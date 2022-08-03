Pelosi visit: Taiwan puts the ball firmly in Xi Jinping's court

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephen McDonell - BBC News, Beijing
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meets Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (L) meets Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen

The danger with escalation is that it is hard to pull back.

Now that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has managed to visit Taiwan - the highest-ranking American official to do so in 25 years - won't others want to do the same in the future?

Now that China has held major live fire exercises of such a scale, so close to Taiwan, why not do that again? Each time Chinese fighter jets fly nearer to the island or in greater numbers, a new standard of "normality" is established. So, if the People's Liberation Army (PLA) doesn't fly as close next time, what message is it sending?

Not so long ago, Beijing's plan with Taiwan involved engagement. Young people from the mainland were backpacking around the breakaway province claimed by China, and businesses from Taiwan were popping up all over China.

However, the approach under Chinese President Xi Jinping has become much more belligerent, with ever more pressure being applied on Taipei.

Those with more militaristic tendencies in the upper echelons of power here must have secretly welcomed the visit by Ms Pelosi. It has provided an ideal excuse to ramp up the war games around Taiwan in preparation for what they see as the inevitable day when it will be seized by force.

The biggest challenge perhaps for regional stability is that everyone's public position on Taiwan is ridiculous. It's like a giant game of pretend which is becoming harder to maintain.

China pretends that Taiwan is currently part of its territory, even though the island collects its own taxes, votes in its own government, issues its own passports and has its own military.

The US pretends it is not treating Taiwan as an independent country, even though it sells it high-tech weapons and, occasionally, a high-ranking politician visits on what looks very much like an official trip.

It's apparent that it would take nothing for this flimsy show, designed to guarantee the status quo, to fall apart.

The danger for the world is that there are those in Beijing who would like to see it fall apart.

Chinese President Xi Jinping
The approach under Xi Jinping has become much more belligerent

For decades, China's Communist Party-controlled media has been churning out similar rhetoric on Taiwan, but the idea of a war to reclaim it never felt any closer.

That's not the case now.

There is a belief among most people you talk to that President Xi wants to take Taiwan during his time in office, thus catapulting himself into an immortal status - as the leader who unified the motherland.

He has already effectively reined in Hong Kong, a city had become increasingly troublesome for China, well ahead of schedule.

That President Xi will move into a historic third term in office in a few months actually eases the pressure a little.

Now that he can remain in charge for as long as he likes - unlike previous leaders since Mao Zedong who were limited to two terms - he doesn't have to be in a rush to attack the island.

But every day we move a step closer to that and a step further away from peace.

Some of China's propaganda, designed to rev-up popular support for a military solution, displays pre-World War One levels of naivety about what such a war would really entail.

Even with the heavily censored coverage of the Ukraine conflict, seeing that invasion play out would surely have given Chinese people pause when considering involving their own country in bloody conflict.

But nationalism is a powerful tool and delusion can easily take hold.

If Beijing did attack Taiwan, even with the might of the PLA, it would have to mount a large-scale landing across a treacherous strait - and then face a dug-in, committed enemy fighting for a free way of life, seen as much more important than the patriotic justification to attack which has been drummed into the invading army.

Such a war could be long, turn China into a pariah for an extended period of time and kill the Chinese economy. Even if the PLA won, it would lead to the occupation of a huge island populated by millions of people who would likely resent Beijing's authority.

That would be disastrous and smart minds in the Chinese capital know it.

Recommended Stories

  • Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend hit with latest U.S. sanctions

    A new round of U.S. sanctions targeting Russian elites includes Alina Kabaeva, a woman named in news reports as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s longtime romantic partner. The Treasury Department said it has frozen Kabaeva’s visa.

  • Taiwan: Nancy Pelosi meets President Tsai to Beijing's fury

    The highest-ranking US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years arrives despite warnings from China.

  • Nancy Pelosi calls Taiwan one of the 'freest societies in the world' during visit to the island

    During a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Pelosi reaffirmed the US' commitment to Taiwan.

  • How cheetahs will be brought from Africa to India

    The cheetah is set to be reintroduced in India, nearly 60 years after it became extinct in the country.

  • Bitcoin falls in market downtrend, ETH treads water, ETC and CRO edge up

    Bitcoin was trending lower in early Asia trading on Wednesday with most major cryptocurrencies falling. Bitcoin was priced at US$23,048 as of 8 a.m. in Hong Kong, down 1.2% in the prior 24 hours. Ethereum was little changed at US$1,643, up 0.3%, according to data from CoinMarketCap. See related article: Bitcoin, Ethereum lose ground; Polkadot […]

  • Airbnb Stock Falls. Wall Street Hoped for More From Earnings.

    Airbnb shares are trading sharply lower in late trading Tuesday after the short-term real-estate rental service posted second-quarter results about in line with the company’s guidance, but apparently not quite as good as investors had hoped. On a constant currency basis, revenues were up 64%.

  • Factbox-Economic sanctions China has imposed on Taiwan over Pelosi visit

    China on Wednesday suspended exports of natural sand to Taiwan and halted imports of fruit and fish products from the self-governed island as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in a trip condemned by Beijing. In a warning salvo ahead of Pelosi's visit, Chinese customs had suspended imports from 35 Taiwanese exporters of biscuits and pastries since Monday. In January-June, China's imports from Taiwan reached $122.5 billion, up 7.3% from a year earlier, Chinese customs data showed.

  • Patriots Journal: Agholor's highlight-reel catches enliven Day 6

    Tuesday's practice was the second day of pads and, at this point, it’s clear the defensive side of the ball is further along.

  • Oil Swings as OPEC+ Decision on Production Takes Center Stage

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated before an OPEC+ meeting as traders wait to see whether the group will heed or snub a US call to boost crude supplies.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star Trading Team, Then the Bank Raised AlarmsBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanWest Texas Interme

  • Private equity buying up public companies at record pace during bear market washout

    Private equity firms are snapping up cash-strapped companies at a frenzied pace amid a washout in public equity markets this year that sent stock valuations plummeting.

  • Taiwanese websites hit with DDoS attacks as Pelosi begins visit

    Key Taiwanese websites experienced intermittent outages Tuesday due to some minor cyberattacks just ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s arrival in Taiwan.

  • Ripples From Pelosi Trip May Take Time to Impact Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- From an accelerated decoupling of the world’s two largest economies to a discussion on whether China might weaponize its vast holding of Treasuries, investors are outlining how US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan trip may ripple across global markets. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiThey Quit Goldman’s Star

  • Pelosi Meets Taiwan’s President: ‘We Will Not Abandon Our Commitment’

    Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen welcomed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei on Wednesday amid growing U.S.-China tensions. Pelosi reiterated her support for cooperation between both governments. Photo: Taiwan Presidential Office/Reuters

  • Russian services sector records fastest output growth in over a year -PMI

    Russia's services sector expanded in July at its fastest pace in more than a year, a business survey showed on Wednesday, as strong domestic demand outweighed slumping export orders for Russia's increasingly isolated firms. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.7 in July, its highest since June 2021 and up from 51.7 in June this year, pulling further clear of the 50 mark that denotes expansion. "The rate of output growth was the fastest for just over a year, with activity supported by a sharper upturn in new business," S&P Global said in a statement.

  • Federal Reserve official isn’t interested in whether or not the U.S. is in a recession right now

    The central bank continues its laser-focused efforts to tackle a more immediate problem: runaway inflation.

  • We're in a global food crisis that will wreak havoc on local economies and trigger civil unrest

    Spurred by a combination of climate and political events, food prices are climbing — and even if you're well-fed, you should be worried about it.

  • Giants QB Daniel Jones still making mistakes early in camp

    When Brian Daboll was hired to be the New York Giants coach, there were hopes his offensive wizardy would rub off on Daniel Jones and make him a much better quarterback. In four seasons as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator, Daboll did a masterful job of transforming Josh Allen from a risky No 7 overall pick from Wyoming into one of the NFL's top quarterbacks.

  • United States includes Putin's rumored girlfriend in latest round of sanctions

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's reported girlfriend, Alina Maratovna Kabaeva, was included in the latest round of sanctions announced Tuesday by the US.

  • Marco Patriots aid in Kentucky flood relief

    The humanitarian group traveled to flood-hit Kentuckians providing food and water. Group leaders say 19,000 bottles of water were handed out in hours.

  • Pelosi addresses Taiwan parliament in visit

    STORY: Pelosi addressed the Taiwanese parliament where she said the U.S. chip bill would offer a good opportunity for U.S.-Taiwan cooperation in the chip industry. She also said she wanted to increase parliamentary exchanges with Taiwan.Pelosi is due to meet with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen later on Wednesday and the two will later have lunch together, the presidential office said.Pelosi, travelling with six other American lawmakers, is the most-senior U.S. political leader to visit Taiwan since 1997.