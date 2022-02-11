Taiwan: Pupils return to school after holidays amid Covid surge
Parents in Taiwan drop off their children to school, as students return after the Lunar New Year holidays amid a surge in local Covid infections. Taiwan's government is on high alert after the holiday season and has re-implemented a series of tightening measures to contain the spread of the virus, even though overall numbers remain relatively low. Taiwan has begun vaccinating children above 12 years old but has not stated any plans yet to expand the programme to younger children.