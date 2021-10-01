Taiwan questions China's suitability for Pacific trade pact, fears 'obstruction'

A Taiwanese flag flaps in the wind in Taoyuan
Ben Blanchard, Yimou Lee and Jeanny Kao
·3 min read

By Ben Blanchard, Yimou Lee and Jeanny Kao

TAIPEI (Reuters) - China's restrictive practices present fundamental problems for its application to join a major pan-Pacific free trade pact, and if it joins before Taiwan there is a risk it could block their application, the island's economy minister said.

Taiwan and China both applied last month to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), but China says it opposes Taiwan - which it claims as its own territory - joining.

"If China enters first, certainly there is a risk of them obstructing Taiwan," Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua told Reuters in an interview late on Thursday. "Taiwan joining anything, they oppose."

China says it has the right to represent Taiwan's 23.5 million people in international bodies regardless of the island's claim that it is an independent country.

Beijing has numerous issues, from internet censorship to labour rights, that call into question whether it can reach the CPTPP's high standards, she added, saying those requirements are set to "challenge China's very fundamental systems".

"If China can change these, I think changing this system and then entering (the trade pact) is not a bad thing. But the prerequisite is that if this system is not changed, why can they enter CPTPP? This is an issue I don't really understand," she added.

"Look at their information - nothing can enter. Facebook can't enter, Google can't enter," Wang said, referring to China's blocking of both major sites, which it does to a slew of Western internet firms including Twitter, all in the name of national security.

The original 12-member agreement, known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), was seen as an important economic counterweight to China's growing influence.

But the TPP was thrown into limbo in early 2017 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States.

The grouping, which was renamed the CPTPP, links Canada, Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

Taiwan, a major semiconductor producer, has applied to join under the name it uses in the World Trade Organization (WTO) - the Separate Customs Territory of Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu. Taiwan is also a member of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation grouping.

Wang said Taiwan was not aware of any CPTPP member objecting to their application, in contrast to the disquiet expressed by Japan in particular about China's bid.

"At the very least after we submitted the written application, we've not heard that any member opposes, not like after China applied, when some countries brought it up."

Taiwan has been angling for free trade deals with other countries, especially other democracies. Wang said if it joined, it would not need to seek a separate agreement with Australia, or fellow CPTPP applicant Britain.

While talks to enter the WTO went on for more than a decade, Wang said she did not think it would take that long for the CPTPP, but added it was hard to give a timetable.

"I think if the political obstacles can be reduced as much as possible, I don't believe talks will go on for decades."

(Reporting by Jeanny Kao, Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China vows to keep Taiwan out of Pacific Rim trade group

    Beijing said Wednesday it will block Taiwan’s application to join a Pacific Rim trade initiative, citing as its reason the island's refusal to concede that it is a part of China. The Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday said Taiwan’s participation in regional trade cooperation is based on the “one China principle.” “We oppose the Taiwan region participating in any trade arrangements of an official nature or signing any trade agreements of an official nature,” spokesperson Zhu Fenglian told reporters at a biweekly briefing.

  • Malaysia's help needed to ease global chip shortage, Taiwan says

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Malaysia's help is needed to resolve the global shortage of auto semiconductors, especially when it comes to packaging, a sector affected by the country's COVID-19 curbs, Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said. Taiwan, as a major chip producer, has been front and centre of efforts to resolve the shortage, which has idled auto plants around the world. Speaking in an interview late on Thursday at her ministry, Wang told Reuters that Taiwan alone could not sort out the problem because the supply chain is so complex.

  • EU backs U.S. tech trade declaration after French concerns

    European Union governments committed to a joint EU-U.S. declaration on technology cooperation on Wednesday, just in time for a key transatlantic meeting, after France threatened to block it unless it was watered down, EU diplomats said. Senior U.S. and European Union officials aim to discuss semiconductor shortages, artificial intelligence and tech competition issues at the inaugural meeting of the Trade and Technology Council (TTC) on Wednesday. EU diplomats said France wanted to strike out a reference to a second meeting in spring 2022, when the French presidential election will take place.

  • TikTokers say this BISSELL spot cleaner makes any stained couch look brand new: 'The stains are completely gone!'

    Shoppers say this gadget removes deep-rooted carpet and upholstery messes in seconds and saved them hundreds on professional cleaning.

  • Floundering private sales of vaccines in India deal blow to Russia's Sputnik V

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Some of India's private hospitals have cancelled orders for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as they struggle to sell COVID-19 shots amid surging supplies of free doses of other vaccines offered by the government. Industry officials said low demand and the extremely cold storage temperatures required have spurred at least three big hospitals to cancel orders for Sputnik V, sold only on the private market in the world's biggest vaccine-producing country. From May until last week, private hospitals accounted for just about 6% of all vaccines administered in India, although the government had freed them to buy up to a quarter of domestic output, health ministry data show.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) shares are trading lower by 2.5% at $148.50 amid continued volatility in Chinese stocks. Shares of several Chinese companies are trading lower as the sector continues recent weakness amid ongoing regulatory concerns. The gaming, education and technology sectors have been under regulatory pressure this year, which has driven volatility in the overall Chinese market. Shares of several Chinese companies are also trading lower as investors continue to wei

  • Rolls-Royce Finally Goes Fully Electric With a Striking New Car

    The car, which will be known as the Spectre, is expected to be delivered to its first customers in late 2023

  • Meng and the Michaels: why China’s embrace of hostage diplomacy is a warning to other nations

    Analysis: Beijing’s increasingly hardline approach sends a chilling message Experts say despite Meng Wanzhou’s release, Canada is still likely to be frozen out of a lot of trade activities in China. Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock The release of two Canadian hostages by China has ended a lengthy feud between the two countries, but experts caution the saga foreshadows a deepening rift between the two nations. After facing charges of espionage and spending more than 1,000 days in detention, Mi

  • The Difference Between Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia, Explained

    Our experts also share how these two devastating conditions compare or relate to other memory loss disorders.

  • Ballers & Busters for Raiders in Week 3 vs Dolphins

    Ballers & Busters for Raiders in Week 3 vs Dolphins

  • Refugees who sheltered Edward Snowden in Hong Kong are granted asylum in Canada

    The Sri Lankan family is part of a group that let the former N.S.A. contractor stay with them as he fled U.S. espionage charges.

  • Evoking Mao, China likens Taiwan foreign minister to a 'shrilling' fly

    China has launched a vituperative attack on Taiwan's foreign minister, evoking the words of revolutionary leader Mao Zedong to denounce him as a "shrilling" fly for his efforts to promote Taiwan internationally. Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, a fluent English speaker, is an outspoken supporter of the island's efforts to push back against pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own, and regularly appears on think-tank and other panels.

  • China, US in talks on military relations amid strained ties

    Defense officials from China and the U.S. have held two days of talks in a small sign of progress amid a continuing sharp downturn in relations. The secure video conference held Tuesday and Wednesday was led by Maj. Gen. Huang Xueping, deputy direct of the People’s Liberation Army’s Office for International Military Cooperation, and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase. Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian on Thursday said the sides “exchanged in-depth views on relations between the two countries and the two militaries and issues of common concern.”

  • Former Australian PM attacks Aukus deal: 'France believes it has been deceived and humiliated, and she was'

    The former Australian leader Malcolm Turnbull said Wednesday his successor "deliberately deceived" France when he scrapped a multi-billion-euro submarine deal with Paris in favour of nuclear-powered US or British alternatives.

  • Congressional Democrats’ Infighting Is Jeopardizing a Historic Expansion of Housing Access

    As Democrats spar over a sweeping bipartisan infrastructure bill and an even bigger budget reconciliation package that includes funding for everything from universal pre-k to free community college, the fate of a historic investment in America’s housing policy hangs in the balance. Earlier this month, the House Financial Services Committee advanced $322 billion in federal spending recommendations on housing investments, including $75 billion in new funds for Housing Choice Vouchers. If that passed, it would mark the most significant investment in housing aid since the Housing Choice Voucher program, the nation’s largest source of rental assistance, was created in 1974.

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on why he’s been so outspoken about NBA players & COVID-19 vaccine

    The six-time NBA champion, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and civil rights icon spoke with Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill about his recent comments regarding notable players around the league and the coronavirus vaccine. Check out more of Kareem’s thoughts on this and other hot topics by subscribing to his Substack. Also, his new essay “Black Cop’s Kid” is available now on Amazon.

  • Eminem Shares Teaser For New ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Soundtrack Cut

    The song will feature Skylar Grey, Polo G and Mozzy.

  • Biden's top team skips Africa, prioritizes Asia in early trips

    Data: U.S. government press releases; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosThe travel itineraries of the Biden administration’s top foreign policy officials show a clear pattern.The big picture: Early engagement with long-standing partners in Europe, the Middle East and East Asia; An effort to deepen relationships in Southeast Asia; Limited emphasis on Latin America beyond migration issues.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Little high-level attention at all on sub-S

  • Police halt 4-person National Day protest in Hong Kong

    Police in Hong Kong halted a four-person pro-democracy protest on China’s National Day Friday amid a expanding crackdown on free speech and opposition politics. Chanting and carrying a placard calling for the release of Hong Kongers arrested in the crackdown and chanting pro-democracy slogans, the four members of the opposition party League of Social Democrats had attempted to march to the harbor-side Convention Center where the official celebration was being held. Dozens of officers, part of a massive police presence deployed to prevent any disruptions on the day, surrounded them and kept them out of sight and earshot of officials attending a flag-raising ceremony.

  • Factbox-Contenders for Philippines 2022 presidential race

    Boxing icon Pacquiao, 42, has vowed to jail corrupt officials and has criticised Duterte's close relationship with China. One of the greatest boxers of all time https://reut.rs/3kRUMHu and the only man to hold world titles in eight different divisions, Pacquiao retired from boxing https://reut.rs/3EYCDzw in September to run for the presidency. Pacquiao was until recently one of Duterte's staunchest supporters, backing his war on drugs and efforts to restore death penalty, but their relationship has become strained https://reut.rs/2XXhy7D.