Taiwan reports 40 Chinese military aircraft in its air defence zone

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday that in the past 24 hours it had detected 40 Chinese air force aircraft entering the island's air defence zone, mostly flying to the south of Taiwan and into the Bashi Channel.

At least four of the aircraft also crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait to the northwest of the island, according to a map the ministry provided.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)