Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash

  • Rescuers work at the site a day after a deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan
  • Rescuers work at the site a day after a deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan
  • Rescuers work at the site a day after a deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan
1 / 3

Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash

Rescuers work at the site a day after a deadly train derailment at a tunnel north of Hualien, Taiwan
Ann Wang
·1 min read

By Ann Wang

HUALIEN, Taiwan (Reuters) - Taiwanese prosecutors have sought an arrest warrant for a construction site manager whose truck is believed to have caused a train accident in which at least 50 people died.

The crash, Taiwan's worst rail accident in seven decades, occurred after an express train hit a truck that had slid down a bank next to the track from a construction site. The manager of the construction site is suspected of having failed to engage the brake properly.

The train was carrying almost 500 people on its way from Taiwan's capital, Taipei, to Taitung on the east coast, when it derailed in a tunnel just north of Hualien.

Yu Hsiu-duan, head of the Hualien prosecutors office, told reporters late on Friday an arrest warrant had been sought and that was now was being handled by the court system.

"To preserve relevant evidence, we have several groups of prosecutors at the scene and are searching the necessary places," she said.

Workers on Saturday began moving the back part of the train, which was relatively undamaged having come to a stop outside the tunnel, down the track and away from the site of a accident.

The more heavily damaged sections of the train are still mangled inside the tunnel.

President Tsai Ing-wen is due in Hualien on Saturday to visit survivors, her office said. The government has also declared flags should be flown at half mast for three days in a show of mourning.

The accident happened at the start of a long holiday weekend and the train was packed with tourists and people going home.

(Reporting by Ann Wang; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Dozens killed in Taiwan's train derailment

    A Taiwan express train with almost 500 people on board derailed in a tunnel on Friday (April 1) after hitting a truck that had slid down onto the track. At least 50 people were killed, including the driver. It is the island's worst rail disaster in seven decades. Images from the scene showed some carriages ripped apart by the impact, others crumpled, hindering rescuers in their efforts to reach passengers. Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang visited the crash site as rescuers continued their search.By mid-afternoon local time on Friday, no one was still trapped, but the fire department said it had found body parts, meaning that the number of those killed is likely to rise. Taiwan's government said there were 496 people on the train, including 120 without seats. Many were tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend holiday for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day. One French citizen was amongst the dead, according to officials. The train was travelling from the capital Taipei, to the southeastern city of Taitung. It came off the rails north of Hualien after hitting a truck that had slide off a road from a nearby construction site. Feng Hui-shen, the Taiwan Railways Administration's deputy director said it is suspected that the vehicle did not brake properly and slid along the site and entered the train track. The official Central News Agency said police had taken in the manager for questioning.

  • OPEC+ to ease oil curbs from May after U.S. calls Saudi

    OPEC+ agreed on Thursday to gradually ease its oil output cuts from May, after the new U.S. administration called on Saudi Arabia to keep energy affordable for consumers. The group, which has implemented deep cuts since a pandemic-induced oil price collapse in 2020, agreed to ease production curbs by 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May, another 350,000 bpd in June and further 400,000 bpd or so in July. Iran's oil minister, Bijan Zanganeh, confirmed the group would boost output by a total of 1.1 million bpd by July.

  • Sputnik V Twitter feed raises prospect of vaccine tourism to Russia

    Russia is working on a programme to offer people abroad the chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Russia with its Sputnik V shot from July, the vaccine's official Twitter account has said. Authorities have so far been sceptical about launching a programme to allow foreigners to travel to Russia for the vaccine, saying that it needed to focus on its own population. The two-shot vaccine is available in Russia for its own citizens or for foreigners who have a residence or temporary residence permit.

  • Japanese leader to hold talks with Biden in US on April 16

    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will visit Washington for talks with President Joe Biden on April 16, the government said Friday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that Suga will be the first foreign leader to meet Biden in person since he took office in January. “That by itself is proof that the United States places importance on Japan," he said.

  • Residents organize an effort to clean one of Nigeria's longest beaches

    Dozens of volunteers have been working in the blistering heat to try to clear hundreds of tons of trash, including a lot of plastic waste, from the Lighthouse Beach in Lagos, Nigeria.

  • China foreign minister in talks with SE Asian counterparts

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is meeting with counterparts from four Southeast Asian countries this week as Beijing seeks to expand its influence in the region amid a sharp downturn in relations with Washington. Talks with Singapore’s Vivian Balakrishnan, Malaysia's Hishammuddin Hussein, Indonesian’s Retno Marsudi and Teodoro Locsin of the Philippines are being held over three days in the southern city of Nanping in Fujian province. The official Xinhua News Agency said Thursday that Wang told Balakrishnan that China wants to strengthen strategic communication and make joint efforts to maintain regional peace and stability.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures hold gains as March payrolls blow away estimates

    Stock futures rose Friday morning after a record-setting day on Wall Street, adding to gains after a monster jobs report.

  • Video shows what's left of a Taiwan train after a crash leaves dozens dead

    Nearly 50 are dead and dozens injured in a train derailment in Taiwan. Many onboard were traveling home for the Tomb-Sweeping Festival, a traditional holiday where families tend to the graves of ancestors. This is the country's deadliest rail disaster in decades.

  • I want to retire in Texas and near freshwater on $4,000 a month — where should I go?

    I want to retire to Texas. Join the line of people heading to the Lone Star State — about 1,500 every day in 2018. Just a word of caution: Maine to Texas is quite a temperature switch, so consider investigating your possibilities during the summer.

  • How a little-known Pentagon agency trains troops to escape the enemy and get home safely

    "The JPRA and its capabilities provide peace of mind to pilots and guys on the ground," a former special-missions-unit officer told Insider.

  • UK regulator found total of 30 cases of blood clot events after AstraZeneca vaccine use

    British regulators on Thursday said they have identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events after the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, 25 more than the agency previously reported. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said it had received no such reports of clotting events following use of the vaccine made by BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc. On Friday, the medicine regulator told the Financial Times and The Guardian that seven recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine have died after registering the rare blood clotting events.

  • Power play - India wields oil 'weapon' to cut dependence on Saudi

    When India's government last month asked refiners to speed up diversification and reduce dependence on the Middle East - days after OPEC+ said it would maintain production cuts - it sent a message about its clout and foreshadowed changes to the world's energy maps. It was a move that had been in the works for years, fuelled by repeated comments from Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who in 2015 called oil purchases a "weapon" for his country. When the Organisation of Oil Exporting Countries and Major Producers (OPEC+) extended the production cuts into April, India unsheathed that weapon.

  • US and Iran to hold indirect talks on the nuclear deal in Vienna, a first step toward a major goal for Biden

    Though US and Iranian officials will not participate in direct talks, this still marks a major step toward restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.

  • UK data show good immune response in over 80s after 2-dose Pfizer COVID-19 shot

    Some 98% of 80 to 96 year-olds who had two doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine had a strong antibody immune response, adding to evidence that it can help protect those most at risk of severe or fatal COVID-19, UK data showed on Thursday. A real-world study of 100 elderly people in Britain also found that participants who had previously been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus had a peak antibody response after just one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and this response remained high after their second dose. Paul Moss and Helen Parry, respectively a professor and a clinical lecturer at Birmingham University who co-led the study, said the high levels of antibodies detected were very reassuring, particularly since the antibody response was strong right up to the oldest participants at age 96.

  • Blocked by the EU's export ban, Japan got its first AstraZeneca vaccines from the US instead

    AstraZeneca's Tomoo Tanaka told the Asahi Shimbun on Thursday that the company wanted to get the vaccine from Europe but could not.

  • Taiwan: Dozens killed as train crashes and derails in tunnel

    At least 50 people are dead and scores more injured in the island's worst rail disaster in decades.

  • Questions arise into Emergent's production of COVID-19 vaccine

    There are new questions about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the Baltimore plant that has been producing it. When 11 News spent several hours at Emergent BioSolution's Bayview facility on Wednesday, the company confirmed on the record for the first time that the manufacturing facility was still waiting for emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration. In conversations, company executives said it was all just a matter of red tape and approval was imminent. What Emergent didn't discuss was an apparent 15 million dose mistake. A New York Times report published Wednesday night detailed a massive mistake at Emergent's Bayview manufacturing plant that ruined 15 million doses of the vaccine that had to be trashed.

  • MLB moves All-Star game out of Atlanta in response to new Georgia voting law

    MLB moves its All-Star game out of Atlanta eight days after Georgia passed a law that voting rights advocates say makes it harder for people to vote.

  • China reportedly told H&M to 'bolster its awareness of the national territory' after citing issues with the retailer's 'problematic' maps

    It's unclear what was wrong with H&M's mapping, but the retailer has drawn criticism from China in the past for labeling Hong Kong as a country.

  • Biden says his new infrastructure plan could create 19 million new jobs

    In Friday remarks, Biden said his new infrastructure package could add millions of jobs, although the economy was already on course to add millions.