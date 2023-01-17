Taiwan Q4 GDP seen growing 1.3% as cooling tech demand weighs: Reuters poll

People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and carrying umbrellas walk on the street during a rainy day in Taipei
·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy likely expanded much more slowly in the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter due to increased global economic headwinds denting demand for technology which is a key export, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) likely grew just 1.3% in October-December versus a year earlier, the poll of 20 economists shows, after it expanded 4.01% year-on-year in the third quarter.

Policymakers have said they expect full-year 2022 growth of around or less than 3%, slower than the 6.45% logged for 2021. That was the fastest rate in over a decade since it expanded 10.25% in 2010.

Economists' forecasts for preliminary GDP data due on Wednesday varied widely from a contraction of 0.1% to growth of 3.5%.

GDP last year peaked in the second and third quarters, with the fourth quarter hit by weakening electronics demand, and also coming off a high base, First Capital Management analyst Chengyu Liu said.

"Recent economic data released by the United States is also weak," Liu added. "It is expected that Taiwan's GDP in the first and second quarters of this year will not be good, with growth in the first quarter only 1.1%."

Demand for Taiwanese goods has been hit by COVID-19 controls and outbreaks in China, as well as soaring global inflation and tightening monetary policy.

The economy in China, Taiwan's largest trading partner, expanded 2.9% in the fourth quarter year-on-year, and 3.0% for the full year of 2022, badly missing the official target of "around 5.5%".

Taiwan's exports fell for a fourth straight month in December. Exports dropped 12.1% by value last month from a year earlier to $35.75 billion, the lowest level in 20 months.

Taiwan is a key hub in the global technology supply chain for giants such as Apple Inc, and home to the world's largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC).

Taiwan's preliminary figures will be released in a statement with minimal commentary. Revised figures will be released a few weeks later, with more details and forward-looking forecasts.

(Poll compiled by Madhumita Gokhale, Susobhan Sarkar and Carol Lee; Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Roger Tung; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Recommended Stories

  • CEO of South Korea’s V Global US$2 bln crypto pyramid scheme gets 25 years in prison

    Lee Byung-gul, the CEO of V Global, will serve 25 years in prison after his conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court of Korea on Friday.

  • Breakeven On The Horizon For ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR)

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse ioneer Ltd's ( ASX:INR ) business as it appears the company may be on the...

  • New York Democrats Demand GOP Leaders Tell What They Knew About George Santos' Lies

    Reps. Daniel Goldman and Ritchie Torres said Republicans should "forthrightly cooperate" with investigations into the Long Island lawmaker's falsehoods.

  • Chinese Chip Giant Weighs IPOs, Land Sales to Slash Debt Burden

    (Bloomberg) -- Tsinghua Unigroup Co.’s new owners are exploring ways to stave off creditors after completing a $9 billion takeover, including industrial property sales and floating fast-growing business units such as a local rival to Qualcomm Inc. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Pr

  • The Charlotte Hornets’ season is toast. Should they be playing the youngsters more?

    The Hornets dropped to 11-34, worst in the Eastern Conference, after losing to the Boston Celtics for the second time in three days on Monday.

  • What TV didn't show at the Critics Choice Awards: Kaley Cuoco's date night, Ke Huy Quan tears up

    Stars gathered Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel dressed to the nines for the second big show of the season: the Critics Choice Awards 2023.

  • These Are The Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Chinese stocks rebounded with Covid curbs easing, but soaring infections are a concern. E-commerce, solar and EV stocks are among the 5 best.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Market corrections are a painful but inevitable part of the investing cycle. Every bear market has represented an opportunity for patient investors to scoop up great companies on the cheap. Data shows they typically resolve quickly, and throughout history every notable downturn in the broader market has eventually been erased by a bull market rally.

  • Palestinians hold funeral for teen killed in West Bank raid

    STORY: The Palestinian Health Ministry named the teen as Amer Khmour, shot dead in Dheisheh refugee camp, near Bethlehem, during what witnesses described as a face-off between Israeli soldiers and stone-throwers. It was not immediately clear if he had taken part.The Israeli army said troops opened fire after Palestinians attacked them with rocks, Molotov cocktails and improvised explosive devices. There was no word of any Israeli casualties.The West Bank, among areas where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen a surge in violence since Israel stepped up military sweeps in response to a spate of street attacks in its cities last year.

  • As COVID-19 Barrels Through China, Some Are Turning to Black Market Amid Drug Shortages

    Hong Kong customs officials seized over the weekend thousands of contraband antivirals headed for the mainland.

  • Could the Worst Stock in the S&P 500 in 2022 Be a Buy in 2023?

    Generac shares slumped by 71% in 2022, but could rebound this year against a backdrop of lower expectations.

  • 3 Top Large-Caps With Big Growth

    While large-caps generally don't enjoy breakneck growth anymore, all three of these companies could be seen as exceptions, all expected to grow their earnings by at least 9% in their current fiscal years. For the cherry on top, their earnings outlooks have recently drifted higher.

  • China’s Population Starts Shrinking, First Drop Since 1960s

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s population started shrinking in 2022 for the first time in six decades, a milestone for the world’s second-largest economy, which is facing an increasingly serious demographic crisis.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is Abou

  • Japan, India Hold First Joint Air Drill As China Concerns Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan and India held their first joint air drills in an area outside of Tokyo as both countries step up military exercises with other countries amid worries about China’s assertiveness.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to G

  • Wall Street Analysts Think NIO Inc. (NIO) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Netflix Q4 Earnings Preview: Time to Buy NFLX Stock for Long-Term Upside?

    Netflix currently has over 220 million paid subscribers and $30 billion in annual revenue

  • German defence minister resigns amid criticism, pressure over Ukraine arms

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government on Monday, the culmination of growing doubt about her ability to revive Germany's armed forces against the backdrop of the Ukraine war. Her decision dealt a blow to Scholz at a time when Germany is under pressure to approve an increase in international military support for Kyiv, and Germany's defence capabilities have been called into question after several Puma infantry tanks were put out of service during a recent military drill. The pressure to find a successor is mounting also because U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected in Berlin on Thursday and will attend a conference on Friday at the U.S. military base in Ramstein, in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, to discuss further support for Ukraine, including whether to send German-built battle tanks.

  • Santos to be removed from U.S. Congress if he broke campaign finance laws -Comer

    U.S. Representative George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, will be removed from Congress if found to have broken campaign finance laws, fellow Republican and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Sunday. "He's a bad guy," Comer said on CNN's "State of the Union" program. Santos has repeatedly refused to resign, even as pressure has grown within his own party for him to do so.

  • How the GOP got here: The rise of ultra conservatives from Barry Goldwater to Donald Trump

    Goldwater, Reagan, the Tea Party all made their marks, but ultra-conservatives might have made the biggest gains in the House speakership fight.

  • When to Sell a Stock

    Investors are frequently told to 'buy low' and 'sell high.' But how high should an investment go before being sold? And how can an investor determine the right time to sell?