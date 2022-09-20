Taiwan 'proud' of its efforts to help Ukraine, says President Tsai

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen gives a speech at a navy base in Penghu Islands,
·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan is "proud" of its efforts to help Ukraine in the country's struggle to defend itself and those efforts must continue, President Tsai Ing-wen told a conference taking place in New York.

Ukraine's plight has won broad sympathy in Taiwan, where many see parallels between Ukraine's situation and the threat Taipei's government says it faces from China, which views the island as its own territory.

Taiwan has donated more than $30 million for humanitarian relief, mostly raised from the public, and joined in Western-led sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine in February. Moscow calls its actions "a special military operation".

"As we watched the carnage of the Russian invasion, Taiwan is proud to play a role in the effort to assist the Ukrainians in their struggle to defend their country and freedom. We must continue with our efforts," Tsai said in remarks pre-recorded from her office and played at the Concordia Summit on Monday.

Taiwan has been confronted by increasingly aggressive threats from China, she added.

"We have to educate ourselves on the authoritarian playbook, and understand that Taiwan's democracy will not be the only thing the PRC seeks to extinguish," Tsai said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

"Securing Taiwan's democracy is imperative in securing freedom and human rights for our collective future."

The Concordia Summit takes place at the same time as the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Taiwan is not a UN member due to China's objections, which considers the democracy one its provinces with no right to the trappings of a state.

Taiwan's government strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims, and has sought to gain admission to the United Nations.

"With the inclusion of Taiwan in the UN system, I am confident that we can work even more closely to face future challenges and safeguard the rules-based international order," Tsai said.

Taiwan held China's United Nations seat under its formal name the Republic of China until 1971, when it was replaced by the People's Republic of China.

The defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong's communists.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

    China's government on Monday criticized President Joe Biden's statement that American forces would defend Taiwan if Beijing tries to invade as a violation of U.S. commitments about the self-ruled island, but gave no indication of possible retaliation. Biden said “yes” when asked during an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS News’s “60 Minutes” program whether “U.S. forces, U.S. men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.” The comment added to displays of official American support for the island democracy in the face of growing shows of force by the mainland's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

  • Biden Says U.S. Forces Would Defend Taiwan If China Invaded

    President issues vow as tensions with China rise.

  • Russian occupiers are trying to restore crossing near Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant satellite images

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:52 Russian occupiers are trying to restore the crossing over the damaged bridge in the area of ​​the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

  • 500 Russian soldiers stationed at occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP, says Zelenskyy

    The Russian army had deployed 500 soldiers at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Sept. 17.

  • Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin makes no sense now Presidentʼs Office

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 18 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:41 Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, is convinced that at the moment there is no point either in negotiations or in the meeting of the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the leader of the aggressor country Vladimir Putin.

  • Return of Crimea by diplomatic means possible, says Zelenskyy

    There is a possibility that Ukraine’s occupied Crimean peninsula may be returned to Ukrainian control through diplomatic means, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with news agency Reuters, published on Sept. 17.

  • Dozens compete in Virginia plane pulling event

    STORY: Nearly 100 teams of 25 people each competed to pull an 82-ton airplane - either a FedEx Airbus A320 or a United Boeing 757 - 12 feet (3.6 meters).Back after a two-year hiatus, The Dulles Plane Pull has been going on since 1992 and raises funds for the Special Olympics."It was an idea started by (retired Deputy Chief) Joe Hurtuk from our (Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority) police department in an effort to raise money for Special Olympics." said Richard Golinowski, Vice President and manager at Washington Dulles International Airport. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $3 million and is now replicated in other cities.The Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual or physical disabilities.

  • Anger in China after bus taking people to Covid quarantine crashes, killing 27

    A bus reportedly taking 47 people to COVID-19 quarantine in southwest China crashed before dawn Sunday morning, killing 27 and injuring 20 others, media said.

  • Zelenskyy urged to maintain the pace of the counteroffensive

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - MONDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:27 Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believes that now, the most important thing for Ukraine is to maintain the pace of liberating territories from Russian occupation.

  • Why China feels threatened by the moral authority of a 90-year-old Catholic bishop

    Cardinal Joseph Zen has long supported protesters and critiqued China. AP Photo/Kin CheungCardinal Joseph Zen will stand trial on Sept. 19, 2022, in Hong Kong for his role as a trustee of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund. This organization paid legal fees and medical bills for Hong Kongers protesting the Extradition Law Amendment Bill. This 2019 legislation would have allowed extradition to the People’s Republic of China. Many residents viewed this as a subversion of Hong Kong’s semi-autonomous

  • China’s Reluctance to Deliver More Stimulus Puts Burden on US, World Bank President Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s unwillingness to deliver more stimulus during the current international slowdown is putting more pressure on the US to support international growth, World Bank President David Malpass said.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus o

  • Ford stock drops more than 4% as supply costs to jump by $1 billion, parts shortages to leave more cars unfinished

    Ford Motor Co. shares drop more than 4% on the extended session Monday after the auto maker reaffirmed its outlook but said inflation and parts shortages will leave it with more unfinished vehicles than it had expected.

  • Blinken to host 'Blue Pacific' event amid competition with China

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host the Partners in the Blue Pacific (PBP) countries on Thursday with the aim of better coordinating assistance to the region in the face of competition from China, a White House official said. India has an observer status with the PBP, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said in remarks at an event in New York. Campbell said circumstances for the Pacific islands countries were "much more dire" than in the past.

  • Air Force Pay Cuts Canceled

    Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall announced Monday that the service is reversing course on a set of pay cuts that had been set to take effect next month for airmen working some of the toughest jobs.

  • Blinken hosts Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs in bid to boost peace

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday in a bid to ease tensions and maintain a fragile ceasefire between the ex-Soviet countries and rivals following the largest outbreak of hostilities in more than two years. Blinken brought Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov together at a New York hotel on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly. It was the foreign ministers' first face-to-face meeting since two days of shelling last week by both sides killed more than 200 troops.

  • Biden again indicates that US will defend Taiwan 'militarily' – does this constitute a change in policy?

    Are Biden's comments on Taiwan an accidental or deliberate pivot? AP Photo/Susan WalshPresident Joe Biden has – not for the first time – suggested that the U.S. would intervene “militarily” should China attempt an invasion of Taiwan._ In an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sept. 18, 2022, Biden vowed to protect the island in the face of any attack. Pressed if that meant the U.S. getting “involved militarily,” the president replied: “Yes.” The comments appear to deviate from the official U.S.

  • Pump the brakes on the Anthony Richardson hype train

    Back-to-back forgettable performances have proven just how much development Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson still needs

  • Fiona latest, PM Storms

    Fiona latest, PM Storms

  • Space Shorts: German rocket company will launch orbital tugs for Spaceflight Inc.

    Seattle-based Spaceflight Inc. and Rocket Factory Augsburg, a German launch startup, say they’ve signed a memorandum of understanding that calls for Spaceflight’s Sherpa orbital transfer vehicles to ride on the RFA One rocket. In an announcement made today at the International Astronautical Congress in Paris, the companies said they’re targeting mid-2024 for their first launch. Spaceflight Inc. handles pre-launch logistics and arranges for payloads to be sent into orbit on other companies’ launc

  • The Returning Pros Get Ready to Trash Talk Their 'Dancing with the Stars' Arch Nemesis!

    Val Chmerkovskiy on the return of former pros Louis van Amstel and Mark Ballas