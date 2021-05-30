Taiwan says it hasn't given up hope of getting BioNTech vaccines

Ximending shopping area following the recent surge of COVID-19 infections in Taipei
·2 min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan has not given up hope of eventually getting COVID-19 vaccines from Germany's BioNTech SE, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Sunday, a deal that Taipei's government has blamed China for not being able to complete.

After recording just a handful of daily infections for months, Taiwan is dealing with relatively large numbers of community transmissions, though infection rates are starting to fall.

It has only vaccinated around 1% of its more than 23 million people but has almost 30 million shots on order, from AstraZeneca Plc, Moderna Inc and two domestic firms.

The Chinese-claimed island has blamed Beijing for nixing a deal earlier this year for BioNTech vaccines, which China denies.

Chen told reporters that although talks for that shot had "somewhat hit the rocks", Taiwan "has not completely given up hope" of obtaining them.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co has a contract with BioNTech to sell the vaccines in Greater China, including to Taiwan, but Taiwan's government says it will only deal with Germany's BioNTech directly and does not trust vaccines from China.

Outside of Greater China, BioNTech has partnered with Pfizer Inc..

Chen said that in late January, the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme for lower-income countries had told Taiwan it could get shots from Pfizer, but on May 3 COVAX informed the government that would not be possible.

Taiwan is under its second-highest level of curbs to stop the spread of infections, including limiting personal gatherings and closing entertainment venues.

Chen said the task was to ensure those measures were being properly enforced, adding, "At present there are no plans or intentions for a lockdown."

The government has come under fire from opposition parties for delays in testing and reporting positive cases, but Chen said that was now improving.

Taiwan reported 355 domestic COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 486 on Saturday. Total daily cases peaked on May 17 and have been falling since Friday.

Taiwan has reported 8,160 infections since the pandemic began, including 110 deaths.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • China launches cargo rocket with supplies for space station

    A Long March 7 rocket carrying the automated Tianzhou-2 spacecraft took off at 8:55 p.m. (1255 GMT) from the Wenchang launch center on Hainan Island, the Chinese space agency announced. The Chinese space agency says 11 launches are planned through the end of next year to deliver two more modules for the 70-ton station, supplies and a three-member crew. China was criticized for allowing part of the rocket that launched the Tianhe to fall back to Earth uncontrolled.

  • 10 Rounds with Jorge Linares

    Jorge Linares answers a series of rapid fire questions ranging from boxing to pop culture.

  • Tokyo Olympics to be held despite COVID-19 surge fears

    The summer Olympics are scheduled to open in Japan on July 23. But this week, the U.S. State Department issued a "Do Not Travel" advisory to the country. Japan is closed to tourists due to a fourth COVID-19 surge. The medical community there has repeatedly warned that holding the Olympic Games could be catastrophic to Japan's universal health care system. Lucy Craft reports.

  • Jason Quigley ekes past Shane Mosley Jr. by majority decision

    Jason Quigley eked past Shane Mosley Jr. by a majority decision on the Devin Haney-Jorge Linares card Saturday in Las Vegas.

  • aTyr Pharma: A Penny Stock With Triple-Digit Upside

    aTyr Pharma (LIFE) is a biotherapeutics company that is involved in the development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Earlier this month, aTyr reported a loss of $0.51 per share in the fiscal first quarter, compared to a profit of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting a loss of $0.32 per share. The company did not earn any revenues in the first quarter versus revenues of $8.1 million in the same quarter last year. The company's revenues in Q1 FY20 were mainly licensing revenues from its collaboration agreement with Kyorin. Last year, aTyr entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical for the commercialization and development of its prime clinical candidate, ATYR1923, in Japan. Following the earnings, H.C Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy and a price target of $13 (185% upside) on the stock. Let's have a look at why Pantginis is so bullish on the stock. aTyr Pharma’s key medicines include ATYR1923 and ATYR2810 that are under development or undergoing preclinical study. ATYR1923 The company’s leading product is ATYR1923, which is currently under development can be used for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases including patients with severe respiratory complications from COVID-19. LIFE is conducting a Phase 1b/2a multi-center clinical trial for ATYR1923 in 37 patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) like pulmonary sarcoidosis. Data from the trial is expected in the third quarter of this year. In January, the company reported positive results from its phase 2 clinical trials of ATYR1923 in COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory complications. aTyr CEO Sanjay S. Shukla said at the company’s earnings call, “We are highly encouraged by our progress and look forward to building upon our programs and novel tRNA synthetase biology platform as we move forward this year.” Looking at the positive results, Wainwright analyst Pantginis commented, “Accordingly, ATYR1923 treated patients showed at baseline, older age, severe hypoxia, higher number of comorbidities and higher level of biomarker associated with COVID-19-pneumonia such as D-dimer, ferritin and CRP. In addition, ATYR1923’s effect was noted on top of a strong immunosuppressant (dexamethasone) which supports, in our belief, the potent immunomodulatory activity of ATYR1923 therefore projecting a potentially positive outcome in sarcoidosis.” Pantginis further added, “ATYR1923 is expected to impact a wide spectrum of diseases associated with lung inflammation. Therefore, testing the drug in COVID-19 patients experiencing respiratory complications caused by an excessive inflammatory response in the lung, constitutes a scientifically sound approach, in our belief.” ATYR2810 ATYR2810 is the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) candidate, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the interaction between a protein-coding gene Neuropilin 2 (NRP2) and one of its primary ligands, vascular endothelial growth factor (​VEGF). This drug could be used in the treatment of certain aggressive solid tumors as increased NRP2 expression is associated with worse outcomes in many cancers. aTyr presented preclinical findings for ATYR2810 at the Virtual Keystone Symposia earlier this month. The preclinical findings were encouraging and indicated that “ATYR2810, a Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) antibody, selectively blocks the NRP2/VEGFR signaling axis and sensitizes patient-derived xenograft models of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) to chemotherapy.” The company has entered into an agreement with Lonza to manufacture ATYR2810 and help it progress to clinical-stage development. Pantginis commented on the manufacturing agreement, “We believe this agreement solidifies ATYR2810's journey to IND and limits the risk associated with potential shortening of supply material. As mentioned by management, ATYR2810 is expected to be in the clinic in 2022 and to be investigated in patients with a tumor indication selected based on NRP-2 enrichment as well as the outcome of the ongoing preclinical studies.” Pangu BioPharma Pangu BioPharma is aTyr’s subsidiary in Hong Kong. Earlier this month, LIFE announced that Pangu along with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) had achieved key milestones in the first year of a two-year project including setting up a skilled research team to establish an antibody discovery platform at HKUST. (See aTyr Pharma stock analysis on TipRanks) The Hong Kong Government’s Innovation and Technology Commission (ITC) approved a grant of $750,000 as part of the two-year project to develop a “high-throughput platform for the development of bispecific antibodies with an initial focus on diseases in which Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) overexpression.” Analyst Joseph Pantginis commented on the program, “We believe this program to provide a valid opportunity for the company's pipeline expansion to an attractive market opportunity, bi-specific antibodies, with non-dilutive funding, while leveraging the accumulating knowledge on NRP2 from two programs.” Wall Street’s Take Shares of LIFE have soared 16.7% in the past month. Analysts are bullish on the stock and the consensus rating is a Strong Buy based on 5 Buys. The average analyst price target of $15.50 implies approximately 240% upside potential to current levels.

  • Tulsa race massacre 100th anniversary commemoration abruptly canceled

    A source tells CBS News that a lawyer's demands led to the abrupt cancelation of an event featuring John Legend and Stacey Abrams to commemorate Monday's 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre. But the lawyer claims that for months, the commission hasn't been negotiating in good faith. Omar Viillafranca reports.

  • Anger inside 'Fortress Australia' at yet another lockdown

    Criticism is mounting over the sustainability of “Fortress Australia” after the government plunged nearly seven million people into a snap lockdown despite one of the world's strictest border controls to keep out Covid-19. Scott Morrison, the Prime Minister, first sealed Australia off in March 2020, as he steered his country with success to a zero-Covid policy. While repatriation flights have brought some residents home, outsiders have not been able to enter the country and those already in Australia have been unable to leave for all but the most limited of reasons. The policy has worked, the country has suffered just 30,000 cases and 910 deaths out of a population of 25 million. But Australia’s cities and states have repeatedly been thrown into snap lockdowns because of leaky quarantine facilities. On Thursday, the entirety of the state of Victoria was placed into lockdown after evidence that the Indian Covid variant was spreading in the community. That followed increased criticism of the social and economic cost of the Fortress Australia policy following Mr Morrisson’s announcement earlier this month of a loose target of mid-2022 for reopening the borders. Dr Omar Khorshid, the president of the Australian Medical Association (AMA), said: “At some point, it will not be possible to justify the maintenance of border closures given their impact on lives and livelihoods.”

  • Russia: Ex-officers convicted of planting drugs on reporter

    Five former Russian police officers were convicted Friday on charges of fabricating evidence in the 2019 drug arrest of a prominent investigative journalist. Ivan Golunov of the independent Meduza online news outlet was arrested in Moscow on drug-dealing charges that he rejected as a sham. The journalist argued the drugs found in his backpack and his apartment were planted by police in retaliation for his investigations of corruption in Moscow’s law enforcement agencies.

  • Analysis: Gaza truce shifts focus to Egypt's regional role

    Egypt's work to broker and secure a truce in the Gaza Strip this month has thrust it into the diplomatic spotlight, prompting top-level reengagement from Washington and overshadowing moves by several Arab states to normalise ties with Israel. The efforts have earned Cairo recognition at a time when it was struggling to strike a rapport with U.S. President Joe Biden's administration amid differences on human rights, and to make progress on its top foreign policy goal - a deal to regulate an Ethiopian dam that Egypt sees as a major threat to its supplies of Nile water. While Cairo has mediated during previous rounds of violence between Israel and the Palestinians through its ties with both sides, analysts and diplomats say its efforts have been more visible than in recent years.

  • COVID SCIENCE-India COVID-19 variant exhibits resistance; antibody drug shows promise

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Antibody drugs and COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against a coronavirus variant that was first detected in India, according to researchers. It is now predominant in some parts of India and has spread to many other countries.

  • NBA Finals betting: Bettors really like the MVP chances of Kevin Durant and James Harden

    Over 30% of the tickets at BetMGM have been wagered on either Durant or Harden.

  • Pressure for Senate rules change after GOP blocks 1/6 probe

    As Republicans blocked a bill Friday to establish a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, pressure mounted on Democrats to end the practice of requiring 60 votes to move legislation through the Senate if they have any hope of advancing their priorities and President Joe Biden’s agenda. Fresh off the defeat, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer set up a June vote on another crucial priority — an elections overhaul bill that confronts restrictive new voting laws emerging in several key states after Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election to Biden. The ambitious elections bill has been seen as a defining test case for changing the Senate filibuster rules that require the 60-vote hurdle in the evenly split chamber.

  • Prince Charles suggests people recovering from Covid should take up yoga

    The Prince of Wales has suggested that yoga can help “health and healing” for those struggling to recover from Covid. A vocal supporter of homoeopathy and alternative medicine, he said doctors should work together with “complementary healthcare specialists” to “build a roadmap to hope and healing” post-Covid. In a video message recorded for a virtual yoga and healthcare symposium called Wellness After Covid, the Prince, 72, said treatment should focus on the person as a whole. “This pandemic has emphasised the importance of preparedness, resilience and the need for an approach which addresses the health and welfare of the whole person as part of society, and which does not merely focus on the symptoms alone”, he said. “As part of that approach, therapeutic, evidenced-informed yoga can contribute to health and healing. By its very nature, yoga is an accessible practice which provides practitioners with ways to manage stress, build resilience and promote healing.” Help those for whom the mental anguish and physical challenge In the video, seen by the Guardian, the Prince said those attending the symposium shared an ambition “to help those for whom the mental anguish and physical challenges of long Covid have been devastating”. He added: “When we work together with a common interest we can build on each other’s ideas and, perhaps, build a roadmap to hope and healing”. Prince Charles, who fell ill with Covid last March, said he seemed to have “got away with it quite lightly”, but acknowledged that millions of others had not been so lucky. In 2019, the Prince suggested that therapeutic yoga should be offered on the NHS, saying it could help save “precious and expensive” resources as a tool for “health and healing” because of its effectiveness. In a written address to the Yoga in Healthcare conference, he said the ancient practice had “proven beneficial effects on both body and mind”. The Duchess of Cornwall, 73, revealed in 2017 that she did “a bit of yoga,” adding: “It’s very good for you as you get older, it makes you less stiff – good for your muscles. “It makes you much more supple. I think it’s very important as you get older to take exercise and stretch."

  • Mud cylinders reveal humans' impact on Earth began earlier than we thought

    Researchers have tracked 4,000 years of human influence on the planet - all from long tubes of mud.

  • Moderna and Pfizer are already developing COVID-19 vaccine boosters. Do we need a third shot?

    It looks like Americans may need to roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 booster shot, though vaccine makers and federal officials are still trying to detect how long immunity to the virus lasts.

  • Sources: How Lakers have operated since reaching vaccine threshold

    The Lakers reached the 85% vaccine threshold this week, opening up film sessions and team meals on their plane.

  • Robert Tonyan: I am ready to win a Super Bowl whenever Aaron Rodgers returns

    Will he or won’t he? Will Aaron Rodgers return as the Packers’ starting quarterback in 2021 or not? That is the multi-million-dollar question. Even Rodgers’ teammates have no idea how the standoff between the league MVP and the Packers is going to work out. Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, who signed his tender with the [more]

  • Stop pushing for elections in Haiti, President Biden. They will only make things worse | Editorial

    Haiti is a mess. And the Biden administration finally acknowledged that in granting Temporary Protected Status to more than 100,000 Haitians in the United States. President Biden has kept part of his campaign promise and reversed his predecessor’s attempt to terminate TPS, humanitarian relief that has provided a safe haven for tens of thousands of Haitians and Central Americans living in this country.

  • June 10th is when 'we’re going to know what happens from all these people getting together,': Doctor

    Suzanne Judd, Ph.D. epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down how we'll soon be able to tell if the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is on the horizon.&nbsp;

  • Moderna Scientists And Execs Warn That New Viral Variants Of Covid-19 Coming

    New viral variants of the Covid-19 coronavirus are on the way, claimed Moderna scientists and executives in a Thursday virtual investor event, as reported by Barrons. “As the virus spreads, it is rapidly mutating,” the company’s chief scientific officer, Melissa Moore, said on the call. “Some of these new viral strains appear to be even more […]