity firm can break into Apple iPhones without user interaction, a technique never seen before, according to the internet watchdog group Citizen Lab on Monday.Apple said it fixed the vulnerability on Monday with its latest update and the overwhelming majority of users were now protected.The company's head of security engineering and design said in a statement, "After identifying the vulnerability used by this exploit for iMessage, Apple rapidly deployed a fix in iOS 14.8 to protect our users.”Citizen Lab said it found the malware on a Saudi activist phone and it had been there since February.It’s unknown how many other users may have been infected.The hack exploits iMessage and its auto image rendering.Targets would not have to click on anything for the attack to work and researchers say there may not even be a visible sign that it happened.The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency had no immediate comment.A record number of new attack methods have been unveiled this year, which can each be sold for over $1 million.The attacks are sometimes known as “zero-day” because software companies have zero notice of it happening.The White House has said it’s now focused on cybersecurity issues in response to the explosion of recent hacks.

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the Second Half of 2021 (and Beyond)

    This technology company has grown steadily over the years and holds the promise for more amazing discoveries in the future.

  • Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

    WASHINGTON/CANBERRA (Reuters) -The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the United States and Britain will provide Australia with the technology and capability to deploy nuclear-powered submarines.

  • Facebook made money from dangerous 'abortion reversal' ads that targeted teens and were seen 18.4 million times

    Eighty-three percent of Google searches for abortions resulted in ads for "abortion reversals," a dangerous procedure based on unscientific research.

  • Ford's India factory workers seek government help to safeguard jobs

    Factory workers at Ford Motor Co's southern Indian plant near Chennai city have sought the state government's help to safeguard jobs that will be lost once the carmaker stops production, workers and union leaders said. Last week, Ford said it would stop making cars in India, taking a hit of about $2 billion to end years of unprofitable operations in a market that once promised exponential growth but has disappointed. The U.S. automaker will wind down operations at its factory in Sanand in the western state of Gujarat by the fourth quarter of 2021 and vehicle and engine manufacturing in its southern Indian plant in Chennai by 2022, potentially laying off up to 4,000 employees.

  • Mexico rescues foreign guests abducted from hotel

    Some 22 foreigners and 16 Mexicans are rescued after gunmen kidnapped them in San Luis Potosi state.

  • Mexico may consider southern states for semiconductor production

    As Mexico aims to boost its manufacturing of semiconductors, it may build production facilities in its southern states, where much-needed water is available, according to Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier. At the so-called High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) between the United States and Mexico, held in Washington last week for the first time in several years, the neighboring nations agreed to make shared supply chains, especially for semiconductors, more competitive. The agreement comes as an ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has forced North American automakers to suspend production, and officials warn the problem is getting worse.

  • Cardinals vs. Mets Highlights

    Goldy, Bader lead Cardinals to 11-4 win over Mets

  • Australia buys US nuclear subs due to changed security needs

    Australia decided to invest in U.S. nuclear-powered submarines and dump its contract with France to build diesel-electric submarines because of a changed strategic environment, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday. President Joe Biden on Wednesday had announced a new U.S. security alliance with Australia and Britain that would develop an Australian nuclear-powered submarine fleet. As a result, Australia notified France that that it would end its contract with state majority-owned DCNS to build 12 of the world’s largest conventional submarines.

  • North Korea's latest ballistic missile test appeared to involve firing missiles out of a train

    North Korean state media said the "railway mobile missile system is an effective counter-striking means" and can "deal a heavy blow" to enemy forces.

  • China’s Electric Vehicle Market Is Growing Too Big Too Fast

    China is home to a staggering 635 alternative energy vehicles, and it could spark a wave of consolidation and even limitations for potential new entrants

  • L.A. fire captain severely burned in downtown explosion sues building owners, vape shops

    Victor Aguirre and his wife filed suit against the property owner and his companies along with the operators of Green Buddha and Smoke Tokes after last year's explosion in a downtown warehouse.

  • Canadians rush to early polls in election, mail-in ballots underwhelm

    Canadians voted in advanced polls in record numbers ahead of an upcoming election, some looking to beat crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released this week, though an expected avalanche of mail-in ballots has failed to materialize. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who called the snap Sept. 20 election to try to secure a majority, is now fighting to keep his job with his Liberal party in a tight race https://reut.rs/39b2LbW against their main rival, the Conservatives. Nearly 5.8 million Canadians voted early this election, up 18.5% from the 2019 vote, preliminary data from Elections Canada shows.

  • Mexico approves Univision, Televisa content deal

    Mexico’s telecoms regulator, the IFT, said it authorized a deal between Grupo Televisa and the U.S.-based broadcaster Univision on Tuesday.The two groups hope to create a new company called Televisa-Univision, which will feature Spanish-language video content from both broadcasters.The roster will include sporting events, movies and soap operas known as telenovelas.Televisa-Univision is also planning to launch a streaming platform to serve a Spanish speaking audience, first in the U.S. and Mexico and then to South America and Europe.The IFT said in a statement it did not expect anti-competitive effects from the merge in content “largely due to the marginal participation of Univision Holdings in Mexico.”The deal will still need approval from regulators in the U.S. and Televisa’s shareholders.Both Televisa and Univision declined to comment.